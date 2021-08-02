Monday, 02 August 2021

Swan upping and my granddad

Sir, — When swan upping took place in early Thirties, my grandfather,
E T A Mills, was the publican at the Anchor pub in Friday Street, Henley.

The swans used to be driven into the yard at the pub.

This interesting photograph shows him with a family of swans in the yard.

The cart probably belonged to Mr Nichols, the baker, who kept his horse at the Anchor. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Hawkins

Berkshire Road, Henley

