Your letters...

Climate and concrete

Sir, — The recent flooding in London, and more tragically in Belgium and Germany, is a solid indicator of the way rainfall patterns are changing as our climate changes.

The causes of climate change are, however, not the issue but their effect all too clearly is — we are moving to an era of more extreme wet weather with all the problems that it brings.

One way to mitigate those problems is not to build on flood plains or over land which at present can absorb rainfall and gradually trickle it through to bedrock.

The simple mitigation is not to build on open countryside or grassland.

Building on grassland is one thing but pouring concrete into that grassland because it is unsuitable for building on is really to go from the unthinking to the downright stupid. Yet this is what Taylor Wimpey intends to do at Thames Farm.

Instead of allowing the site to absorb the rain which falls on it, the developer will pump concrete into the ground and, in its latest cock-eyed “plan”, drain off the surface water to the river.

And not just any part of the river but to a site which is upstream of not only an area which is subject to flooding but one where flooding already causes damage to property.

This sounds to be more the work of a newly appointed filing clerk rather than an experienced engineer and one has to ask just how much of this was known to the planning inspector who approved the site for building on.

Did the inspector ignore the unsuitability of the site or was he never even told about it?

Our MP recently cautioned in this newspaper about the way in which developers might begin all sorts of unwanted projects in this area.

Well, here is a prime example — the local councils rejected this scheme but an outsider (the inspector) overruled them.

He overrode local decisions because, he claimed, of the need for housing in Oxfordshire (is there a long housing waiting list in Shiplake and Henley?).

The only way developers will get in on the action, Mr Howell, is if outsiders like that planning inspector give these unsustainable schemes the go-ahead, presumably on orders from above.

As far as I’m concerned, “above” is Parliament and it’s up to MPs who care about their constituents to stop this sort of ill-conceived nonsense and not to just sit back and tell us it’s bound to happen.

In the meantime, should this ill-conceived doodle of a pipeline from Thames Farm to the river go ahead will Taylor Wimpey indemnify every property for at least five miles downstream against the future increased costs of flood insurance and flood damage?

Rhetorical question, alas, as we know that if this company is daft enough to come up with such a proposal it doesn’t really give a tuppenny damn about anybody else as long as it doesn’t lose money on its ill-researched purchase of the Thames Farm site. What are you going to do about that, Mr Howell, or will you wait for the flooding and then tell your constituents that lessons have been learnt? — Yours faithfully,

Mike Romans

Cromwell Road, Henley

Wellbeing and wildlife

Sir, — In his decision to approve the Inspired Villages development, the planning inspector, Harold Stevens, concluded that the site was not a particularly attractive part of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, a personal and irrelevant observation.

You could put forward that argument about any field that is under cultivation but it has a wider significance and needs to be looked at as part of a bigger picture.

The neighbouring Widmore Pond is the one remaining piece of registered common land in Sonning Common.

When my wife and I surveyed this field for the Sonning Common neighbourhood plan we noted that it boasts several significant (ancient) trees on the south-west edge and a hedgerow with a variety of species (proof, if needed, of its long existence) along with an abundance of bird life, including skylarks.

It also boasts extensive views in most directions.

Widmore Pond is a vital watering hole for birds and wildlife as many of the smaller ponds have dried up as water levels have fallen. If wildlife is to thrive then these wildlife corridors are essential.

The hedges that run along the boundary between Blounts Court Road, Widmore Pond and on to Slade Wood are a vital highway, along with others linking Stoney Bottom across Sonning Common to other remaining wildlife jewels such as Rudgings Plantation.

We have learnt much since covid-19 hit the world, not least of the necessity to human wellbeing of green spaces and wildlife.

We must do everything we can to protect these spaces for our wildlife, especially those already designated as AONBs. We must demand that our elected representatives act, not just pay lip service, to protect wildlife and wildlife habitats.

I strongly believe that South Oxfordshire District Council should request a judicial review of the inspector’s decision to demonstrate its dedication to the electorate, protection of the environment and the sanctity of AONB status. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor John Stoves

Sonning Common Parish Council

It’s not your fault, Tom

I was sad to read about the resignation of Sonning Common parish councillor Tom Fort (Standard, July 23).

