Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
GORING will be entering this year’s Britain in ... [more]
Monday, 05 July 2021
Charlotte Narula, from Wargrave, took these pictures on the River Loddon, showing a family of swans relaxing on the bank and “Harry” the heron. Below left, her picture of a roe deer
05 July 2021
More News:
Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
GORING will be entering this year’s Britain in ... [more]
Residents to be asked what welcome signs should say
A PUBLIC consultation could be held on plans to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say