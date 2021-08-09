Excellent outdoor performance

Editor, — We had the pleasure of hosting an outdoor production of Kenneth Grahame’s classic The Wind in the Willows last week.

We saw a super performance from the Dorchester Amateur Dramatics Society as part of the Kenton Theatre’s summer roadshow.

What a pleasure it was to see so many people safely enjoying themselves despite the variable weather.

We suffered just the one real storm but the act went on regardless as the audience put up umbrellas, as you can see from the photograph. The Kenton and Dorchester teams did a great job and what a salute to good old English spirit as the audience talked after the show about the high quality of the play, players and organisation, forgetting about the rain and admiring the rainbow!

Soon we can enjoy the warmth and comfort of the Kenton again for its autumn and winter programmes.

Supporting our wonderful local theatre is so important, particularly after the last year. See you there. — Yours faithfully,

Alan and Carol Pontin

Mill Lane, Henley