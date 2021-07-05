Insects are enjoying my bellflowers

Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
Sir, — Continuing with the theme of documenting tiny visitors to my garden, I was delighted to discover that the campanulas, or bellflowers, which I planted years ago, are attractive, not just to bees but also to other insects such as the beetle seen here feasting on the pollen. — Yours faithfully,
Inese Clayson
South Street, Caversham
05 July 2021
