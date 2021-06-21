Monday, 21 June 2021

My wonderful wisteria tree

Plant to be proud of: Christina Tang, of Hop Gardens, Henley, says: “I would like to share this picture of my amazing wisteria tree with your readers. It’s a small tree and different from a climbing wisteria. When the wind blows you can smell its strong scent. I have had it 10 years and bought it from the Big Plants nursery on the A4 near Twyford. It has the most stunning flowers, this year particularly.”

