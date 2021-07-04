Your letters...

You musn’t build here

We, the committee for Save Henley’s Green Spaces, started our campaign eight months ago and have spent that time doing exhaustive research. We have also set up an online petition.

We are campaigning to prevent the development of land at Lucy’s Farm in Harpsden and on the neighbouring sports field at Gillotts School in Henley.

There is no doubt that the campaign has attracted huge attention and support from the public.

We believe the sports field should be removed from the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan immediately.

Our petition was launched four months ago and, at time of writing, has 2,235 signatures.

The much-publicised and town council-supported heavy goods vehicle ban petition has 2,452 signatures after being launched eight months prior to ours.

It is essential to remember that all the people who have signed ours are against building on either site.

Despite Lucy’s Farm having been removed from further consideration for the neighbourhood plan, the Gillotts field remains.

The link between these sites is far too obvious to be ignored. Bloor Homes has stated there is “marriage potential” between the two, with a shared access from Blandy Road. This access, being the only one, is the gateway to the Harpsden Valley.

The conclusion is that there can be little doubt that Bloor Homes will propose development of Lucy’s Farm in the future if it is allowed to develop at the school. This must be prevented at all costs.

Bloor Homes has received a large amount of unfavourable media coverage recently, their connections with politicians, enormous donations to the Conservative Party and general methods of influencing planning outcomes being widely discussed.

What this means is that the public and media will be watching future outcomes very closely.

The fact that the Gillotts field was included in the neighbourhood plan after the referendum of 2015 is extremely contentious.

It was the second least popular (after Lucy’s Farm) at the individual site consultation stage but remained by request of the school and the developer.

This is not democratic. In fact, it marks the whole of that referendum as a sham.

Furthermore, the report by the council’s consultants AECOM colour-coded Lucy’s Farm and large areas of Gillotts land red, i.e. not suitable for development.

The reasons given were that neither plot was suitable because development would erode the green boundary separating Henley from Harpsden. This report cannot be ignored.

Both Lucy’s Farm and the Gillotts sports field border the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

Not long after Gillotts became an academy in 2014, the school maintained that the best way to attain the money for refurbishment was by selling its sports field. Our campaign would say that a huge proportion of people think this would be the worst way. This is supported by our petition.

There is no tangible evidence that in the last seven years there has been any effort made by the school, its governors, our MP or any other local representatives to initiate any other way of raising funds.

The conclusion is that the school firmly believes it will be granted permission to sell its land. It would be interesting to know who is fuelling this confidence.

It must be remembered that in order for Bloor Homes to build an access road from Blandy Road this road would have to be built directly across a much-used rural bridleway.

Also, the copse originally earmarked for access has finally been proved to be common land protected by covenant.

Bloor Homes now owns a property in Blandy Road adjoining the copse, intending to demolish this in the event of planning permission being granted.

Despite many statements to the contrary, it is now a matter of public record that the Gillotts sports field is in frequent use.

There have been many quotes stating that 50 houses have been allocated to the Gillotts field site as if this was unchangeable. The plan is under review and other options do exist.

Surely the neighbourhood plan is a community effort to arrive at the best and most popular outcome for the community.

It should not be forgotten that the architect of the neighbourhood planning in its present form is Henley’s MP John Howell.

Our campaign has recently learned that although 50 houses were originally proposed for the Gillotts field, 80 are now being considered.

We would very much like to know who made the decision to add another 30, when it was made and why? It actually beggars belief.

Despite the Government designating the housing quotas, it is at district council level that the allocation of these is decided.

There is a strong argument that, with all the recent new dwellings built, Henley’s quota has been met.

We should expect our local representatives (especially those involved in planning and on South Oxfordshire District Council) to pursue this point vigorously.

The calamitous effect of adding further pressure to traffic issues, infrastructure, our local services and pollution should make this obvious and reflects the public mood.

The exhibition at the town hall today and tomorrow will invite the public to make comments about the individual sites in the neighbourhood plan.

If we are to believe this is being done for the right reasons, then all comments must be supported by names and addresses to be seen as genuine. This is common practice in any consultation.

