Your letters...

Saving our green spaces

Sir, — One of the primary reasons traditional Conservative voters left in droves in last week’s Chesham and Amersham by-election was the arrogant and undemocratic awarding of planning permissions despite vehement local opposition.

This is a dire warning to Robert Jenrick, John Howell and all the other Conservative MPs sitting in previously safe seats in the South-East: people are no longer tolerating being ridden over roughshod when it comes to legitimate planning concerns.

On a local level, it is also a shot across the bow of our town and district councillors.

At Save Henley’s Green Spaces, we have seen our campaign grow apace since we launched seven months ago.

We have received unprecedented backing on the doorstep and our core committee of volunteers has doubled as people have come forward wanting actively to support concerns over the ill-thought-out and irreversible concreting over of our green “lungs”.

Our online petition (change.org/savehenleys

greenspaces) has reached 2,210 signatures in just a few months and is still growing.

Save Henley’s Green Spaces wants to stop development at Lucy’s Farm and the Gillotts Schools sports field.

The driving forces behind our campaign are:

• The devastating impact on nature.

• Toxic pollution arising from yet more cars on our already congested roads.

• Further pressure on parking and overburdened public services.

• Loss of spaces used for walking and other outdoor activities (yes, the field at Gillotts is in constant use despite any insistence to the contrary).

We strongly support truly affordable homes so that young people and others in need can live in Henley.

However, we do not want further expensive housing developments going ahead with a few token, supposedly low-cost properties thrown into the mix to appease the general public and gain the approval of planners.

It is time for the people of Henley to decide the fate of our town, not the developers who seem to have the ear of elected officials all the way up the political food chain.

If we feel strongly enough about safeguarding our precious green spaces, surely we can win. — Yours faithfully,

Justine Hutchinson, Christine Wright, Domenic Bertelli, Sarah Deacock, Helen Karim, Omer Karim and Muriel Quinsac

The Save Henley’s Green Spaces committee

Growth good for some...

Sir, — Frequently we read in the columns of the Henley Standard plaintive calls to stop the development of housing estates over this green and pleasant land.

This building activity is by no means confined to Henley; drive almost anywhere and the result is the same, new-build developments encircling every town and village. Who are the beneficiaries of all this activity? Well, there are the occupants, who may or may not have paid the full price or a subsidised price or rental.

Next comes the developers and builders followed by architects, estate agents and solicitors.

With the main benefit accruing, of course, to the landowner, where change of use increases the value by multiples.

So, we see, there are many parties who have a vested interest in the success of the developments.

Then what of the politicians? Ah, the politicians. The political parties, without exception, repeat the mantra that what we need is to build more houses as quickly as possible. A figure of two million is frequently quoted.

To that end the Government is proposing the easing of planning regulations as well as various purchase assistance programmes.

Is that what the majority really want? Not, it seems, those in nearby Chesham and Amersham. — Yours faithfully,

William Fitzhugh

Caversham

Horrified by hotel plan

I read, with some horror, that the Premier Inn plans have been resubmitted (Standard, June 18).

In a time when we are encouraging people to leave their cars and travel by public transport, taking away one third of the station car park that enables people to get to and use the Henley branch line is absurd.

Building a new hotel 100 yards from one which has been closed for a number of years is hardly a resounding cost case.

Making the station harder to use will mean fewer travellers and, from my short time at Railtrack, I’m well aware of the marginal cost case for keeping the branch line operating.

Indeed providing a few extra parking spaces at Twyford would hasten its demise.

Long term that would undermine the cost case for the Premier Inn. Two closed hotels?

Following Grant Shapps MP’s drive to improve and widen the rail network, I’d suggest there is a good case for our MP John Howell to get involved to defend Henley’s future. — Yours faithfully,

Martin Akehurst

Two Tree Hill, Henley

Our views ignored

Sir, — You were kind enough to publish a letter from me some months ago about the disastrous proposals for a Premier Inn opposite Henley station.

It simply beggars belief that after extensive public consultation and almost universal condemnation, the applicants have come back again with virtually the same designs.

What is the point of asking for opinions if they are then entirely ignored?

The design is an affront to the architecture of the town, at least two storeys too high and totally inappropriate.

I hope that the planners will have the courage to reject the application outright. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Hamilton MVO

Fawley

Take action for change

Editor, — I found, tucked away on page 13, the ambitious plans to make Henley carbon neutral by 2030 (Standard, June 18).

I was shocked and confused as to why such an important aspiration deserves such just a small part of this newspaper.

This potential story was trumped by other stories about traffic jams, parking fines and a car rolling into the river.

I understand the upset and frustration of these situations but the context was set for this to be more significant news, as readers of the Henley Standard will have heard that climate change was a key discussion at the G7 summit.

