Delightful daisies

Village to enter Britain in Bloom contest after all
GORING will be entering this year’s Britain in ... [more]
Monday, 05 July 2021
I thought you might like to publish this photograph of the moon (oxeye) daisies which abound in the verges in Oxfordshire and Berkshire at the moment. — Yours faithfully,
Sharon Hewitt
Wargrave
05 July 2021