Furthermore, any representative who wishes to see comments against building should visit our petition site, www.change/org/SaveHenleysGreenSpaces

A very large number of people have not only taken the trouble to sign but also add very clear messages. Our campaign strongly supports any further building in Henley to be genuinely “affordable” housing for the young and less well-off — and never on green sites.

There is no doubt that the issue of building on green sites is now a matter of huge public concern.

Two examples of this are the Chesham/Amersham by-election result and the campaign for a Better Oxfordshire (formed to encourage our representatives to listen to matters of planning).

The Government’s own recent guidelines favour not building on green sites, therefore building on the Gillotts sports field would contravene that.

We are living through a climate change. The protection of wildlife habitat and open green spaces is now seen as of paramount importance to our environment. — Yours faithfully,

Domenic Bertelli, Christine Wright, Justine Hutchinson, Omer Karim, Helen Karim (secretary), Sarah Deacock and Muriel Quinsac

Save Henley’s Green Spaces

More homes on the way...

This week’s ruling by a planning inspector that South Oxfordshire is failing to build enough homes will be as unwelcome to residents as it may be surprising.

Most of us agree there is plenty of building going on here and will rightly feel pretty horrified at the prospect of more.

But as the independent planning inspector noted, this ruling is hugely significant for the whole district, not least around Henley.

His determination that South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning policies are effectively out-of-date now opens the gates to speculative development.

Frustratingly for us all, the Liberal Democrats and Greens at the helm at the council will have known this was coming as officers and advisers repeatedly warned them this was where their wishful thinking and undeliverable promises would lead. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Caroline Newton

(Conservative), South Oxfordshire District Council

No need for new hotel

Sir, — A planning application for construction of a Premier Inn in Henley has been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council and individuals have only until Monday (July 5) to submit any views (application reference P21/S2618/FUL).

Whether residents of Henley are in favour or against the development, there are several issues that need to be considered, some of which I have listed below:

• All applications for major development must be accompanied by a vision, a masterplan and a design brief. Have these been submitted?

• Has a sequential test, impact assessment and flood mitigation strategy been carried out?

• The proposed building is in flood zone 2 (a fuluvial flood plain) and at high risk from ground water and surface water sources.

• There has been flooding in Upton Close (behind the proposed site of the hotel) previously.

• The height of the building in relation to the Imperial Hotel and the surrounding properties.

• Articulated vehicles will have to reverse in and out of adjacent junctions as the road will be narrowed, bringing with it subsequent noise implications for neighbouring homes.

• Loss of station car parking spaces when we are being encouraged to use public transport.

• Building proposals in Henley are required to improve attraction. This building is not in keeping with the character of the area, especially so close to the Grade II listed Imperial Hotel.

• Should there be a need for another hotel, the Imperial Hotel should be considered as an option for the Premier Inn as it is fast becoming an eyesore.

After a traumatic trading period for our businesses in general and our hotels and B&Bs specifically, we should be ensuring that they are given every opportunity and support from us all, including both Henley Town Council and South Oxfordshire District Council, to operate at full capacity before introducing more competition and potentially putting our local businesses at risk of collapse.

A total of 115 additional bedrooms must surely have an impact on our existing Henley accommodation providers. — Yours faithfully,

Veronica Carlton

Station Road, Henley

Unwelcome, unattractive

Sir, — This is to object in the strongest possible terms to such an unattractive and overpowering hotel on the Henley station car park site.

What a welcome for those arriving by train!

Such a building is totally out of keeping with anything in Station Road and dwarfs all buildings on that side of the streeet.

It’s totally unneighbourly, particularly for those living in Wyndale Close.

I agree with the comments of town councillors David Eggleton and Will Hamilton (Standard, June 18). — Yours faithfully,

Mary Romanes

Market Place, Henley

P.S. The remaining car parking and the approach road to Acacia Lodge needs to be properly addressed.

Confusing consultants

Sir, — While Henley might, or might not, need new hotel accommodation, it is to be deplored that while one of the town’s older hotels stands unused, and is no doubt in need of serious restorative work, Network Rail seems to be more interested in providing a completely new one — taking land currently occupied by a usually very busy car park.

