Your letters...

Ludicrous opposition

Sir, — Your report on the opposition by South Oxfordshire District Council and Oxfordshire County Council to a third bridge over the River Thames at Caversham (Standard, July 9) is deeply depressing.

Let’s look at the facts: Every item on supermarket shelves gets there by road.

Most small businesses — pubs, restaurants, shops, you name it — rely on customers arriving by road. These are the arteries of the modern world, which must flow freely if the country is to prosper.

Defying common sense, the district council has declared war on the car in the belief this will save the planet.

In practice, this policy will only lead to more traffic jams, thus damaging the environment, the opposite of their intention.

The comment by the leader of the district council who said that “any new bridge should be restricted to public transport, cyclists and pedestrians” is bonkers. A project of this size and expense must be fully utilized, not by feet at 3mph but by vehicles at 70mph.

It’s ludicrous for the M329 to end with a dive into the Thames. All logic points to a new bridge, followed by a Caversham bypass to the A4074, which should then be dualled to Crowmarsh.

Eleven villages have objected to this because it would “send more traffic through them”. In fact, the A4074 between Caversham and Crowmarsh runs through open country, not a single village directly affected. They should be welcoming a new bridge as providing better access to the outside world.

Reading and Wokingham councils support this project, but yet again Oxfordshire is the wrecker. Every year we add a third of a million souls to this country, evidence all around us in the building frenzy. Yet nothing is done to improve the road system.

Carry on like this and we’ll have another type of lockdown, unable to move. — Yours faithfully,

Rolf Richardson

Wootton Road, Henley

Benefits of third bridge

Sir, — It is depressing to read the reasons given by South Oxfordshire District Council for its continued mulish opposition to the proposed third bridge.

The truth is that there is scant evidence that a third bridge would send more traffic through its area. The people and vehicles seeking destinations in the district will surely be little changed.

It is astonishing that the Green faction on the council continues to support the opposition to the bridge.

It can often take more than 25 minutes to get down White Hill into Henley. Hundreds of cars caught in that jam belch out fumes, and many drivers use the rat run down through Remenham village to avoid it. Are these factors good for the environment or do they not count because the jam is in Berkshire?

Similarly, in Sonning, traffic regularly banks back from the bridge well beyond Pound Lane to the great detriment of the environment of the village, or does that not count for the same reason?

And there is often traffic jammed in Sonning Eye and in Henley waiting to cross the existing bridges. For these reasons a new bridge would surely reduce atmospheric pollution, not increase it.

In any case, by the time the bridge is built, even if all agree to start the process now, most cars and vans will be electric (and yes, I have just ordered an electric car) and the air pollution/environmental argument falls away.

Many local residents’ lives are presently blighted by the time they have to sit in the traffic jams caused by the lack of a decent modern bridge over the river and many local businesses are rendered less productive by the same problem. A new bridge is badly needed to solve these problems.

The opposition to the bridge is driven not by good environmental reasoning or by good business sense. It is merely naked nimbyism and scaremongering.

A new bridge is highly likely to improve the lives of many of the residents of South Oxfordshire, not blight them. The district council should support it, not continue to oppose it. — Yours faithfully,

Nick Blandy

Quarry Lane, Shiplake

Project must be reviewed

Sir, — So an out of area government inspector has declared a home for senior citizens may be built by Inspired Villages in the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty with the convenience of a village centre being only seven minutes walking distance away.

This is against the wishes of 94 per cent of the population who voted for a neighbourhood plan which specifically excluded such development.

I would have thought a planning inspector would be capable of reading a map and the nuances of topography and contour lines, I believe this is still taught in primary schools, but then members of the Flat Earth Society do still exist.

The horizontal distance from the proposed home to the village centre is, I agree, a mere 520 meters and probably walkable for fairly active senior citizens were this to be in Holland. But then Sonning Common is not on flat ground below sea level.

