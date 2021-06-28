Don’t feed kites (or glue them!)

Sir, — There has been much mention of the red kites in our area in recent editions of the Standard — a lot of it critical.

While we all understand how alarming some of the reported incidents must have been, I’d just like to reinforce the views of those that suspect it is people feeding the kites that causes many of these issues.

I hope my photograph will put things into some perspective. This magnificent specimen (don’t know if it’s male or female) is regularly on watch here at Oakley Court in Benson but either way the phrase “master of all he surveys” seems very appropriate — and this kite surely looks a benign master. — Yours faithfully,

Mervyn Hall

Oakley Court, Benson

Sir, — Minnie Wilson advised that she would be putting out “a delicacy of bread spread with superglue” in order to “stop” red kites (Standard, June 11). Although she is obviously frustrated and may have been jesting, she should know that red kites are a protected species.

I contacted the HelpWildlife charity, which advised contacting my local police force’s wildlife crime officer, which I did online. Henley police were very efficient and called me to say that they would be contacting Ms Wilson to advise her of the birds’ protected status.

However, despite my repeated requests, they would just not contact the Standard to advise you that hurting or injuring a kite is illegal and, more importantly, before anyone else was inspired by Ms Wilson’s advised actions.

I wasn’t intending or asking for Ms Wilson to be contacted, or to criminalise her in any way, but just for the police to step in to nip this in the bud, thus preventing the possibility of any harm coming to a wild bird, albeit remote hopefully. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Ball

Highmoor