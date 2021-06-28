Important to encourage pollinators

Sir, — Good to read “No mowing idea set to grow” (Standard, June 18).

Thanks to Henley Town Council’s parks team and the backing of the Henley in Bloom committee for trialling it this year.

It was a brave step for the council to support this initiative and encouraging that it is thinking about doing it again next year.

Conservation officer Lex Volkes has reported that he was particularly delighted to see the far side of Fairmile Cemetery had large areas of yellow and white flowers, with hundreds of bees making the most of the sea of clover in flower.

And that is the point. The wild flowers are lovely to see but it is the pollinators that are the important factor in this equation. Without insects nothing will live, so giving some space for our indigenous species of grasses and flowers to grow freely is helping us all to survive.

It’s wonderful that so many residents have realised this and set aside areas of their lawn to remain unmown for May or even longer. In that way the wilder parts of our gardens are becoming the flower meadows we have lost and as such are vital to supporting our precious eco-system.

Many of us who support this movement are interested in the species of flowers that people have identified growing in their unmown gardens. Everyone would have had dandelions, daisies, buttercups and probably hawkweed and catsear, but it would be good to know what other delights have turned up.

I have heard that some residents have found pyramid orchids (a rare find), cuckoo flower and fox and cubs.

If Henley Standard readers are interested in sharing their findings (and maybe swapping wild flower seeds), please email me at greenerhenley@gmail.com

For those readers who don’t use email, you can write to me via the Henley Standard which has kindly agreed to forward on the messages. — Yours faithfully,

Diana Barnett

St Katherine’s Road, Henley