Unfortunately, this route is bisected by a deep ice-age melt valley containing a major transit road and speed cameras which rather indicates a degree of obstruction for free and safe elderly pedestrian passage.

Were the map to be examined in cross-section it would become apparent that the intervening valley creates two slopes with a maximum gradient of 18.1 per cent and an average of 5.4 per cent.

Fortunately, for inbound senior citizens, the village has a part-time health centre and a defibrillator outside the village hall but for homebound walkers there is only a pub at the top of the hill, but they will have a coffee shop and a swimming pool awaiting them at “home”.

Oddly, the developer presumes that seniors will downsize to a managed flat costing twice that of their own properties with a total loss of private space and convenience.

Perhaps this is why the developers have suggested running a shuttle bus, which will only add to their sense of isolationism and further congest the village parking problems whilst awaiting their customers to board.

This entire project needs to be reviewed with a hefty dose of common sense and local reality applied or the next election will be very interesting. — Yours faithfully,

Dirk Jones

Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

Misleading arguments

Sir, — Neighbourhood plans were intended to be beacons of the Conservatives’ localism agenda and should not be subject to political manipulation of facts. They are a gift to residents and, if researched and well-grounded following and rigorous process, the neighbourhood plan should be respected.

In the Inspired Villages case, as with Thames Farm, the local council has been outgunned and we, the residents, railroaded because it appears there was a large hole in South Oxfordshire District Council’s argument around the five-year land supply.

The Lib Dem coalition at the district council has been in power for more than two years now, so it is disingenuous of the Liberals to push back on the Conservatives for a failure to marshal the arguments.

Whatever historians may debate about the political path we’ve travelled in South Oxfordshire, the Lib Dems and Greens have a seemingly misplaced confidence around the land supply calculation. Getting the data right is fundamental to building a case — and especially on a topic that is so significant to our communities.

In the most recent example, if the numbers are wrong, then it is the council’s obligation to seek redress.

The legal team at the district council owe it to our residents to do everything they can to refocus if there is any chance to demonstrate the inspector’s decision was made on dubious and ill prepared facts.

I do not think that John Howell’s support for the introduction of neighbourhood plans is the issue here, so Laura Coyle’s attempt to link this policy to the Chesham and Amersham by-election (Standard, July 9) is a red herring.

In fact, on this broader issue, the Tories have a very progressive policy towards the environment and sustainability. As I understand it, the Lib Dem and Green coalition delayed the detailed work necessary to formulate a dynamic local plan by pursuing the other matters, diverting their attention from delivering homes on the earlier sites in the plan.

On a national level, there are many ways in which the Conservatives are acting in an enterprising and free-market way to create the circumstances for new, home-grown industries to champion these causes and to honour our international climate change commitments.

To the district council, I say please leave Parliament to the parliamentarians and get back to what we expect of our district councillors. — Yours faithfully,

Nick Room

Peppard Road,

Sonning Common

MP should support us

With the so-called “retirement village” in Blounts Court Road, Sonning Common, being given consent on appeal, it would appear that one single, unelected individual (in this case Harold Stephens) can drive a coach and horses through neighbourhood plans, the wishes of the local community and the decisions by the South Oxfordshire District Council planning office.

We read that one of the reasons he gave for his decision was that, in his opinion, the part of the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty in question isn’t special enough to qualify for protection.

After all, he should know because he’s an expert in the field of environmental protection? No? Okay. A local who knows and understands the area well then? No, not that either.

He also appeared to completely ignore the fact that the infrastructure in the area, especially for vehicular access, is hardly sufficient to cope with the situation as things stand.

So I wrote to our MP, John Howell, on this last point and urged him to call in the decision for reappraisal, pointing out that, putting other matters to one side, the infrastructure problems rendered the site totally unsuitable for the proposed development and hallelujah, he agreed that it was, indeed, unsuitable.

However, he didn’t offer to step in. He simply stated that the fiasco was all the fault of the district council for playing politics, quoting involvement with Black Lives Matter amongst other things, which I failed to see might have any connection with the subject in hand.

