Help cut plastic pollution of sea

When I wrote a few weeks back about Henley Rotary Club’s support for the End Plastic Soup campaign, I made a few suggestions about how people could help.

The idea, of course, is to get as much plastic out of our lives as possible to stop it ending up choking our rivers and seas. Barely nine per cent of plastic is recycled and as much as 75 per cent ends up in landfill or is flushed out to sea.

At our club, we have been discussing small ways that we can help cut back. This photograph shows one way: a watering can, dustpan and brush and bucket made of wood and galvanised steel. All are long-lasting and available locally.

Do your readers have any ideas they would like to share? — Yours faithfully,

Jeremy Gaunt

Environment committee, Henley Rotary Club