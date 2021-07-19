Our waste lorries are like buses...

Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
TWO cars were badly damaged after colliding at an ... [more]
Monday, 19 July 2021
Editor, — Waste lorries in Henley are like buses — wait for 24 hours for a waste lorry and along comes one, then another, and then another.. until there are 10 different lorries all doing the same thing — making Henley congested and producing 25,000 lorry miles of carbon dioxide and toxic fumes. I think the case for looking at commercial waste collections is made in this simple photograph take on Friday morning.
Wake up, Madam Mayor and Councillors Gawrysiak, Arlett, Reissmann et al. — Yours faithfully,
Barry Wood
Stoke Row Road, Peppard
19 July 2021
More News:
Cars badly damaged at accident blackspot
TWO cars were badly damaged after colliding at an ... [more]
Siblings complete cycle challenge in memory of father
A BROTHER and sister from Goring raised more than ... [more]
POLL: Have your say