Orchids thrive best when left alone

Sir, — Odette Moss has done well to find 15 pyramidal orchids in her Harpsden garden in her first year of giving truly wildflowers time to grow and — crucially — set their seed (Standard, June 25)

Some of your readers may recall that pyramidal orchids appeared on the steep banks of Greys Road beside the rec in the first year that the council adopted its less-mow policy.

The Harpsden valley is thoroughly orchidaceous and not just with widely found species.

Near the head of the valley at Stoke Row is a known site of the rarest British orchid, Epipogium aphyllum, better known as the ghost orchid.

At Hunts Green, excellent grassland management by the Austin family over several decades has resulted in fields with thousands upon thousands of pyramidal orchids and, more recently, a small population of extremely pale bee orchids.

Pyramidal and bee orchids are both to be found on the golf course, where for many years there have been wildflower patches mowed only once the wildflowers have set seed.

At the other end of the valley, near Harpsden church, there are nationally rare and scarce helleborine orchids.

The green flowered helleborines are not so numerous as in previous years,and are at risk because they are growing closer to the road than ever before.

Orchid seed is very small, so it spreads easily. It is very long lasting and will wait for the right conditions, amongst them undisturbed soil and late mowing. — Yours faithfully

Joanna Cary

Harpsden