I was under the impression that we elected our MPs to support and stand up for the community at large, whatever our leanings, race, politics or position within society might be, and against those who threaten our way of life for their own ends. If he’s not prepared to do that, then maybe next time around we should find an MP who is. — Yours faithfully,

Roger Murray-Leach

Binfield Heath

Decision was inevitable

Sir, — It was not surprising that your paper should contain letters from apologists for the Liberal Democrat/Green coalition that is supposed to run South Oxfordshire District Council. However, they chose not to offer an

apology for the council losing its five-year land supply, which made this decision of the inspector inevitable.

One has, also, to ask the question who do they think they are? This is a district council not Parliament. If they had spent more time on discharging the responsibilities they have been given and less time playing politics, we may be in a different position.

First, it was Black Lives Matter with which they got involved. Second, it was trying to get the district as a guinea pig for Universal Basic Income, an idea rejected across Europe and for good economic reasons, in which every adult citizen receives a set amount of money on a regular basis whether they need it or not.

Instead, the district council has lost its five-year land supply and this threatens the district with more speculative development. One of the things we aim to get rid of in our planning reforms is the five-year land supply figure but, as of now, it is an important verification that the figures put forward by the council do mean something — or, in this case, mean nothing at all.

The fact is that they have not produced a robust housing land supply and that is down to them. The elections to the district council were in May 2019. In June 2019 the current administration boasted of a 9.75 year land supply figure. By June 2021 this had dropped to only 4.2 years thus setting Sonning Common firmly on a path to be sold down the river. — Yours faithfully,

John Howell MP

House of Commons, London

Can’t keep building....

Sir, — You musn’t build here is a plea from a heart. If only the words meant something.

To the housebuilder these words are a challenge and little thought is shown towards the landscape, no matter its shape.

In my youth, Henley was small and its fields were open to the sky.

Now much of it has gone to homes filled with people who have their opinions about today’s local scenery and its future.

My home rowing town still looks fine from our surrounding hills and your letters page holds out hope but with more homes on the way it worries people like me who love this town and its scenery.

The town centre must be kept intact and vital green strips kept as buffer zones.

Unless common sense prevails, at a later date we will turn and view our scene and say, “Did we pass such plans?” — Yours faithfully,

Peter M Adams

Ramshill, Petersfield, Hants

My gift to community

Sir, — Following the presentation on Friday and Saturday of last week I thought it might be helpful if I gave a bit of background information to the Harpsden Fields proposal. This project is not for profit and I very much hope that the land gets allocated.

My family has been associated with the Henley area for the last 150 years, and Harpsden Fields is the last bit of land in our ownership. It is my wish, on behalf of my family, to gift this land for the benefit of the Henley and Harpsden community, in memory of my parents.

At present, there is no public access to Harpsden Fields. Part lies within the flood plane, and part is woodland. These areas will be kept, but become publicly accessible open space. The balance of the land, (some four acres out of a total of 19) would become housing for local key workers and the elderly, available at affordable rents.

The types of housing will be determined by a housing needs survey, however, we anticipate that this will include one- and two-bedroom flats, and family homes. The development would take place over a 10-year period, and there would be a focus on longevity and quality.

The land and houses will be owned by a charitable trust/community land trust which will be run by representatives from the local area.

It is my hope that the community of Harpsden and Henley will see the merits in our proposals and welcome this gift. — Yours faithfully,

Juliet Noble

Peterchurch, Hereford

Public would not allow it

Sir, — Councillor David Bartholomew’s letter last week (Standard, July 9) seems to overlook the fact that neighbourhood planners, in this instance Henley and Harpsden, have to invite landowners to submit bids for housing sites.

This obligation in no way implies that they approve of the bids and in the context of the recent exhibition and questionnaire I shall be very surprised — and disappointed — if any of the green field sites he is worried about wins any support from the public.

