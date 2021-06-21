Your letters...

Why we need new hospice

Editor, — I am writing in support of Anne Sandars’s comprehensive account of the wonderful service provided by the Sue Ryder hospice in Nettlebed (Standard, June 11).

I will never forget how well the nursing staff treated my late wife, Jane.

She had had months of chemotherapy treatment for cancer at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading but it had become obvious that her condition was fast deteriorating.

I remember the day that I had brought her home after yet more chemotherapy. She was in so much pain that it took me nearly an hour to get her from the car into the house and up to bed.

It was an awful night because I realised that I was totally unable to cope with this situation.

For several months she had attended palliative sessions at the day centre in Nettlebed so first thing in the morning I telephoned the hospice.

A nurse responded immediately, saying that she would be on her way and within 20 minutes she was talking to Jane.

Within a further five minutes she was ringing for an ambulance and within an hour Jane was being treated at the hospice.

The staff ensured that in the last two weeks she was in no pain and I was allowed to stay at the hospice for the last two days of her life for which I shall be forever grateful.

We need a Sue Ryder hospice in South Oxfordshire, preferably on the Joyce Grove site in Nettlebed. — Yours faithfully,

Alfred Waller

Ravenscroft Road, Henley

Appalled at lack of beds

Editor, — I am in total agreement with all the statements made by Anne Sandars regarding the lack of hospice beds in our area.

Apparently, Sue Ryder and our local clinical commissioners are of the opinion that there is no longer a need for hospice beds as most people now want to die at home.

I strongly challenge this assertion and believe it to be untrue.

I am a retired nurse with 41 years’ experience, the last 10 of which were spent as a district nursing sister during which time a significant part of my workload was caring for the terminally ill.

To ask patients where they would like to be cared for at the end of their lives formed part of my initial nursing assessment and the majority would state that they wanted to stay at home.

I always reassured them that this decision was not set in stone and they were free to change their mind.

As it happened, many patients did change their mind and were unable to be nursed at home for a variety of reasons.

Some had no close friends or relatives who could support them. Others had friends and relatives but they were unable to cope with the demands of caring for a terminally ill person.

Many could not cope with the physical and psychological demands that this role requires. With life expectancy increasing, the children of many patients themselves are already retired and may have disabilities which make them unable to assume the role of carer.

Also, as a patient’s condition deteriorates, it is often not possible to meet all their needs in the community even with input from both social services and the district nursing service.

Access to the skilled expertise of those who specialise in end of life and palliative care is often necessary at night and weekends.

Domiciliary visits are not always suited to managing symptoms in the home where observations and detecting subtle changes in a patient is just not possible.

I was often placed in the difficult position of trying to access a hospice bed for a patient only to find none was available.

I recall one particular incident when I was desperately trying to find a hospice bed for a patient and rang Sue Ryder to try to effect an admission. I was told by a very sympathetic member of staff, “Pat, I have one available bed and six district nursing sisters trying to access it for a patient in their care.”

I have now been retired 11 years but I do not think the situation will have changed that much.

When I was working I was always of the opinion that there were insufficient hospice beds and I am now appalled to think that there are none available.

I believe the decision to cut the number of hospice beds is based on financial considerations rather than compassion. What an indictment on the society in which we find ourselves living.

I sincerely hope a solution can be found to resolve this issue.

Any of us may one day need to access this service. — Yours faithfully,

Pat Lane

Ancastle Green, Henley

People power does work

Sir, — The Henley Society recently objected to a planning application at Harcourt Close which proposed the replacement of a single dwelling with five flats.

Our objections were based on massing, over-development, unneighbourliness, out of keeping with the surrounding area, overlooking, traffic issues, including parking and access for emergency vehicles, and shortage of amenity area for future occupants.

The proposal also fell foul of several of South Oxfordshire District Council’s own planning policies and yet the council’s officers were recommending acceptance of the plans.

The society, Henley Town Council and neighbours of the site were against the proposal.

The society wrote to each member of the district council’s planning committee setting out our reasons for asking for refusal and requesting that they make a site visit for themselves to see the effect this proposal would have on the area before they made a determination.

At the planning meeting of March 17 Councillor Ken Arlett put this proposal forward and the committee voted 11-0 in favour of a visit. This took place on June 7. Two days later, the committee met again to consider the case.

After a 75-minute debate, the application was refused by seven votes to one with two abstentions.