He documented in his book Village News how he was inveigled on to the parish council some 12 years ago by me. He has used every possibly opportunity since then to remind me of this.

But I am so glad that I persuaded him to do his civic duty and was privileged to work alongside him for a number of years.

He dislikes fuss, he dislikes waffle and he does not suffer fools gladly!

In the early days, when his daughters were young, if he thought a councillor or a member of the public had sufficiently laboured the point, a pained expression would cross his face and he would rise to his feet with the words, “got to go and feed my daughters”.

I’m sure others will be quick to agree that he does himself an injustice when he takes on board responsibility for the travesty of the decision to approve the building of 133 flats by Inspired Villages.

He has put in hundreds of hours work not only on our neighbourhood plan but also on many other important village issues over the years.

I hope in time he will be able to reflect on the good work that he has done for the residents of Sonning Common. — Yours faithfully,

Chrissie Godfrey

Birch Close, Sonning Common

Hard work gone to waste

Sir, — I was sorry to read that Tom Fort has decided to resign from Sonning Common Parish Council.

I can understand how devastated and upset he must feel after all the hard work he has done with the neighbourhood plan and in fighting the Inspired Villagers development approved by a planning inspector in a totally inappropriate decision.

He shouldn’t feel responsible for the outcome of the inquiry and I wish him all the best in the future. — Yours faithfully,

Colin Garnham

Rotherfield Peppard

We’ll push on for justice

Sir, — “If we can keep the village as a village, it will have been worth it,” wrote Tom Fort at the end of his chapter about Sonning Common in his book The Village.

Unlike Christopher Young QC, who used the chapter to tell the recent planning inquiry that our village is an ugly duckling (Standard, May 17), Mr Fort explained in detail the efforts of villagers to create a neighbourhood plan out of the hands of developers.

His decision to stand down as a parish councillor in the wake of the decision to wave through building up to 133 luxury flats in the AONB is understandable.

The neighbourhood plan was about giving those “who know the village best and who value it the highest a significant say in what happens to it. Our plan will do that if it is allowed to”.

In the end, our local MP and district council members did not have Mr Fort’s back. It is a shame.

But everyone in Sonning Common knows what a great job he did and we will push on for justice. — Yours faithfully,

Nick Shanagher

Widmore Lane, Sonning Common

Dedicated enthusiast

Sir, — Tom Fort’s decision to resign from Sonning Common Parish Council is very regrettable but by no means unexpected.

Tom led the neighbourhood plan team admirably and the village was in very large part behind him.

The village followed all the correct processes and the plan team put in a huge effort to serve the community. They sought to achieve the right balance between preserving our rural village way of life and respecting the countryside while allowing sensible development to occur within what we thought delivered on our part of South Oxfordshire District Council’s local plan.

The district council’s prevarication and muddled thinking sabotaged months of detailed work, undermining the parish council’s stressful and costly attempts to defend the outrageous predatory action brought by Senior Living (Sonning Common).

The appeal mounted to overturn the decision to refuse planning permission for the development was almost bound to fail given the weight of resource put behind the case by the appellants.

At a time when, of all times, it should have been confident and sure-footed, our district council was hesitant, contradictory and weak. A certain outcome was inevitable.

That day we lost not only a piece of cherished local democracy but also the goodwill of all the volunteers — and the dedicated enthusiasm of a top man.

Tom’s experience and well-intentioned contribution to the local community is to be applauded but in this regard it will also be sorely missed. — Yours faithfully,

Nick Room

Peppard Road, Sonning Common

Councillors are to blame

Sir, — I would like to correct one rumour that is circulating about the recent planning appeal on the development at Sonning Common.

The issue at stake is the help to Oxfordshire councils that we were able to provide to ensure that they could work with a three-year housing land supply figure in producing a new county-wide plan rather than the normal five-year figure.

The reduction meant many fewer developments would be approved but the flexibility it provided was important.

When the Secretary of State for Housing introduced this change, it was described as “short term” and as “temporary”.

In a ministerial statement of 550 words, “short term” and “temporary” were mentioned three times.

The statement stated very clearly that it would remain in effect only until the adoption by the Oxfordshire Growth Board of a new county-wide spatial plan in each area “provided the timescales agreed in the Housing and Growth Deal are adhered to”.