This is a story that impacts every one of us in the near and long term future.

We must make ambitious changes in the next eight years in order to stabilise this fragile planet and change the course of our clearly evident rollercoaster climate.

Covid-19 has shown just how fragile we are. We must listen to the warnings and act to avoid this. Surely we are all thinking of how we wished this had happened to prevent covid-19.

I had never labelled or seen myself as an environmental activist but I could not read on without thinking what a missed opportunity this was to share some progressive news.

I was inspired to read of this plan and political and social developments in Henley show that many other citizens feel the same.

The path to carbon-neutral is complex and together we need to engage in discussions and take decisive action.

I ask that the Standard better understands the role you play in creating a space to raise awareness, share debate and discussion and celebrate actions that bring transformative and positive environmental changes.

We must come together to inclusively, creatively and compassionately change the direction of travel for the planet and civilization. As a key provider of communication, information, debate and entertainment, the Henley Standard should put the ecological and climate higher on its agenda.

These last 15 months have shown that we are a community and will step up to a challenge. Henley and the surrounding areas have a fantastic opportunity to lead by example.

We can be hopeful of our ability to do this but we cannot let this moment of hope slip through our fingers.

As mentioned in the film Breaking Boundaries: The Science of Our Planet, which can be found on Netflix and I highly recommend, “the window is just about open”.

Let us be proud of the change we have made as individuals, communities. I ask the Henley Standard to take action to be part of this change. — Yours faithfully,

Hannah Barry

Stoke Row

Divisive question

Sir, — I, too, was surprised to see the question in the Take Five item, “Would you date someone who hasn’t been vaccinated?” (Standard, June 11).

In fact, “surprised” isn’t the correct word, I was shocked.

What purpose does it serve by asking this question? All it does is encourage discrimination and lead to divisiveness.

Why not then ask if you would date a disabled person, a Jewish person or a black person? How does that sound? That’s the route you’re encouraging and I find it reprehensible that you would encourage that sort of discussion.

It doesn’t serve to debate but to discriminate. Furthermore, it leads down the route of a medical apartheid, which is morally wrong.

Shame on you for thinking that this is reflective of good journalism and that you would even endorse this. — Yours faithfully,

Louise Towell

Collins End, Goring Heath

Thinking of others

Editor, — I agree that your Take Five question could appear facetious but it did raise the issue of refusing the vaccine on the “individual rights” platform.

I think everybody agrees that in normal circumstances it’s the right of any individual to make their own personal decisions, medical or otherwise.

However, these are not normal circumstances. There is an obvious risk to people’s health and lives countrywide and globally. The decision made shouldn’t just be for yourself but also altruistic.

If these people who choose not to be vaccinated become infected or infect others and fall heavily off a platform built on principle, distrust and perhaps just plain fear, then ultimately, it will be the vaccinated collective and a badly over- stretched medical profession who will be there to catch them. — Yours faithfully,

Helen Walden

Cromwell Road, Henley

We saved ourselves

Sir, — Supposing, just supposing, that the majority of us had indeed opted out of taking the new vaccines that drug companies worked so hard to produce so quickly and so successfully.

We should bear in mind that the vast majority of the country, knowing that the terrible threat of the disease to us all was an immediate one, took the risk and saved not just themselves but great swathes of our society as well.

What we have all known from the start is that covid is a new, powerful killer and that hanging around for weeks on end for further testing could have meant the death of all of us. — Yours faithfully,

Jennifer Fellner

Cookley Green

Please back beds fight

Editor, — I fully support Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak and Tony Hardy in their campaign for the much-needed palliative care beds in South Oxfordshire.

It’s a very sad state to have gone from the original 12 beds at Joyce Grove to the situation where the Oxfordshire NHS Clinical Commissioning Group is now proposing the possible provision of just two beds at Wallingford Hospital.

It is very unfortunate that because of covid it hasn’t been possible to hold an actual public meeting in the town hall, when I believe the people of Henley would have fully demonstrated their dismay at the attitude of the Sue Ryder management in this affair.

Instead there is to be an online public meeting over Zoom to discuss future plans, scheduled for 6pm on Wednesday (June 3).

This isn’t ideal, of course, but I would urge everyone interested to attend.

https://bit.ly/3wCyMUs

These are our beds, which we were promised. We must get behind this campaign so that we don’t lose this invaluable service forever. — Yours faithfully,

Sally Harrison

Registered general nurse Grove Road, Sonning Common

Conned in car park

Recently, I was approached by two foreign nationals (young men), offering to help me purchase a ticket from the parking machine in the King’s Road car park in Henley.

Speaking in parrot English, one was persistent in trying to get me to buy him a ticket too as the machine does not take cash. He displayed a wad of crisp £10 notes and offered me one.

