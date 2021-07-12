Your letters...

Developer’s friend

Sir, — The decision by Harold Stephens, the government planning inspector, to allow a “retirement village” of 133 apartments to be built on the edge of Sonning Common is a travesty and an utter disgrace (Standard, July 2).

But it should not have come as a surprise. A brief trawl through Mr Stephens’s previous decisions in planning appeals in various parts of the country reveals that he invariably sides with the developer against the local authority.

He is truly the developers’ friend and how Inspired Villages, the development company in the Sonning Common appeal, must have crowed when they found that he had been appointed.

In this case he found in their favour on every count. Most fatal of all to the case made by South Oxfordshire District Council and Sonning Common Parish Council was his ruling that the district council did not have a five-year housing land supply.

The assertion by planning officer Nicola Smith that the council did have one was shredded mercilessly by the Inspired Villages barrister.

The district council’s failure in this — and it was a failure — should be prompting some deep reflection in the planning department on how they could have been so ill-prepared, particularly as within a few weeks of the end of the inquiry they were able to produce a significantly more robust statement.

But, critically, Mr Stephens also swallowed the developer’s argument that the location of the appeal site within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty should count for nothing because the AONB around Sonning Common is not part of the “core” area and the site is on the edge of it.

The implications of this are extremely serious. In future any developer wanting to build in the AONB close to a settlement will be able to use this precedent to justify their case. It amounts to nothing less than a frontal assault on the whole concept of the AONB.

Mr Stephens also accepted Inspired Villages’ case that the development would contribute to meeting the “unmet need” for extra-care accommodation for the elderly.

It needs to be understood that only the affluent will be able to afford these flats priced at £600,000 upwards with a £7,000-a-year service charge.

By their own figures, most of the takers will come from outside the area. They will be existing property owners. Is this a real need? Surely the overwhelming need in a civilised society is to provide housing for young people to get started?

One by one, Mr Stephens dismissed the objections to the scheme.

I won’t go through them all because it would take too much space and depress me too much.

But I would like to mention the impact of his ruling on the Sonning Common neighbourhood plan (I am chairman of the working party charged with reviewing the plan).

Because of the district council’s failure to show a five-year housing land supply, the policies of our neighbourhood plan were deemed to be out of date.

The review which we began three years ago was dismissed as having “no weight”.

Actually, we were ready to proceed with allocating sites for what our village needs — small homes for young families and an appropriate provision of specialist accommodation for the elderly in locations accepted by our residents.

That process was paralysed by the Inspired Villages proposal, which is on a scale far bigger than the overall housing target set for us by the district council, which we were working towards.

With a few contemptuous words, Mr Stephens consigned the nine years’ work that went into our original neighbourhood plan and its review to the dustbin.

The support that the village gave to that plan counted for nothing.

The fact that we would, if allowed, have provided the housing the village needs counted for nothing.

The fact that our plan was widely regarded as one of the success stories of neighbourhood planning counted for nothing.

Mr Stephens has achieved a number of things with his ruling.

He has enabled a speculative developer to bank a massive profit.

He has enabled the landowner, Graham Payne, to do the same.

He has sabotaged the AONB and created a precedent that will be gleefully exploited by every other developer intent on trashing our countryside.

He has made possible a significant addition to the over-65s population of Sonning Common, which has more than its fair share already.

He has made it possible for the wealthy, the powerful and the utterly unscrupulous to trample on local democracy at work.

That is some achievement, Mr Stephens. — Yours faithfully.

Councillor Tom Fort

Sonning Common Parish Council

Astonishing conclusion

Sir, — I, too, find the inspector’s conclusion over the Inspired Villages development in Sonning Common incredible.

How one individual from out of the area can ride roughshod over the wishes of hundreds of local people is truly astonishing.

Developing even a small part of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty is the thin end of the wedge. — Yours faithfully,

Colin Garnham

Rotherfield Peppard

Challenge this ruling

Sir, — The decision by the planning inspector to allow the construction of 133 dwellings at Sonning Common will send warning signals to all communities worried about excessive developments in their area.

The developer persuaded the inspector that South Oxfordshire no longer has a five-year housing land supply. While this seems a technical issue, the consequences are dire. Without a five-year land supply, the district council can no longer successfully object to planning applications for new developments, even if they are not included in its local plan and parishes’ neighbourhood plans.

The immediate cause of this situation is the acceptance of the South Oxfordshire local plan, which has very ambitious housing targets.

This, at a stroke, reduced the district’s land supply from over nine years to five. A small slowdown in housing delivery appears now to have reduced this to four.

CPRE has consistently argued that the 30,000 new houses in the local plan was excessive and undeliverable. Within a few months of its acceptance this now appears to be the case.