That final date for the production of the plan was March 31, 2021. With it came £215 million of funding “to help deliver more affordable housing and infrastructure improvements to support sustainable development across the county”.

Sadly, that deadline was missed. A county-wide plan is now delayed until at least 2023 and possibly longer. Why? It was because of slow progress and local councillors at the growth board.

Everyone knew that the change back to a five-year land supply was forthcoming. The specialist press was full of it.

Everyone, that is, except local councillors who continued to ignore the possibility and kept their heads firmly in the sand.

The move was done not to frustrate neighbourhood plans but because local councillors had welched on the deal. — Yours faithfully,

John Howell

MP for Henley

Get on with proper task

Sir, — Councillor Maggie Filipova-Rivers misrepresents what the Conservatives are trying to achieve in their efforts to get the LibDem/Green alliance back on track at South Oxfordshire District Council (Standard, July 25).

Residents quite rightly expect the councillors they elect and pay for to spend their time dealing with matters relating to South Oxfordshire.

It is therefore disappointing that LibDem/Green councillors continue to bring motions and debates to the council that may be of national or international importance but are way beyond the remit of the council.

Such actions are therefore symbolic and have little practical application.

Recent LibDem/Green motions have been about, or contained references to, EU settlement rights, police brutality in America, transgender rights, Universal Basic Income and neurodiversity. These are important topics but they are for discussion in parliament and elsewhere, not at the district council.

Furthermore, a huge amount of councillor and officer time has been dedicated to the climate and ecological emergency committee. Again, the matter is important but the impact the district council can have on it is limited, so the resource devoted to it should be proportionate.

As a district council, our prime responsibilities are waste collection, road sweeping, environmental health, leisure centres and, of course, the primary function of planning and development.

Maybe the unfortunate appeal decision about the retirement village in Sonning Common would have been different if the LibDem/Greens hadn’t taken their eye off the ball.

It is time for them to re-focus on the business of the council and not grandstand on national issues outside their control.

Lastly, with regard to anti-discrimination and inclusion, the Conservatives had ensured robust policies were in place at the council long before the LibDems/Greens took control. — Yours faithfully.

Councillor David Bartholomew

Sonning Common Ward, South Oxfordshire District Council

Wonderful gesture

What a wonderful gesture. I refer, of course, to the offer by Juliet Noble to gift to a charitable trust the land known as Harpsden Fields (Standard, July 16).

The proposed use of the four acres that is not in the flood plain would be for housing for key workers.

I do hope that this very generous offer can be taken up and that any obstacles can be overcome. I urge those that oppose it to consider the needs of the youth of the town, both present and future, and support this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. — Yours faithfully,

Hugh Crook

Henley

Take your rubbish home

Sir, — Along with Helen and Alan Gaynor, I regularly mow the two areas of grass at Northfield End, Henley, especially during the fast-growing summer months.

We all like the fact that when the many visitors from Swiss Farm and the camp site turn into Northfield End, they see and appreciate two very well-kept public spaces.

What would have greeted the early risers last Friday was the litter bin on the right hand side stuffed to overflowing and with a lot of rubbish left next to it, including (in this very hot weather) a great number of dog poo bags.

Along with many other public-spirited Henley residents, I am a Henley Womble and I cleared up the rubbish, including half-emptying the bin.

I have no idea what the council’s statutory obligations are regarding the frequency of emptying the bins, albeit the problem would be much less severe if the great British public actually did the decent thing and took their rubbish home with them when they see a completely full bin.

On which subject, if litter depresses other readers, don’t walk down Marlow Road this time of year as the bin next to the footpath down to the river makes the bin I’ve described look empty — Yours faithfully,

John Buxton

Rupert Lane, Henley

Harmless aerobatics

In response to Mark Evans’s letter headlined “Nuisance aeroplanes” (Standard, July 23), I find it incredible that he has only picked on light aircraft.

What about the noisy commercial jets that climb out from Heathrow over Sonning Common? Not forgetting the noisy low-flying helicopters, both civil and military, which are far noisier and frequent than the few light aircraft practising their aerobatics or indeed being taught by qualified instructors to do aerobatics.