On top of this we now see that consultants have stated “The site is previously developed land…” (Standard, June 18).

Well, if a spread-out handful of buildings and some tarmac counts as “developed” that is indeed the case for part of the land but not for all of the site apparently to be occupied by the hotel.

However, I’m surprised that having trotted out their “previously developed” comment, the consultants completely failed to mention the historical significance of the largest building which once stood on part of the site.

And they appear not to draw any attention to any need for archaeological investigation and assessment of any remaining foundations of a building designed by I K Brunel and built in 1857.

The station goods shed was a late example of a Brunellien design originally dating from the 1840s.

While archaeological investigation takes place on the remains of railway buildings of similar age on other construction sites, why is it being ignored here?

Equally, if the footprint of the proposed hotel doesn’t come as close to that building as illustrations suggest why is the site being described as “previously developed”? It must be one or the other.

Or does a tin shed of limited size count as “previously developed”? Maybe the consultants would like to explain their conclusions? — Yours faithfully,

Mike Romans

Cromwell Road, Henley

MP’s view misguided

Sir, — It was with a feeling of sadness for someone who has always supported and voted Conservative to read the comments by John Howell MP about the campaign for a new hospice (Standard, June 25).

I have rarely, if ever, found such a condescending, misguided and self-opinionated attitude.

Does our MP really believe that the members of the Townlands Steering Group all have to be medically qualified to be able to have an intelligent opinion on the real intentions and honesty with regard to the statements and underlying aims by the hierarchy of Sue Ryder?

In conclusion, may I suggest that Mr Howell takes a few moments to read a letter in the same edition headlined “Please back beds fight” written by Sally Harrison, a registered general nurse.

I would suggest that she meets the qualification and standard to be termed “medically qualified”.

One lesson I have gained from this is to change my vote at the next election. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

Inevitable closure

Sir, — I always used to think that you went into a hospice to die.

But no, that has not been Sue Ryder’s management policy for its former hospice, Joyce Grove in Nettlebed.

Just five years ago my husband was dying. Despite an army of carers, he could no longer be cared for at home.

He suffered from a very rare muscle disease which rendered him immobile and from ongoing cancer problems and he was in great pain.

Sue Ryder came to the rescue, though warned me that patients were not allowed to stay more than 10 days before they were moved on. I did not query this and was only too desperate and grateful for any help.

The day after he was admitted, I sat down with Sister as she completed a lengthy form to obtain funding from the NHS to transfer him to a care home (you cannot simply do that and then charge him the enormous fees).

Meanwhile, my husband’s condition deteriorated, though he still hung on to life (of which, of course, there was no quality anymore).

Three weeks later, funding was granted and, metaphorically speaking, he was thrown out to a care home, where he died a week later.

Joyce Grove was costly to run and of course not purpose built — being the birthplace of Ian Fleming, it was the valuable jewel in Sue Ryder’s property portfolio (the reported current sale price of £20 million speaks volumes).

Its (medically qualified?) management team had for years pursued a policy of restricting use of its beds in order to claim lack of use and demand as the reason to close it. And it has succeeded! — Yours faithfully,

Enid Light

Wargrave Road, Henley

We need those beds

Thank goodness someone has stepped up to the plate in respect of the still-needed beds for end-of-ife care from Sue Ryder.

It is such a shame that the meeting being held on Wednesday evening by Henley town councillor Stefan Gawrysiak and the Townlands Steering Group could only be online.

If it was to have been held at the town hall then I am sure there would be a large turnout in support.

Emotions run high on this subject but unfortunately the powers that be have closed their minds and ears to the opinions of the South Oxfordshire residents that have needed or may need this facility in the future.

The people who will feel the most let down and betrayed by Sue Ryder’s decision-makers are the many volunteers who gave up so much of their time and energy so the monthly sales at Joyce Grove could bring in some of the much- needed funding to keep it going.

It would now appear that their unwavering support counted for nothing.