In the wider context, the five-year land supply rule is iniquitous.

In this case, the council has allocated huge areas of land for development but it is in the gift of the builders and the market to determine how quickly these sites are built on. The council can only look on.

Unless this decision is challenged, we will see all the hard work of the local communities who developed neighbourhood plans come to nothing.

We will see the area swamped with inappropriate developments and a further erosion of local democracy.

That is why it is essential that the district council quickly either acknowledges that the inspector is right and puts an action plan in place, or successfully challenges the 4.21-year land supply in court without delay. — Yours faithfullly,

Richard Harding

South Oxfordshire district committee, CPRE

Planning is Tories’ fault

Sir, — The letter from Conservative councillor Caroline Newton highlighted the issue of South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning decisions being overruled by an unelected government inspector (Standard, July 2).

Strangely, she was trying to blame the Liberal Democrats and Greens running the council who have rightly been trying to carry out their democratic mandate to change local planning policies.

Caroline should speak to her Conservative colleagues locally and nationally because it was Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick who stopped the local councillors from withdrawing the Conservatives’ local plan.

Even worse, the Government now plans to change planning policy across the whole country to minimise the say that local people have in planning.

The stunning by-election win for the Lib-Dems in Chesham and Amersham shows that this is an extremely unpopular policy and the Conservatives should think again. — Yours faithfully,

Laura Coyle

Liberal Democrat parliamentary spokesperson for Henley

No place for new housing

Sir, — When a school has to propose selling its playing fields to raise money to pay for essential maintenance or new buildings considered necessary (Standard, July 2), what does this say about our education system?

When I walk along the bridleway and pass the Gillotts playing field in question and see pupils using it for outdoor activities, I think how lucky we are to have a local school with such amenities and set in its unique position situated on the west side of the picturesque Drawback Hill.

It would be tragic to cover it with a housing estate; it would be the wrong solution to the school’s aspirations.

Gillotts School is an outstanding school and its pupils have excellent examination results but let us not forget that it is the teachers we have to thank for this, regardless of the existing buildings they teach in.

Given time, when the country’s financial position improves and once the pandemic is over, the Government will feel duty-bound to provide funding for necessary school improvements.

I think that Gillotts School must exercise a little more considerate patience, as so many other schools have to do, while waiting for funding.

Of course, there must be other ways for the school to raise money, perhaps there might even be benefactors who would be willing to help.

However, I believe that the playing field may have future educational potential and is best preserved for such, for example, an outdoor extension to the existing Henley leisure centre facilities or perhaps an educational wildlife centre.

The site is certainly too precious to use for a housing estate.

The playing field surrounds a particularly scenic area, surrounded by many varieties of specimen trees.

The place is a treasure and formerly part of the parkland of the old manor house, which now serves as part of the Gillotts school premises.

Gillotts has a long and interesting local history going back hundreds of years. In the mid-19th century, the then existing house was rebuilt to be an impressive manor house.

In 1947, Oxfordshire County Council purchased Gillotts and converted the house for use as a school.

Since then, various changes have taken place to the school until it became the school we know today.

The Gillotts building proposal has further implications.

The only green space on the adjacent Wootton estate, known as The Copse, which is covered with trees and seasonal wildflowers, is a wildlife refuge that provides a welcome oasis of nature to enhance the built-up neighbourhood.

If the playing field is filled with some 80 houses and blocks of flats, this copse would also have to be destroyed in order to build a new access road that would cross the bridleway to access the playing field site. What an unpopular act of destruction this would be for the neighbourhood.

The access road would be the only way in and out of the site for all types of traffic; imagine hundreds of extra vehicles flowing around the surrounding winding estate roads and beyond, making the roads more hazardous for both children and adults.

Do we want these particularly special green spaces turned into many acres of concrete, clay and black tarmac?

Once they have gone, they will have gone forever. — Yours faithfully,

John Burton

Blandy Road, Henley

Unmissable opportunity

Sir — I write in response to the article and letter about the inclusion of site C, land at Gillotts School, in the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan. The origins of the Gillotts School buildings go back to the 1860s when Edward Mackenzie transformed the then farm buildings into “a fine manor-style residence with the addition of extensive remodelling and landscaping of its grounds”.

The first use of the buildings as a school dates to 1950 when the former manor house opened as a girls-only technical school named Gillotts, offering commercial and nursing courses.

Initially, there were 25 students, increasing over time to 80, the students being top performers drawn from other schools.

The girls’ school shut in 1960 and Gillotts became the comprehensive, co-educational school we know today.

