Sorry, wrong photograph of flower

Monday, 19 July 2021
I would like to thank your Nature Notes columnist Vincent Ruane for kindly pointing out, via you, that I had the wrong image for Valeriana officinalis in my article on summer flowers (Standard, July 2).
Although photographed in the wild in the Chilterns, my flower was most certainly a garden escapee of a red valerian (Centranthus ruber).
I apologise for misleading readers and attach a photo of the real Valeriana officinalis. — Yours faithfully,
Linda Seward
Cookley Green
19 July 2021