I have been a practising pilot for 66 years and for 58 of those I was a flying instructor, retiring from instructing about 18 months ago so that my wife and I can enjoy flying together touring, so I do have some idea what I’m talking about.

The rules governing flying of light private and club aircraft in this country are laid down by the Civil Aviation Authority based at Gatwick airport and state that no aircraft shall fly lower than 1,000ft (it used to be 1,500ft) over towns or cities.

The idea is that if an aircraft should get into difficulties, it should be able to glide clear of the town or city. Aerobatics should be done over open country wherever possible.

I sit in my garden in Sonning Common and watch with interest the aircraft doing aerobatics on the few rare occasions that they appear. They are not terribly noisy and remain within the decibel allowance for such aircraft.

They are always at a safe height between 2,500ft and 4,000ft and never directly over Sonning Common’s built-up areas. Small villages are sometimes difficult to see but it always looks as though the aircraft are over open country. Mr Evans’s statement that it is happening morning, noon and evening is a great exaggeration as it only happens once or twice a week and for no longer than four or five minutes on average, weather permitting.

Pilots who do this are not doing it to show how clever they are but more because it gives them pleasure and practice makes perfect.

If Mr Evans wishes to follow up on his wish to complaint, then try phoning local airfields and discuss it with air traffic control, either Booker airfield at High Wycombe or White Waltham airfield. — Yours faithfully,

Derek Godfrey

Birch Close, Sonning Common

But helping who, Tesco?

Sir, — The week just past began with the astonishing announcement from “Every Little Helps” Tesco that those with expensive, heavily subsidised, virtue-signalling electric cars that also benefit from reduced taxation, are to be given extra money for every visit to Tesco, probably between £4 and £10 depending on how long they linger in the store, by giving them free charging points.

This is grotesquely unfair to the majority of their other less affluent customers who should now be demanding a discount from their bills or even a cash donation at the till. Then we had the heatwave in which electricity was especially vital for our fridges, freezers and fans yet came there none from the billions of pounds worth of wind turbines that now deface our landscapes and seascapes but stood idle when really needed.

A little bit of solar was produced in daylight but otherwise the National Grid was only able to supply us by virtue of gas generation, nuclear power and huge imports of French, Dutch and Irish electricity.

So at a time when the Government is forcing us towards the chimera of zero carbon at staggering cost, especially to householders, Tesco announces its virtue-signalling plans to give free electricity to those least in need.

Then, at the end of the week, they have the gall to take out full-page advertisements saying how they help the disadvantaged.

One couldn't make it up, or could one? — Yours faithfully,

Philip Collings

Peppard Common

MP just toes party line

I was interested to see the environmental campaigners on your front page seeking the support of Henley MP John Howell for the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill (Standard, July 23).

Asking Mr Howell to vote with his conscience and not toe his party line is like asking a panda to join an orgy — you are asking him to do something that he is constitutionally incapable of.

You may as well ask him to levitate Henley Bridge or take first place in the single sculls at regatta. It is simply not within his powers.

His voting record speaks for itself.

“On the vast majority of issues votes the same way as other Conservative MPs”, “hardly ever rebelled” and, relevantly to this issue, “generally voted against measures to prevent climate change” (source: theyworkforyou.com).

Mr Howell does not so much make up his mind as pop along to the whip’s office to collect his thoughts for the day.

So, while I wish the campaigners well, I would be less surprised to see a yeti in the woods around Fawley than to see Mr Howell vote in a way not prescribed by the Government. — Yours faithfully,

Nick Hay

St Mark’s Road, Henley

I remember simpler time

Sir, — Life today is filled with pitfalls. As a child born 80 years ago, I was brought up with simple ways in mind.

At school we were behind wooden desks and homework was carried home in satchels.

Our thrill was street marbles, cowboys and Indians with dustbin lids and pocket penknives. And who can forget Dick Barton on the radio?

The girls had their skipping ropes and more.

These days, much of life is overwhelmed by technology, including our children’s mobile phones, and the carrying of big knifes.

These are hard times for kids as life is not simple anymore. They learn from machines.

Can we ever return to an earlier age when our children’s minds weren’t rushed forward to this current age of mobiles and threats from knives? — Yours faithfully,

Peter M Adams

Ramshill, Petersfield, Hants