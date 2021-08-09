Roman temple remains revealed

I went to a South Oxfordshire Archaeology Group open day showing the final results of the excavations at the Roman site at Highwood, near Harpsden.

This photograph shows the flint foundation walls of a building and the small inner sanctuary surrounded by a possibly formerly colonnaded kind of veranda.

The finding and verification of this small square building as a temple has contributed much to a better understanding of the significance of this site, which has no villa but a lot of working buildings and building materials (mostly flints and roof tiles).

We now have to wait for the final write-up of years of excavations there. — Yours faithfully,

Ruth Gibson

Secretary, Henley Archaeological and

Historical Group