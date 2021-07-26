Unusual orchid

Monday, 26 July 2021
Delivering the news from Henley on Thames and South Oxfordshire for over 100 years
26 July 2021
This unusual white pyramidal orchid was spotted at Oak Farm, Harpsden, by Joanna Cary
More News:
standard
Thank-you for support
A “BOOK of thanks” is being compiled to celebrate ... [more]
Skirt-ing the issue
ONE of our reporters was surprised to be invited ... [more]
Open day
AN open day is being held at Elizabeth Court in ... [more]
Jumble trail
REGISTRATION is open for the next Sonning Common ... [more]
Artist pays to repair steps amid ownership mystery
Swans fit and healthy but pollution worse in lockdown
Hotel scheme ‘could not be uglier if it tried’ says councillor
Reusable cups sale for station
Drainage plan could ‘pollute water and worsen flooding’
Leander rowers win Olympic heats
Training is tough but it’s my dream to win gold
Bad weather halts Marvels’ Channel relay at the halfway point
Henley lead way at British Junior Championships
Leaders suffer first loss of campaign
Barefoot walks in woods changed my life for better
Ghost story conjures up distinct sense of unease
Greek chorus with a difference is full of laughter
Jazz workshop tutors banding together to play pub
Not all revolutions could be televised
POLL: Have your say
Should the Government do more to tackle climate change?
vote!
HIGGS GROUP Tel: 01491 419400 www.higgsgroup.co.uk
HENLEY PAGES Tel: 01491 419419 www.henleypages.com
HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN Tel: 01491 419429 www.higgsprinting.co.uk
HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES Tel: 01491 419499 www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk
HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE Tel: 01491 419449 www.henleylife.co.uk
© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717
Powered by Miles 33