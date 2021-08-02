Swan upping and my granddad

MORE than £100,000 has now been raised to rebuild ... [more]
Monday, 02 August 2021
Sir, — When swan upping took place in early Thirties, my grandfather,
E T A Mills, was the publican at the Anchor pub in Friday Street, Henley.
The swans used to be driven into the yard at the pub.
This interesting photograph shows him with a family of swans in the yard.
The cart probably belonged to Mr Nichols, the baker, who kept his horse at the Anchor. — Yours faithfully,
Andrew Hawkins
Berkshire Road, Henley
02 August 2021
More News:
Woman finds 70-year-old photo of her brownie pack
A FORMER member of Goring brownies has unearthed ... [more]
POLL: Have your say