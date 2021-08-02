Rare sight of this purple beauty

MORE than £100,000 has now been raised to rebuild ... [more]
Sir, — I am writing to say that your paper’s distinguished naturalist Vincent Ruane was right about another plant that I featured in my summer flowers article (Standard, July 2).
What I thought was bearded bellflower is actually nettle-leaved bellflower (Campanula trachelium), which is a native British wildflower that is also known as bats-in-the-belfry or throatwort.
Apparently, it is a scarce and rare sight with the purple flowers more common than the white one I featured.
Its decline is due to the degradation of its habitat and the destruction of hedgerows.
Many apologies to your readers and many thanks to Vincent for his sharp eye. — Yours faithfully,
Linda Seward
Cookley Green