I highlight this case, not to claim any credit for success, but to show that “people power”, properly harnessed, can be influential in local decisions (also demonstrated recently in respect of the Red Lion change of use application and the proposed development at Parkside/Pack and Prime Lane).

We should not be shy, nor should the residents of Henley be, in putting forward their views on these occasions. Better to be part of the discussion than to complain at the outcome when you have remained silent throughout the process. — Yours faithfully,

Geoff Luckett

Chairman, the Henley Society

Green space sacrificed

Yet again I read in the Sunday Times of the awarding of huge building contracts to Bloor Homes.

These contracts are routinely being awarded across Berkshire and Oxfordshire despite overwhelming opposition at both local and county level.

Is it coincidence that Bloors Homes has, yet again, donated a considerable sum to the Conservative Party?

It is a scandal that our green spaces are being sacrificed to business and political ends.

We supposedly live in a democracy yet we seem to be helpless in the face of the power of money. If you feel like me, please support Save Henley’s Green Spaces. — Yours faithfully,

Christine Wright

Fair Mile, Henley

Question was divisive

Sir, — I am both outraged and horrified that the question in your Take Five item was put to members of the public (Standard, June 11).

To put that question strongly suggests that individuals who, for whatever reason, decide not to accept the “offer” of a covid vaccination (which is their individual medical right) are to be avoided.

Such a suggestion is extremely divisive.

Many people are still living their lives in fear and it is outrageous that our local publication adds to the fear agenda by posing such a question which appears to suggest that people who choose to avoid being vaccinated are in some way a danger to others.

Every medical decision has always been reached on the basis of individual consent. Each person has to weigh up the pros and cons and decide for themselves.

The vaccines currently on offer are in the third phase of a trial and are only certified for use in the case of an emergency.

Interestingly, the Government put out the following statement: “As of March 19, 2020, covid is no longer considered to be a high consequence infectious disease in the UK.”

There is no medium- or long-term data on any of the vaccines available — for obvious reasons — as they were produced in a very short period of time compared with the usual number of years it takes to produce a vaccine.

There are many people who have checked out the available information and decided not to be vaccinated at this time, possibly intending to wait until further data becomes available.

These people are exercising their right to decide for themselves and any suggestion that they are to be avoided or feared is outrageous.

Anyone who is still considering their position on this matter can consult the Government’s Yellow Card Scheme (Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency) online for more information.

I am horrified that such a divisive question should have been put to local people. It does nothing for the “we are in this together” rhetoric. — Yours faithfully,

Margaret Moola

Sonning Common

Relish right to choose

Sir, — I am writing with regards to your ridiculous Take Five question “Would you date someone who hadn’t been vaccinated?” (Standard, June 11).

This is clearly a question that fuels division, hatred and, above all, discrimination.

I can assure you that if someone asked me that question, he would definitely not be dating me.

We must never forget that the freedom of choice is an invaluable gift so easily lost if taken too gratuitously. — Yours faithfully,

Daniela Mantica-Filippini

Henley

Identity politics

Celebrating Great British Spring Clean Week in September (really — in the Northern Hemisphere?) is the funny side of South Oxfordshire District Council’s new diversity and social campaigns calendar in support of which the Liberal Democrats and Greens will henceforth spend our taxes (and council reserves).

Check out the list in the cabinet papers on the council website to see identity politics in action.

Most of the issues are worthy in themselves but by choosing those that deserve marking, the coalition is arrogantly determining those that do not.

What’s sad, though, is that among the 42 “socially important topics” in the Lib-Dem/Green calendar, there isn’t a single day that celebrates our community as a whole; this imperfect, beautiful tapestry that is our society, irrespective of our differences.

How about St George’s Day or the Queen’s birthday? Or, if those are too patriotic or monarchical, let’s go with Oxfordshire Day (October 19). Whatever.

But if you really are “trying to bring communities together”, as they claim, just choose a day and invite us to celebrate the most socially important thing of all: this democratic society that unites us and makes us strong.

Because when we stop recognising it — and loving it — we risk losing it. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Caroline Newton (Conservative)

South Oxfordshire District Council

The truth will out

Launcelot Gobbo from The Merchant of Venice ended his speech on honesty with the oft used phrase, “The truth will out”.

A far older saying is: “Truth is still truth, even if no one believes it. A lie is still a lie, even if everyone believes it.”