May I also commend Councillor Tom Fort’s heart-rending letter last week to anyone troubled by the government’s wretched planning policy?

Surely the flaw at the heart of this policy is the provision that a local planning authority, such as South Oxfordshire District Council, has to maintain a five-year housing land supply for a number of houses dictated by government but has no power to see that they are built?

How can this be? It comes about because five-year land supply is judged by the number of houses completed in a planning area over which only the builders have ultimate control.

All planning authorities can do is give developers and their builders approval to build. How many of your readers think this is fair or right or anything other than outrageous? — Yours faithfully,

Kester George

Chairman, Harpsden Parish Council

Impractical homes site

Sir, — I have read the article about Taylor Wimpey’s revised plans for the routing of surface water beneath the main road and into the River Thames (Standard, July 9).

They say that this is necessary because the site is vulnerable to developing sink holes which makes normal drainage methods impractical.

This leads me to the conclusion that the building of 95 homes on the site is also impractical.

There is also, of course, the possible contamination to the drinking water supply to residents of Shiplake which their grouting plans might cause.

Taylor Wimpey should rename the site Sink Hole Place so that prospective purchasers are left in no doubt as to what they are letting themselves into. — Yours faithfully,

Mike Kempton

Shiplake

Forgotten slipway

Sir, — Your recent article on the (most welcome) refurbishment of the New Street slipway states that it is the only one in Henley.

This is not true. There is another slip in Friday Street, which is buried under illegally dumped concrete and awaits being returned to use after the concrete and other obstructions have been removed.

The River Thames Society, among others, has been agitating for many months to have the necessary work carried out.

We have been in contact with Henley Town Council, South Oxfordshire District Council, the Environment Agency and Henley MP John Howell, all to no avail.

There is great local interest in seeing this work carried out but seemingly no willingness from those able to do so. — Yours faithfully,

John Skuse

Middle Thames chairman, River Thames Society, Pinkneys Green

Glaring omissions

Sir, — Elegant PPM is the applicant in relation to the demolition of the existing pavilion in Rotherfield Peppard and the erection of four dwellings with provision of playing field land for Peppard Primary School.

We would like to make clear that your article (Standard, July 9) had some glaring omissions on the relevant detail.

The playing field will only be transferred to the school once the new school development (with appropriate parking facilities) is completed. The chair of governors will have the final say on when the land is to be transferred.

Elegant PPM did not describe the school’s existing playing field as “inadequate”. The school has confirmed the existing use of the common land meets the school’s existing sports requirements we agree with this position. Hence the transfer of the playing field land is only to take place once the new school facility is built.

Elegant PPM actually stated that the playing field provision on the new school site is inadequate and it’s clear it would not be feasible for the children to walk back to the common. This is why the playing field would be of such benefit to the future school site.

Rotherfield United FC would only seek use of the field for their U11/U12s teams, who need a pitch appropriate for a nine-a-side match. They would therefore only be interested in hiring the new school field for U11/U12 games on weekends when the Bishopswood pitch is flooded. Importantly, this could only happen with the school’s permission and when the new school is built with the adequate parking provision provided.

This planning application delivers tangible community benefits, as well as four much needed family houses, on a site with limited landscape value within the village. On proper reflection we hope your readers will support it. — Yours faithfully.

John Neville

Planning and development manager, Elegant PPM

We’ve been cut off

Sir, — I write in some anger, desperation and frustration at the lack of response and co-operation from telephone and internet services.

We in Bix Bottom Valley have been left without telephone and internet for some 12 days due to a telephone pole which was brought down during a timber clearing operation.

This lack of contact and communication with the outside world involves some 12 or more households and businesses.

Two occupants are frail and need contact for health emergencies.

Some but not all mobile phones are reliable due to poor signals in this area.