Buildings were added to accommodate the growing student body, which had reached 400 by the mid-Sixties. Most of these buildings are still part of the school today, along with additional structures which were added during the rest of the Sixties to accommodate the 900 students who attend the school now.

This somewhat random development history explains many of the challenges the school faces today.

Buildings were constructed to meet the evolving needs of the school rather than according to a plan.

As a result, the layout of the school is less than ideal, making it hard to co-locate teams of teachers, making it impossible to separate the canteen and the hall and forcing the school to mix cars and students on site.

There has been no building on the site since 1970 so all the buildings are more than 50 years old and are showing their age.

The playing fields are essentially still the parkland they were when the land was part of the Gillotts estate. As a result, they are uneven, not level and not suitable for high-end competition.

The school has delivered and continues to deliver tremendous academic and sporting results but this is due to the outstanding efforts of the staff and leadership team. It is not down to the quality of the facilities.

Now, however, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to tackle these challenges.

By selling a little-used portion of the school’s land to contribute to Henley’s demand for housing, we hope to raise money to address many of the issues.

The plans include some level of refurbishment for all parts of the school, a new hall with retractable seating and scope for community use, a new creative technologies centre and opening up of the whole site, including complete separation of students and cars.

At the same time, we plan to dramatically improve the school’s sports provision by levelling and re-seeding the pitches and installing a multi-use games area for year-round use which can also be used by the community.

In this way, we hope we can provide Henley with a school with a built environment that the town deserves and can be proud of.

So our site deserves to be included in the neighbourhood plan for a number of reasons.

First, it will contribute to the delivery of much-needed housing and affordable housing in Henley.

Second, the site is standalone and screened by mature trees (which will remain), allowing for a discreet development with little visual impact on Harpsden and the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

And third, and this distinguishes the site from all others, all the money raised will be invested in Henley, being used to renovate the town’s community secondary school to provide a top-class environment for teaching and learning and first-class sporting facilities. — Yours faithfully,

David Gorsuch

Chair of governors, Gillotts School, Henley

Don’t forget Shiplake

Sir, — Congratulations to Ken Arlett and the joint Henley and Harpsden neighbourhood plan team for a very well organised and informative exhibition at Henley town hall last week.

It is clear that an enormous amount of work has gone into the project.

However, as more than a third of the proposed housing development sites are adjacent to Shiplake rather than being in Henley or Harpsden village, the exhibition should be restaged in Shiplake as soon as possible.

The consultation end date will need to be extended appropriately. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor David Bartholomew

Sonning Common ward, South Oxfordshire District Council

Where’s can do spirit?

And so the waste war continues with passions shown on all sides but no actual movement from Henley Town Council’s town and community committee (Standard, July 2).

I think we would all agree that the commercial waste problem for any urban population is complex with other adjacent issues such as traffic congestion and climate change.

We can all have our own amateur views but in the 21st century I think it is prudent to defer and listen to experts such as Grundon.

However, our know-all councillors raised the level of the debate by expressing such erudite and progressive views as “ridiculous,” “unworkable” and a “grandiose scheme” as they ruled out any future discussion on the issue.

Certainly, Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak’s previous experiences with waste have been shown to lack credibility as he cost council taxpayers £17,000 when he attempted to remove commercial waste from the streets of Henley and store it at the council depot on Reading Road without a licence.

Furthermore, he does not see any link with his proposed ban of heavy goods vehicles and the elimination of many daily lorry journeys for waste collections.

The efforts of the Henley Residents Group councillors to defend their arguments were enhanced by the town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward entering the political arena with a biased assessment of the Grundon report.

He does not live in the town nor have an intimate knowledge of individual circumstances in our retail and commercial outlets.

In displaying a lack of any “can do spirit”, he reiterated that commercial waste was simply not part of the council’s responsibility, despite the 1990 Environmental Act stating that councils have a duty of care. One could feel the relief of HRG councillors as he pontificated on the lack of waste problems on his watch.

We would never have gained our new Townlands Hospital with this negative attitude.

As Councillor David Eggleton protested, HRG councillors had made their decision on the report before they came and left it to the clerk to bury the proposed scheme.

That is how our esteemed councillors conduct businesses on our behalf.

The tragedy is that after eight months of effort, this report has been deflected, recycled endlessly through council committees, bad-mouthed and deliberately interpreted falsely by councillors. Why?

A working partnership between the council and a maximum of two contractors plus commercial outlets would have produced a commonly agreed and economically viable solution for all businesses for the good of our town.

An opportunity denied; an opportunity missed.

Councillors Eggleton and Will Hamilton have a right to be angry at the actions of colleagues with little vision for a waste strategy for the town.

This will affect us all in the long term and will have dire consequences if their ideas are continually rejected. — Yours faithfully,

Barry Wood

Stoke Row Road, Peppard

True data or cost-cutting?

