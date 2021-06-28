Monday, 28 June 2021

Striking blue bug in garden

Striking blue bug in garden

Sir, — The other day, my eye was drawn to the iridescent blue of a slender damselfly, resting among the lush greenery of my summer garden.

I was surprised by the unexpected detail which my phone’s camera captured of this beautiful insect’s banded markings as well as the transparent delicacy of its wings. — Yours faithfully,

Inese Clayson

South Street, Caversham

