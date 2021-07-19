Monday, 19 July 2021

Sorry, wrong photograph of flower

Sorry, wrong photograph of flower

I would like to thank your Nature Notes columnist Vincent Ruane for kindly pointing out, via you, that I had the wrong image for Valeriana officinalis in my article on summer flowers (Standard, July 2).

Although photographed in the wild in the Chilterns, my flower was most certainly a garden escapee of a red valerian (Centranthus ruber).

I apologise for misleading readers and attach a photo of the real Valeriana officinalis. — Yours faithfully,

Linda Seward

Cookley Green