I am sure finance is central to Sue Ryder’s intransigence on this matter as the windfall of about £20million from the sale of Joyce Grove will help to support their other hospices and pay staff salaries, especially as times have been tough for the charity sector.

But all this is to the detriment of the residents of this area and I wonder what the Fleming family, who made the original decision to make the generous donation of their home to Sue Ryder, would feel about its sale with nothing to replace it.

As to our illustrious MP John Howell’s position on this, he has made it quite clear he can’t support or can’t be bothered to support a call for a new facility in the most southern area of Oxfordshire and is backing the idea of a possible two beds in Wallingford, which is not exactly local even if this ever happens.

Perhaps if he had a bit more empathy with his constituents and the people who put him in a very safe seat, he might be more popular.

Like him or loathe him, Boris showed his face more often here.

If it was my choice I would deselect him and choose someone with more commitment to this area, but that’s another story.

No doubt he will respond to my observation with a smarmy reply telling us what a good egg he is.

Sorry, I have strayed from the subject in hand and should say that surely funds can be found for a new-build or the adaption of an existing building to provide five or six beds for this area so loved ones do not have to travel miles to visit at a very difficult time.

Good luck to Stefan and the other people who feel so strongly that there is still a need for an end-of-life care facility in this area, especially with an ageing population.

I think it would be a good idea to have a petition to gauge local feeling in the absence of an in-person public meeting. — Yours faithfully,

David Palmer

Swiss Farm, Henley

Don’t forget Bray hospice

Editor, — I have followed with interest the articles and letters arising from the closure of the inpatient unit at the Sue Ryder hospice that was based at Joyce Grove.

There has been recent mention of using two hospice-type beds at Wallingford Community Hospital.

But there is another facility that is available to the population of South Oxfordshire. Thames Hospice is based at Bray Lake, near Maidenhead, and is a new purpose-built facility with a large inpatient unit (Bray and Wallingford are similar distances from Henley).

Thames Hospice has 28 inpatient beds that are all housed in spacious single or family rooms with en suite facilities. Many have lakeside views.

Funding is via the usual NHS clinical commissioning route for less than 50 per cent of their costs and charitable donations the remainder, meaning that they rely on our community for around £6 million per year.

In the main atrium at Thames Hospice there is a popular coffee shop open to the public, something that Henley Standard readers might like to check out. There is also ample free parking available. — Yours faithfully,

Suzanna Rose

Rotherfield Road, Henley

Best way to collect waste

My wife and I were the only members of the public to attend the Henley Town Council meeting on June 15.

In reply to my question of the Mayor Sarah Miller asking if she would support the report by Grundon on a new commercial waste collection strategy, she replied: “I haven’t read it but do not agree with it.”

Hmmm, very thoughtful and obviously bodes well for residents’ future wellbeing.

I see now in a follow-up interview with your reporter (Standard, June 25) that the Mayor has tried to row back on her impetuous statements on the night.

However, these are full of misconceptions as follows:

• South Oxfordshire has repeatedly confirmed it is not responsible for the town’s commercial waste collection, which is why it cost town council taxpayers £17,000 to clear waste from the town council’s depot as an emergency more than a year ago.

• Grundon is proposing to set up only one waste bin compound initially with any others agreed by the town council in the long term. This would be for the Tuns Lane area, which is a mess without anybody being responsible for organisation or cleanliness.

• There are two bin stores in existence in the town already — residential and commercial — at the rear of the mews development. Try telling the developers and residents that these stores will stink in summer and they could attract rats and vermin. If true, why did Henley Town Council approve them at the planning stage or was this another paper the Mayor did not read?

• There is no cost to the taxpayer to set up the scheme initially but the cost of waste bin compounds in the long term would need funding by creative means such as sponsorship.

• There is no harassment of or instruction to retailers and businesses about which waste collection company they should be using and businesses would be attracted to the strategy by very competitive pricing.

At the moment, Henley is like the Wild West with no control measures for the collection of commercial waste, unlike residential waste.

Businesses have their waste collected by about 10 different contractors and, in some cases, take their waste home for residential collection.