And here we have the crux of the modern dilemma; we have ceased to accept the truth unless it comes from someone we “like”.

Social media has created so many silver-tongued devils, hucksters and charlatans that the truth has not only had no time to get its boots on but the coroner has pronounced time of death and the priest has been called to perform the last rights.

The posers, attention seekers, shouters and screamers have flooded our consciousness and kicked facts and evidence into the gutter.

And because of constantly evolving new technology, users’ attention spans have dwindled to sub-goldfish level.

So when the truth actually does come out nobody remembers the liars and manipulators and accepts the sound bite as the “new norm”, allowing the grinning hucksters to get away with another lie.

I once wrote: “Your phone is a tool to be used, don’t be the tool on the end of a phone.” I guess the message fell on stony ground.— Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Henley

Let’s learn from tragedy

Sir, — So much suffering caused by the tragic death of June Holt, a local, well-liked lady, in a crash in Northfield End, Henley, in May 2019 (Standard, May 21).

As your correspondents said, a tragedy like this musn’t be allowed to happen again.

But where there are large numbers of people and traffic, it is bound to cause problems. We pay the price of living in the modern age.

There needs to be some improvements made to this road and perhaps a change in the law, for instance, should a licence be returned to the driver involved in a fatal accident? — Yours faithfully,

Peter M Adams

Ramshill, Petersfield, Hants

Shocking loss of life

Sir, — Further to your report on the inquest into the tragic death of young cyclist Corey Caton, (Standard, June 11), may I say that the communities of both Whitchurch-on-Thames and Goring Heath were shocked and saddened by this incident.

There have been many accidents on this steep and sharply curved section of road, often exacerbated by the adverse camber on the lowest bend.

In response to Corey’s death, Goring Heath Parish Council purchased and erected a warning sign at the top of the hill which states, “Cyclists beware — accident blackspot”. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Martin Wise

Goring Heath Parish Council

Sad sight in water

Sir, — We were walking along the Thames past the rugby pitches parallel to Marlow Road and about 500m past where the regatta stand is being worked upon, when we came across what we initially thought was a dead deer in the water.

However, on closer inspection we are pretty sure that it was a wallaby.

We have no idea what it was doing in this area and were wondering if anyone had noticed this as well. — Yours faithfully,

Pat Butcher

King’s Road, Henley

Don’t feed kites (again)

I really enjoy reading Vincent Ruane’s Nature Notes and marvel at his detailed plant and tree knowledge.

However, I beg to differ over his observations regarding the red kites, which are becoming a bit more than a nuisance.

We no longer eat in the garden as they quickly appear in groups of five and six circling and calling overhead. We have had large lumps of meat, presumably stolen from a barbecue, dropped in the garden which will attract vermin.

Residents in the vicinity of Westleigh Drive in Sonning Common are feeding them regularly as we see them swooping down into gardens nearby. These are wild birds and should not be fed or encouraged into residential gardens. — Yours faithfully,

Chrissie Godfrey

Sonning Common

Be kind to red kites

Editor, — How sad that Minnie Wilson’s lunchtimes are so interrupted by red kites that she considers putting out bread spread with superglue as a deterrent (Standard, June 11).

She sounds almost gleeful at the prospect of it stopping them and oblivious to the potential agony which may be caused in the process.

Surely enough of the noisy flashy CDs dangling round her umbrella should suffice.

I wonder what the RSPB would have to say about it. — Yours faithfully,

Judith MacBeth

Highdown Avenue, Emmer Green

Stop cruelty to wildlife

Sir, — Negativity towards red kites reached an all time low with a local resident bragging about having “put out a delicacy of bread spread with superglue — that should stop them!”

This wicked, sadistic act is also criminal. Red kites are a protected species under the Wildlife and Countryside Act and it is an offence to harm them in any way.

I would take issue with you for publishing a letter that endorses cruelty to wildlife. — Yours faithfully,

Angelina Jones

Greys Road, Henley

Plenty of birdsong

Sir, — I have been reading about the lack of our song birds.

This year everywhere I go is full of birdsong — in the garden, in the woods where we walk our dog and on the golf course.

I wonder if other readers are experiencing the same. — Yours faithfully,

Colin Allum

Newtown Gardens, Henley

What’s in a name...

So the new hotel owner intends to drop the Red Lion?

Bit of a cheek coming from somebody called Leo... — Yours faithfully,

Chris Dodd

London