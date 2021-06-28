Sparrowhawk in action

Pupils thrilled with new school library in portable cabin
A NEW library has opened at Goring Primary School.... [more]
Monday, 28 June 2021
Linda Seward, from Cookley Green, took this picture of sparrowhawk and says: “Its speciality is catching other birds and it uses the element of surprise to ambush prey, often plucking a bird from the air or from a garden feeder. The presence of a sparrowhawk means there is an abundance of prey in the area and thus a healthy environment.”
28 June 2021