Waste collections are unco-ordinated with vehicles attending daily to collect from all or some establishments.

What is required is leadership to guide our businesses to a better and more efficient and public health-conscious system.

Henley Town Council has declared a climate emergency but there is nothing in the bag except a proposal to ban heavy goods vehicles coming into the town.

That may make some people feel self-satisfied but it actually does nothing for the collective human race.

But stopping 10 contractors driving daily into and around the town would, by my reckoning, save 25,000 miles per annum of carbon dioxide and toxic fumes and help to decongest our clogged-up town. A no-brainer.

Is that worth it to you? If so, write to the Mayor and express your view; if no, eventually I will go away and your conscience will be unaffected. Promise.

For the Mayor, please think again and use the Grundon report as a major pillar of your year in office.

Show Henley is not just about tokenism and that as a climate emergency town we are embracing the future challenges for us all. — Yours faithfully,

Barry Wood

Stoke Row Road, Peppard

The Mayor responds: “I’d like to thank Barry for coming along and supporting my first ever full council meeting as Mayor of Henley.

“Because of covid, the meeting was held in the main hall and unfortunately members of the public had to be seated some considerable way away from the councillors.

“I personally found it extremely hard to hear what Barry said and it is abundantly clear that he did not hear what I said.

“So to reiterate, I have indeed read the report and I do not agree that it represents a practical way forward. The matter will now be considered by the town and community committee.”

Experts at nothing

Sir, — Nicholas Butler said: “An expert is one who knows more and more about less and less until he knows absolutely everything about nothing.”

Surely the same is true of people who are driven by one aim, be it fitness, politics, literature, cinema or whatever?

Therefore wouldn’t it be prudent to have a group of experts led by a person who is not all-knowledgeable but is capable of finding who and what to ask of the right person at the right time?

Is this not the way the trade system works? I have a leak, so I find a plumber. Hang a door, find a carpenter. Engine failure, find a mechanic.

The big problem arises when we need someone to run the country. All we have are the privileged, spoilt, self-entitled rich who have rigged the democratic system to make it as difficult for anyone not from their “chumsphere” to gain access.

They are so detached from normality that their decision-making has no relevance to the people it impinges upon.

Hence we get decisions such as to open concert venues to a few sweaty thousand but deny mourners more than six reverent attendees.

Or to allow no more than 30 at a wedding but football executives, their mates and the team can travel despite having been in contact with covid carriers.

Did the hundreds of G7 members quarantine in Her Majesty’s Pleasure Hotel at the cost of thousands of pounds?

We get statements like “Lessons will be learned”. It’s not a school! If learning on the job was part of the economy of this country, any spotty 16-year-old should be given the chance to be prime minister.

Just like in France and Canada and how has that worked out? Ludicrous woke, liberal policies that are devoid of any merit or substance and designed to “make people feel happy or safe or included”.

Let’s not kid ourselves, the current slew of woke-agenda filled policies are doing anything but unifying our country and each is driven by individuals waving résumés claiming to be ultimate experts offering opinions instead of facts. Someone please let me out of this doomed handcart. — Yours faithfully,

Edward Sierpowski

Henley

Don’t damn all e-bikes

I’m very sorry to hear that Danielle Chester was badly injured in an accident involving an electric bike (Standard, June 25) and I wish her a full recovery.

However, please don’t damn all electric bikes as a result.

Having owned an electric bike for 20 months, let me clarify how they operate.

Firstly, they are no more dangerous than any other similar weight of regular bike.

They are not electric motor bikes with some form of throttle speed control. As with a regular bike you have to pedal. The faster you pedal, the faster you go. If you don’t pedal, they don’t go, other than downhill.

The electric motor does not make the bike go faster. It effectively gives the cyclist a stronger pair of legs, making it possible to cycle up steep hills such as Remenham Hill without having to walk.

They are all fitted with an electronic display which shows speed, range on current charge etc.

The figure of 15.5mph is the speed above which the electric motor is automatically switched off.

Electric bikes can be most useful for older cyclists whose walking ability may be limited.

