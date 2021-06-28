Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
A NEW library has opened at Goring Primary School.
Monday, 28 June 2021
Chirpy: these pictures were taken by charity walker Karen Wiles, who lives in a Dutch barge moored on the Thames in and around Goring. One shows a young Cetti’s warbler (Cettia cetti) singing and the other a pair of swans on the river. Karen recently completed an 847-mile virtual walking challenge in aid of the Thames Valley Air Ambulance, as we reported last week
28 June 2021
