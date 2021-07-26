Your letters...

Inadequate consultation

Sir, — I am in complete agreement with Councillor David Bartholomew’s letter (Standard, July 2) regarding the recent public exhibition of Henley and Harpsden’s site selection options held at the town hall over the weekend of July 3 and 4. There is very definitely a pressing need to take account of the views of the residents of Lower Shiplake.

Neighbourhood plans are all about giving residents a choice of where much needed new housing should go. They are not about putting houses in a location where the residents have no say or choice. So, it’s all about good democratic decision-making and choice.

Lower Shiplake is a village of 500 houses and we are but two miles away from Henley. It is now apparent that a large number of the sites being displayed at the exhibition is tight up against the village. This is due in part to the odd decision to join Henley, a town of about 11,000 residents, with Harpsden, a village of about 560 residents, set in the countryside but which has a large rural area within its boundaries. Joining these two very different character parishes has brought about what would seem some inevitable and obvious consequences.

I am by nature a live and let live type and so by and large do not interfere with the actions or decisions of my good neighbours in Henley unless it is something that directly impacts me. Like many of my neighbours in Shiplake, I have paid little attention to this plan review process, believing it had little to do with Shiplake, and so allowing Henley residents to get on with what they are doing without interference or hindrance.

Village folk and town folk make their own decisions about the type of location they want to live in, urban or rural, each has its own benefits and drawbacks, but we make our choice accordingly.

It was therefore surprising to find that the exhibition was displaying sites on Shiplake’s doorstep comprising maybe a third of the housing requirement for Henley (as a small village Harpsden has no target) and pretty much filling the open countryside between Henley and Harpsden and Shiplake.

If this travesty is permitted then Shiplake and Harpsden for that matter will very quickly become suburbs of Henley. That is not how the residents of those places chose to live/reside. Our decisions to live in a village environment deserve just as much respect as those who chose to live in a town.

One of the reasons why this situation should not be permitted is that this is an entirely undemocratic process. To clarify, it is human nature that residents will generally vote for new housing development to be as far away from them as possible.

I’m not criticising, just telling it how it is and how people will usually react – 11,000 residents if asked are likely to follow this pattern and would drown out the voices of the Harpsden residents, much less Shiplake ones, who of course could not vote in any plan referendum.

Apart from the short duration of the exhibition and its feedback process, at a time when some like me, might have been isolating due to an NHS “ping”, I also objected to the proposals for a number of other reasons as well, with which matters Henley residents may not be fully conversant:

1. The proposals will potentially have a huge impact on the residents of Lower Shiplake. At 500 houses, we are smaller than Henley’s entire requirement for new housing.

2. The consideration of sites by a majority of Henley residents and then an unbalanced committee comprising more Henley councillors and residents than Harpsden ones (and no Shiplake ones) will arrive at an undemocratic result that should not be permitted to happen.

3. This site selection process will potentially place the burden of a large amount of new development in close proximity – much closer than to Henley – of new housing to Lower Shiplake village and the already strained infrastructure of that location.

4. The infrastructure requirements of new housing distant from Henley should be fully and properly considered in promoting such development and there is little evidence to show that this has happened and none to show that this has happened in the locality of the development proposals.

5. The form of ribbon development being promoted, the merging of independent villages and towns, the depletion of valuable green spaces and “green gaps” are all contrary to several Local Plan policies.

6. This form of ribbon development will in turn promote further infill development and also development behind the frontage sites being promoted and create undeniable and indefensible precedents.

7. The documentation fails to have regard to recent issues in and around Thames Farm relative to ground conditions, dissolution features that may exist beneath the ground and the potential impacts and viability of development in these locations.

8. The development proposals appear to ignore the Source Protection Zones for the local aquifers (our drinking water) in and around Shiplake.

9. The proposals appear to give inadequate weight to the lack of infrastructure and mains services to support these developments peculiar to this location, i.e. foul sewage surface water disposal where needed, as well as the usual utilities. Again this is particularly relevant having regard to the Thames Farm experience.

10. Development in these locations will increase the carbon footprint both in this locality and in and around Henley as all housing will be reliant upon travel by cars. There is also a distinct shortage of alternative modes of transport such as cycle ways to link any proposed development to local centres.

I know these comments may not be popular with those that have spent time and effort in producing the plan material but the entire purpose of consultation is to inform, and then to ask folk what they think and listen to those comments. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Boros

Reading Road, Lower Shiplake

Hotel will put off shoppers

Sir, — I make no apology for mentioning something that I have touched on before in the Henley Standard letters pages.

There is outside of Henley a considerable number of villages, settlements and hamlets (I gave up listing them when I got to 23) poorly served, if at all, by public transport, and which are too far away from which to cycle or walk into Henley. The inhabitants of those places almost certainly consider our town to be their shopping centre of choice.

We must provide them with somewhere to park, or gradually these people will gravitate away to other more amenable places, and I think of Watlington and Twyford, where shopping is good and parking free.