Urgency and consideration for those of us left stranded is of vital importance. — Yours faithfully,

Beryl Alvingham

Bix Hall

We could do better job

Well done, Councillor Stefan Gawrysiak for taking the responsibility to push through the 20mph speed limit in Henley town centre. Speed limits like this don’t protect drivers much, but they do a lot to protect others, particularly pedestrians and cyclists.

Contrast this with the irresponsibility of our Government in removing the legal requirement to wear face masks indoors in public places from next Monday. Face masks don't protect the wearer a lot from covid, but they do protect everyone else.

Is it really a big loss of freedom to be obliged to continue to wear face masks inside in public places? Compare that to the loss of freedom if face masks are not mandated. That is the loss of freedom of the isolating vulnerable and to the extra people that will lose their lives from covid or are severely limited by experiencing long term disease.

We need our Prime Minister to step down now. Personally, I‘d much rather have any one of our competent local councillors as Prime Minister.

The ones I have met show they care, are honest and take responsibility. And, as far as I know, they don’t have a donor initially pay for refurbishing their houses or allow juicy tax-payer funded contracts to be awarded to friends of their party. — Yours faithfully,

Robert Thompson

Henley

Non-persons don’t matter

Sir, — It appears that people who’ve already suffered so much through months of exposure in care homes, shielding and self-isolation, and who will continue to die of covid-19, possibly in their thousands over coming years, have been abandoned to fate with the proposed total lifting of restrictions.

The only places they will have to turn are GP surgeries which are under pressure they’ve never seen the like of before, a devastated NHS and an already totally dysfunctional social care system.

I’m reminded of an old film (I believe it was one based on Orwell’s novel 1984) where the chosen few live a good life in capsules, while the disenfranchised push past windows, huddled together and looking dejected.

Orwell called them “Nonpersons”, meaning “removed from any recognition or consideration” according to the dictionary.

Orwell really did have foresight: “All animals are equal, but some animals are more equal than others.”

Name and address supplied

Face masks still needed

Dear John Howell,

We are all looking forward to the relaxation of the constraints imposed to control the coronavirus, but one aspect of the proposals for July 19 is of great concern.

Since July 1, 2007, the health of wiser people (non-smokers) has been protected by law from the hazards caused by people who would like to smoke in public buildings.

Attitudes to smoking, and the numbers of people who indulge have significantly changed for the better, as has the nation’s health.

I implore you to urgently consider, and to insist that the wearing of face masks in public buildings should remain mandatory.

The logic is infallible:

Vaccination protects the vaccinated and the unvaccinated by reducing infection.

Wise people have flocked to be vaccinated — unwise people have held back. It is mainly the unvaccinated who are falling ill and overloading our hospitals. Masks (science tells us) protect the wearer to some degree, but mainly people around them from spread of virus.

Wise people will be willing to continue wearing masks in public buildings. The unwise, and the selfish, will refuse, just as they have refused to be vaccinated.

It will be the unwise, unvaccinated, mask-refusers who will continue to sustain the spread of covid-19.

There is still time for sane action to be implemented.

Please do it for us. — Yours faithfully,

Paul W

Sonning Common

Hearing aid goes missing

Thank goodness for Boris Johnson lifting the mask wearing next week.

My hearing aids do not allow me to wear mine but they keep falling out.

I have lost a hearing aid in Henley and have been to all previous venues to no avail.

If someone finds such an article it is probably mine.

My telephone number is 0118 972 3516. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Warrick

Sonning Common

Enjoyable features

A consequence of the coronavirus pandemic has been our enhanced appreciation of the outdoors and our great British countryside.

May I take this opportunity to thank and congratulate not only your publication but all the contributors to it, who provide excellent images and information on much of the flora and fauna that could be found in our area.

I particularly enjoyed the features on fungi.

I have reasonable knowledge of birds but other areas are less informed.

Nature Notes from Vincent and Rosemary Ruane are impressive with details from a lifetime’s knowledge.

With autumn coming, how about an article on spiders?

Thank you all and keep up the good work. — Yours faithfully,

Terry Colby

Peppard Lane, Henley