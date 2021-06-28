Monday, 28 June 2021

Bullfinch

This male bullfinch was photographed by Hugh Archibald, of Greys Road, Henley. Hugh says: “He appeared on our feeder one day and has been back each day since. We hadn’t seen one for several years. Presumably the female is on a nest somewhere as we have not seen her yet.”