And so, the possible arrival in town of a 115-bedroomed hotel with its consequential loss of parking spaces, and whose proponents would have us believe that the Henley economy will grow by £1.6 million, may not in fact have taken into account the almost certain exodus of those from the outlying areas who already support our excellent retailers.

Be careful what you wish for. — Yours faithfully,

Geoff Luckett

Lime Court, Henley

Rest in peace my friend

Sir, — I was so sad to hear about the death of Kam Hulait (Standard, July 16). I’d known him for years. He always made me smile.

He never knew my name but he always called me Mrs Brown. Even recently we giggled about it.

He was so pleasant. Some days he was the only person I spoke to. Rest in peace Kam. — Yours faithfully,

Name and address supplied

Rejuvenate old asset

Sir, — It is fair to say that Premier Inn’s proposal to build a hotel opposite the railway station in Henley is ill conceived and shows utter contempt for the town.

If Premier Inn’s management bothered to walk further up the road they would notice the splendour of the long forgotten Imperial Hotel. The grandeur of the building and its potential could stifle their ambitions if someone was willing to invest, and quite simply, make it work.

The Imperial Hotel, from an architectural perspective, is an imposing monument to a forgotten age. It possesses the sad, ghostly aura of an asset that is worthy of rejuvenation.

I doubt the net curtains in the windows of the Imperial have twitched for many a year. It has been abandoned for so long to the point whereby if someone was seen walking around the building during a dark night by aid of a torch that many might be forgiven for thinking that Henley had been embroiled in the Watergate scandal.

I support the idea of additional hotel accommodation in Henley yet it needs to be delivered in a sustainable manner. We have the Imperial — why not consider that for re-opening? Bright lights burning through the windows of that beautiful building on a cold winter’s night would offer a sense of welcome and reassurance to those disembarking from a train at the railway station, unlike the ghastly sterile smirk displayed by a Premier Inn concrete Lego set.

Representatives from our twin town in Germany, Leichlingen, will hopefully visit us next year. I would hate to say “I know nothing” to our guests when questioned about the presence of the construction site of the proposed monstrosity.

Visitors to our town deserve better and so do we. Let’s get the Imperial up and running again. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Rob Romans

Cromwell Road, Henley

Disruption is inevitable

Editor, — I have been reading with interest two of your contributors’ letters in last week’s Henley Standard regarding the ongoing saga of the third Thames bridge and would like to make a few observations.

First, I should declare an interest. Unlike your two correspondents, I live in an area which would be directly affected by the increased traffic that a bridge would bring, not to mention the chaos whilst it was being constructed.

Firstly, Rolf Richardson’s general statement that the majority of everyone’s goods are delivered by road is obviously true but adding the bridge will just result in speeding the traffic from the end of the A329 to another hold-up when the traffic joins the A4155.

Having reached this point, the additional traffic would then have to reach, as he says, the A4074 at Caversham. He fails to mention that the route to this is via heavily built-up areas in Caversham and Emmer Green. I wonder what the residents of these areas think? Or perhaps a tunnel through from Henley Road would do the trick?

Your correspondent Nick Blandy states that there is “little evidence” a new bridge would send more traffic through the area.

Inevitably, a new bridge would not just carry the traffic diverted from Sonning but also heavy goods vehicles and commercial traffic from Reading, all of which will then have a choice of turning left into Caversham, going ahead into Caversham Park, or right, to continue into Henley via Span Hill (perish the thought).

I absolutely agree that some way of resolving the problem needs to be found but I admit to having no answer.

The fact remains that funnelling increased (and heavy) through heavily built-up areas is not it. It would be interesting to hear from readers in Caversham village, Caversham Park and Emmer Green on their thoughts.

Lastly, it is interesting to note that both of your correspondents live in areas that would not be remotely affected by the increase in traffic. — Yours faithfully,

Bill Weaver

Dunsden

Look at it differently

Sir, — South Oxfordshire District Council’s position on the third Thames bridge poses the right question but arrives at the wrong answer.

The centre of Caversham is horribly affected by cars and lorries and is where public transport demand is greatest.

So it makes no sense to limit a new bridge, on the edge of town, to public transport while leaving existing traffic to grind through the middle of Caversham.

But it should be the other way round: limit the two Caversham bridges to public transport and divert the cars and lorries on to the new bridge, where proper traffic management could minimise its attraction to extra through traffic.

Caversham would be left cleaner and greener, bus services would thrive and those in the cars and lorries would have a quicker, cleaner and more convenient journey. — Yours faithfully,

John Nicholls

Sandcroft Road, Caversham

Nuisance aeroplanes

The long warmer days of summer are now with us.

We can open our doors and windows, look up to the blue skies and... hear the constant, irritating buzz of small, local aeroplanes all day long.

I don’t know the laws of noise nuisance nor do I know if there are any aviation laws that might limit the time that they can do this or where they can do this (as far away from towns and villages as possible) — can anyone help?

