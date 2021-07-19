Monday, 19 July 2021

Our waste lorries are like buses...

Editor, — Waste lorries in Henley are like buses — wait for 24 hours for a waste lorry and along comes one, then another, and then another.. until there are 10 different lorries all doing the same thing — making Henley congested and producing 25,000 lorry miles of carbon dioxide and toxic fumes. I think the case for looking at commercial waste collections is made in this simple photograph take on Friday morning.

Wake up, Madam Mayor and Councillors Gawrysiak, Arlett, Reissmann et al. — Yours faithfully,

Barry Wood

Stoke Row Road, Peppard

