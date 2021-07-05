Ladybird larvae hatching

Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
GORING will be entering this year’s Britain in ... [more]
Monday, 05 July 2021
We had been wondering what is these little bugs on our house and garden frames were.
Now we know it’s lady bird larvae hatching.
Lewis Every
Swiss Farm, Henley
05 July 2021
More News:
Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
GORING will be entering this year’s Britain in ... [more]
Residents to be asked what welcome signs should say
A PUBLIC consultation could be held on plans to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say