I am sure some of them think they are clever doing their loops and manoeuvres morning, noon and evening.

However, most down on the ground, like me, find it to be ghastly noise pollution that we cannot escape from. — Yours faithfully,

Mark Evans

Sonning Common

Integrity undermined

I once went to see Henley MP John Howell, to ask him why the Tory Party — ostensibly the party of business — was blindly going ahead with the stupidity of Brexit when the referendum was only advisory.

He told me that Brexit had to be actioned, “because it was in the Conservative Party manifesto”. So that was that then.

Imagine my surprise then, on Tuesday of last week, when the sanctity of the Conservative Party manifesto was again being put to the test on the issue of cuts to overseas aid, to find Mr Howell silent.

No rage at Conservative Party manifesto commitments not being honoured, no sympathy for the thousands of the world’s poorest that would now die unnecessarily, no indignation at Boris not keeping his word (again).

It would seem that the integrity of the manifesto only applies when prosecuting ideas of both barrels in the foot, sawing off the branch you’re sitting on, giving up your seat at the top table idiocy — like Brexit — but is not worth the paper it’s printed on when it comes to protecting the poorest and most unfortunate people on the planet.

This hypocrisy was further compounded by the sophistry of the chancellor who provided Tory members with a fig-leaf of compassion by saying the cut would only be maintained when “on a sustainable basis the UK is not borrowing for day-to-day spending and that underlying debt is falling” — conditions that Tory peer, Liz Sugg, pointed out had only been met once in the last 20 years.

This short-sighted cut beggars belief. The slashing of the budget to 0.5 per cent when the beard of “global Britain” needs to be firmly in place for the global audience of Cop26, is profoundly inept — poor, poor politics. The wrong action at the wrong time.

When you can buy a dog-whistle on Amazon for £5.99, it is very sad that it has to cost the world’s poorest people £4bn for the Tories to communicate with their base. — Yours faithfully,

Nick Hay

St Mark’s Road, Henley

Localism is not working

Sir, — Our MP John Howell blames local politicians for the planning inspector side-stepping local opinion to greenlight the luxury extra-care development in Sonning Common (Standard, July 16). In Parliament, he was confessing to the failure of the localism agenda (July 13).

“I still think that involving local communities in the development of projects is a good place to start,” he said in a debate on the Oxford-Cambridge Arc.

But like other Tory MPs speaking in the debate, he admitted that the Arc is a project driven by an unelected quango. The Arc promotes the idea of a million new homes, which may be coming to the countryside near you.

“What rights will local people have to be able to assess the projects that are put forward?” he asked.

“What criteria will they use to judge them? Who will make the decisions about planning issues, and what sort of consultation will they have?

“Without those things, we will have lost a huge element of our localism agenda, which, for me, would be a great loss.”

I believe his words underscore the impotence of MPs on planning issues.

Take the “retirement” village decision. On March 25, the Secretary of State changed the housing supply requirement from three to five years. This decision allowed the planning inspector to set aside the Sonning Common neighbourhood plan invested in by countless hours of local people’s time and substantial sums of their money. Like our MPs, all we can do is look on in wonder as developers, and other insiders, use the planning framework to create hay for themselves.

The decision by inspector, Harold Stephens has greenlighted the countryside we can walk to for development. — Yours faithfully,

Nick Shanagher

Widmore Lane, Sonning Common

Supporting communities

Councillor Caroline Newton has taken to the Henley Standard letters page on several occasions to voice her displeasure with local Lib-Dem and Green leaders for weighing in on what she and her colleagues deem “national issues”.

In particular, they refer to motions on matters relating to equalities and inclusion, suggesting they are superfluous to local politics, grandstanding and gesture politics. John Howell MP has himself urged the South Oxfordshire District Council administration to spend less time on the Black Lives Matter movement.

Very recently Cllr Newton opposed the development of a diversity calendar, a calendar which is to sit alongside the standard civic calendar and serve the purpose of ensuring members of our increasingly diverse communities feel included in the community and democratic processes.

As local leaders we have a role to play in facilitating conversations on matters of diversity. This is not only because the policies we develop and the services we provide need to be accessible to all, but also because we must play our part in building cohesive and resilient communities. This means that irrespective of one’s race, background or means, they can be heard and included.

I do hope recent events have been a valuable lesson for our Conservative colleagues who need to recognise the importance of taking a stand against racism and discrimination at all levels of government, and in every sphere of life. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Maggie Filipova-Rivers

Ward member for Goring and South Stoke, South Oxfordshire District Council

Hamster strings

Sir, — Revisiting your publication of July 9, I must have missed the article about Kellie Hinton’s blind hamster named “Stevie Ray” after two talented, blind musicians. I think that this is great.

One of my favourite blues guitarists is Stevie Ray Vaughan, a Texan, who died, sadly in a helicopter crash in 1990 aged only 35. Maybe the pet is a budding musician, does he perchance have a wee instrument? — Yours faithfully,

Vincent Ruane

Henley Road, Caversham