What he really wanted was to see me enter my PIN but I had a contactless card.

With his insistence and during the confusion, I walked away. He followed me, shouting his request for my pin.

At the point of paying for my groceries in Waitrose, I realised that my card was missing.

I called the management and, as I was unable to use a phone to block the card due to deafness, the manager was of great help. The police were informed too.

In the meantime, the card was used for the sum of £35 before it was blocked.

I know of someone in a similar situation in London who recently had £4,000 taken this way. — Yours faithfully,

Name and address supplied

Words of warning

Sir, — Further to my letter regarding the sign erected following the tragic death of a young cyclist on Whitchurch Hill (Standard, June 18), might I correct a detail?

The actual wording on the sign is: “Cyclists: Extreme caution. Accident black spot.” — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Martin Wise

Goring Heath Parish Council

Emotional send-off

Editor, — On June 8, I flew with my daughter and son to Scotland to scatter my wife’s ashes.

Our trip started with an early morning flight to Glasgow airport where we picked up a hire car that got us to Balmaha. on the shores of Loch Lomond, for lunchtime.

After lunch we set off for Conic Hill, which had happy memories for my wife and I.

The Conic Hill walk is 4½ miles and rises to 1,395 ft.

It was a warm, sunny day and at the top the views were staggering.

We looked across Loch Lomond with all its islands and over the hills at the back of Helensburgh, across the River Clyde and we could see the former shipbuilding towns of Gourock, Greenock and Port Glasgow.

It was there, on the hillside, that we scattered my wife’s ashes among the heather.

Just as we finished, a bird of prey swooped down next to us and continued to circle and hover before flying off.

It was very moving — as if my wife was acknowledging what we had done.

Next day we started our climb of Ben Lomond at 8am. It was a tough climb as the weather was not good and it got worse as we ascended with heavy rain and then very strong winds.

It got wilder the higher we climbed. A couple coming down from the summit shouted that it was magical at the top as there was no wind.

We climbed on and, sure enough, at the summit the bare rock was covered in a soft green carpet and there was hardly a breath of wind.

Ben Lomond is 3,135ft and should take three hours to climb and two hours to descend. In that weather it took us just over three hours to ascend but with mud and slippery rocks it took over three hours to descend.

A great experience, however, which I had done in much better weather 60 years ago.

There were heated changing rooms in the car park at the bottom and after a change of clothing we set off for a hearty meal before heading for the airport.

We were so pleased that we had the best weather on the day that we scattered my wife’s ashes.

I have lived in Caversham since joining the newly formed Thames Water Authority in 1974.

After leaving Thames Water, I set up my own consultancy which then took me all over East and Southern Africa, including two years in Lesotho.

On reflection. although my work allowed me to see many magnificent sights around the world, the view from Conic Hill stands proud among them all. Indeed, as a regular walker, I can say the Thames Valley has wonderful views — as from Wittenham Clumps and from many places in the Chilterns. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Wright

Caversham

Happy time at house

I was very interested to read your report on 1 Bell Lane in the Homes Weekly (Standard, June 18).

I lived there for two years back in 1969. Following a year working in Malawi as a VSO doing nursing and midwifery in a mission hospital out in the bush, I looked for a job where I could be more my own boss.

I came to Henley as a district nurse/midwife, which completely fitted the bill. The post included a house and that was 1 Bell Lane, which was then owned by the local authorities for nurse accommodation.

It was a delight and much smaller than what you now describe.

There has obviously been a lot of extension and improvements. I had no idea that it dated back so far.

There was no garage. The lounge was small and cosy with stairs leading from it to two bedrooms, a big one and a very small one.

From the lounge a door led into the kitchen, which was a reasonable size and from the kitchen was a loo and bathroom and an external door to the delightful walled garden, which I loved.

Three weeks after I moved in I met the man who was to become my husband at the cricket club dance at Greys village hall.

We became engaged a few months later and married the following year, living in my delightful cottage for a year until I became pregnant with my first child.

We soon found ourselves our own property in Lovell Close before moving four years later to Binfield Heath, where we have been ever since and celebrated our golden wedding anniversary last year.

1 Bell Lane brings back many happy memories, making my wedding dress in the cosy lounge and coming back from honeymoon to that upstairs room where my sister-in-law had made up an apple pie bed and put bells attached to the springs underneath!

Thank you so much for that article and the memories it provoked. — Yours faithfully,

Wendy Robinson

Binfield Heath

Dancing in the aisles

Has anyone else spotted the very retro playlist in the Henley Tesco?

It makes for a very jaunty experience.

Anyone missing the Rewind festival could do well to spend a bit of time in store. — Yours faithfully,

Fred Edwards

Bolney Road, Lower Shiplake