Editor, — I supported the Sue Ryder hospice at Nettlebed for several years but, sadly, I may have just made my last donation following your report that the charity is not going to help fund a new building for inpatients now that the old building is going to be sold (Standard, June 25).

The reason given for the closure of Joyce Grove is a lack of demand but this is not entirely accurate. If there were empty beds it was because most people did not know that the facility was available.

Certainly my family did not realise that this was the case until a very kind nurse at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading realised that my husband Albert was so unhappy in a busy and noisy ward and suggested a transfer.

I visited the hospice on my own to assure myself that it was the right decision and immediately recognised that Albert would be happier at Nettlebed.

As soon as a space was available, he was moved and began to relax straight away.

He stayed for a week. His medication was sorted and he felt well enough to come home in a much better frame of mind.

Several weeks later, as his condition deteriorated and he was no longer manageable at home even with visiting nurses, he returned to the hospice and passed away about 10 days later.

I could not fault the care of the visiting nurses before Albert’s final admission to the hospice but his anxiety was evident if the morphine machine began to give warning beeps before they arrived or, indeed, if it faulted during the night.

This happened several times and caused sleepless nights for us both.

I understand that the building at Joyce Grove needed repair and as an old historic building this was not possible. We were extremely fortunate to experience its beauty and serenity at a time when we most needed it.

The decision not to rebuild or replace the hospice must be financial rather than humanitarian.

Stating that need had diminished because “most people prefer to die at home” is not completely true.

What most people say throughout their lives is often very different from their decision in their last few days but this seems to have been ignored.

Albert maintained throughout his life that (given a choice) he would die at home but on entering the hospice he told the doctor that he had found the right place to end his days. It was a shock to me but I understood perfectly.

He would love to have gone home and worked on his beloved motorbikes but realised that that time had passed.

The doctor assured me that many patients had similar thoughts when they knew that their end was near.

We were allowed to stay overnight at any time. In fact, Albert was never without at least one member of the family with him.

The medical care was superb and the love and kindness was evident to both patients and their families. The whole family was included in the care.

In the Henley Standard of June 11, a nurse wrote of her experience while working at Joyce Grove for several years.

This was an honest account written by someone with first-hand experience. So why are our wishes being disregarded? It must be cost-cutting.

Believe me, there will be less support, financial and otherwise, in the future unless our views are considered or the reasons satisfactorily explained.

It was hardly surprising that admissions dropped last year when we were all told “You must stay at home” and covid spread through care homes but this will, hopefully, not always be the case.

I have never written a public letter before and it has been extremely hard to write about such an emotional part of my life but I feel very strongly that we don’t know the whole truth and we need answers.

I shall continue fundraising but shall donate to other charities. — Yours faithfully,

Sylvia Goldsmith

Bridle Path, Woodcote

Conflict of loyalty...

John Howell makes an interesting case for the need for people who espouse views on health provision to be medically qualified (Standard, June 25).

We who have the honour of being represented in Parliament by this Hippocratic champion should spare a thought for the awful conflict of loyalty he was faced with when the somewhat medically unqualified Matt Hancock appointed Gina Colangelo to be an unpaid adviser at the Department of Health and Social Care and then promoted her, for reasons that we can only guess at, to be a paid non-executive director on the department board. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Robertson

Woodcote

Freedom for now at least

Sir, — As the goalposts have been moved yet again, the ongoing debate about issues surrounding personal choice in accepting or declining the current vaccination offer seems to be (at least temporarily) irrelevant.

The fact is that vaccinations were authorised for emergency use only — an emergency indicated by the restrictions introduced by the Government 16 months ago.

The same restrictions are to be withdrawn from July 19. We therefore assume that the emergency is considered to no longer exist.

Thus, logically, vaccination should no longer apply.

A cynic would be forgiven for assuming the change from July 19 is in order to allow MP’s their summer break unfettered. After all, the House of Commons rises on July 22.

We anticipate a further move of the goalposts when September arrives with the possible reintroduction of restrictions.

We are also aware of the plan to vaccinate children between the ages of 12 and 15 in schools, assuming parental consent and/or with the application of Gillick competence [a term used in medical law to decide whether a child is able to consent to their treatment].

We suggest an increase in “cases” will be asserted as the reason for a return to restrictive measures and may well be blamed on the “unvaccinated”, the “variants/mutations” (the Delta variant in particular) and, of course, the return of the annual “flu season”.

After July 19 and for August, we trust that everyone will enjoy the freedom they have been graciously granted. Let’s see what the autumn brings. — Yours faithfully,

Margaret Moola and Elaine Williams

Sonning Common