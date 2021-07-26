Please pressure-wash pavement

I recently wrote to the clerk of Henley Town Council regarding the state of the paving on Station Park.

Sheridan Jacklin-Edward advised me that whilst there was no possibility of the pavement surrounding Station Park being cleaned, he would look into the central area (which is owned by and is the responsibility of the town council) being pressure-washed if funds could be found.

When it rains all that gunk and dirt becomes a mega-slippery health and safety hazard for someone to injure themselves on what is council property and the council has a legal obligation to keep their property safe for public use.

A couple of hundred pounds spent now could save a lot of problems for the council in the future. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley