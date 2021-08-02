Monday, 02 August 2021

Henley grebes

Robert Allfree, from Durham, sent in these pictures he took while visting Henley. He says: “I was out with my camera and saw some baby grebes hitching a lift on their mother’s back and being fed by dad. Not having seen this very often, I thought I’d send you the photos in case they were of interest to your readers.”