Mine has enabled me to exercise regularly all through lockdown, covering 50/60 miles per week. It has proved invaluable in keeping me mobile, which is so important as we all get older. — Yours faithfully,

Bob Nicholson

Henley

All cyclists: take care

Editor, — I was extremely sorry to read about Danielle Chester’s life-changing accident with an e-bike and wish her well.

Whether electric or ordinary bicycle users, cyclists should be more attentive and considerate of what is around them, not just heads down.

They should pay due care and attention, make adjustments accordingly, slow their speed and even stop if required.

I have walked along the Henley towpath and have been shaken up when cyclists have sped past me without a bell warning or a shout out.

There are so many cyclists, should there be some accountability somewhere?

What is more frightening is the gradual introduction on our roads of electric cars as you can’t hear them.

Fatalities have already occurred with just the small number in use.

“Save the environment but kill mankind” doesn't bear thinking about. — Yours faithfully,

Teresa Russ

Hambleden

Beauty of bicycling

Sir, — We cyclists are most vulnerable when young and carefree and as we get older we can become wobbly.

We love our cycles and the same for our motorcars and we like to keep going as long as possible.

I’m now getting on and have decided I won’t be pushing the pedals much longer, having helped to promote our “beautiful bicycle”, as my friend Molly would say. But don’t let me stop you out there from pushing pedals and enjoying doing so. — Yours faithfully,

Peter M Adams

Ramshill, Petersfield, Hants

Somebody will get hurt

Sir, — On bank holiday Monday we had a family get-together in our garden but after reading in the Standard about the young girl who had her biscuit stolen by red kites, I was reluctant to let my visitors eat in the garden.

The following day my husband was sitting out under a large tree when a kite dropped down right by him, turned and flew off through a narrow gap between the house and another tree.

Over the last 10 days my daughter has had her lunchtime sandwich taken and my 13-year-old granddaughter had a sandwich which she had made stolen.

That’s fairly frightening for a young girl but I was really most concerned for my daughter.

The bird came from behind her and hit the top of her head with some force, causing her to suffer a painful stiff neck for 24 hours.

These are very big birds. Just how much damage or injury can they inflict?

If there is anyone out there still feeding these birds — please stop before someone really gets hurt. — Yours faithfully,

Adrienne Heriot

Peppard

Can’t you take a joke?

Sir, — A last word on the red kite saga as I seem to have started it.

I was extremely frightened and upset by a swooping red kite taking my lunch and brushing through my hair and the sensation of it scratching my neck.

My anger led me to refresh my lunch and, with tongue in cheek, I put a spot of Bostik on a separate corner of bread. It was a hot day and this was solid by the time I got outside.

The bird was not going to go for something without meat, I just wanted a little revenge.

I have four CDs hanging from my garden umbrella suitably covid spaced so they make no noise and they also keep away the pigeons which use my conservatory roof as a toilet and frighten smaller birds from my bird bath.

I hope this pacifies those who were unable to take this with a little tongue in cheek. — Yours faithfully,

Minnie Wilson

Nicholas Road, Henley

Hard to find info board

Sir, — A fine new information board has been erected in St Mary’s churchyard telling the history of our interesting Chantry House (Standard, June 25). I have to say that unless I had been very determined I would not have found it.

It is very cleverly hidden in a dark corner.

There is constant footfall through the churchyard and the excellent information board could be of interest to many passers-by if it were easier to see. — Yours faithfully,

Elizabeth Toms

Meadow Road, Henley

Wonderful welcome back

Sir, — With some trepidation, our happy band of volunteers ventured into Henley town centre on Saturday for the first time in two years to raise funds for the South Oxfordshire Mencap Society.

The society is a registered charity providing opportunities for adults with learning disabilities to enjoy mainstream activities in our community.

We were concerned there might be reservations regarding covid-19 and the current restrictions.

We should have had no fears. Both our cake sale and tin shake were fantastically supported and we raised the amazing sum of £587.

This will be spent on providing leisure activities for the members of our Meteor Club who, having been restricted to Zoom activities for the past year, are looking forward to meeting up in person again in the near future.

Please pass on our sincere thanks to our volunteers and to the wonderful people of Henley for giving us their continued support. — Yours faithfully,

Brian Connolly

Honorary treasurer, South Oxfordshire Mencap Society

Bluebells is open again

Please allow me to start by thanking all those who attended our bluebells for Bluebells walk in May which helped us raise more than £250.

A very special thanks also to Andrew Hawkins for guiding us around his Flowercroft Wood and to Philippa Sanders, of Pipsticks Walks, for organising the day, keeping us all covid-safe and demonstrating an incredible knowledge of bluebells and the best places to see them.

It was a wonderful afternoon, one we hope to repeat next year.

Like many organisations and businesses, Bluebells day centre had to close its doors for most of the lockdown period.

Many of our regular guests frequently asked when we would re-open and we did but then were closed again by another lockdown just a few weeks later.

Although Bluebells spent a year on pause, life for our guests continued. Some left the area to be closer to friends and family, others moved into care homes.

Life moved on for some of our staff and volunteers too.

Bluebells provides social engagement, activities and care for people suffering with dementia.

We also provide respite so those who care for them can have the time they need.

If you know anyone caring for a person with dementia, please tell them about us as we have available places on both Mondays and Thursdays.

Both Bluebells and the Henley HandyBus, which many of our guests depend on, are exiting lockdown with a shortage of volunteers.

If you are able to volunteer some time to help the Bluebells team, which is based at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, please call us on 07931 980 597 or email info@bluebells

daycentre.org.uk

Please also make contact if you have a Class D1 driving licence (or passed your driving test before 1997) and would be willing to drive the Henley HandyBus occasionally. — Yours faithfully,

Glen Lambert

Chairman, Bluebells day centre, Henley

Helping our wildflowers

Sir, — It has been a pleasure to see the benefits of the No Mow May initiative instigated by Plantlife, a British conservation charity working nationally and internationally to save threatened wildflowers, plants and fungi. One front garden in my part of town was a carpet of mouse-ear-hawkweed (Pilosella officinarum), a small lemon-coloured dandelion-like flower.

Among these was a pyramidal orchid (Anacamptis pyramidalis). It was such an attractive alternative to the usual green grass.

It was good to see Henley Town Council embracing this concept as well.

As a result, we have many more wildflowers on display in the town, with obvious benefits for bees, other pollinators and insects generally.

In front of the scout hut in Greys Road there is a patch of chicory (Cichorium intybus) and sainfoin (Onobrychis viciifolia) to complement the wildflowers further up the hill, an area that contains a number of pyramidal orchids. At the last count, Holy Trinity churchyard in Greys Hill had 12 pyramidal orchids.

A relaxation of the mania for tidy gardens has had other benefits like the appearance of a couple of bee orchids (Ophrys apifera) in the close where I live, the first time in more than 30 years.

In my front garden, I have, among other things, harebells (campanula rotundifolia), Devil’s-bit scabious (succisa pratensis) and three common spotted-orchids (dactylorhiza fuchsii), the latter having appeared in a neglected plant pot.

The harebells will flower soon and the scabious will provide an attractive late summer display. There are so many wildflowers it is hard to decide which parts to cut.

In my back garden betony (Betonica officinalis, previously Stachys officinalis) has spread into the lawn so I won’t be cutting that for the next few weeks.

I am looking forward to the sea of pink that I will soon see from my kitchen window.

To encourage wildflowers in gardens the first step is to stop using fertilisers and herbicides which will benefit wildlife and the environment generally.

Herbicides are designed to kill many wildflowers and fertilisers encourage grasses to out-compete them.

Although a lawn with a lot of wildflowers won’t look as uniform as a grass-dominated lawn, I have found that my wildflower lawns are usually greener than grass-dominated ones in dry spells, despite not being watered — another benefit for the environment.

Thanks to everyone who took part in No Mow May this year. I look forward to seeing more wildflowers in areas that remain uncut. — Yours faithfully,

Sally Rankin

Leader, Greener Henley Wildlife Group,

Coldharbour Close, Henley