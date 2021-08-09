Small but important

Sir, — I have been very touched by the kind things many people have said — in letters to the Henley Standard, letters and cards delivered to my home and in personal contacts — about my resignation from Sonning Common Parish Council.

When I was a young reporter several decades ago, I covered innumerable parish council meetings in villages around Slough, where I worked, and was always amazed that educated men and women should choose to waste their time on such pointless discussions.

In later life I have come to realise how ignorant and foolish I was and that a good, hard-working parish council represents a vital component of the democracy we have.

Parish councils get little or no acknowledgment from the supposedly more elevated and important levels of administration.

But they perform a vital function, both in providing a host of small but indispensable services and as a sounding board for local concerns and grievances.

Only this morning I watched as two workmen installed our new village centre post box (the previous one having been summarily removed for inexplicable reasons), the result of months of pressure from our parish council and our district councillor, Leigh Rawlins.

I know, what signifies a post box when we can look forward to HS2 in 20 years’ time? But I know which is more useful to me.

In leaving my own parish council, I would like to applaud those who will continue the good work in Sonning Common and all the other parish councillors (and town councillors) in South Oxfordshire and beyond who give so generously of their time and energy for no other reason than to do the best they can for the places where they live. — Yours faithfully,

Tom Fort

Sonning Common

What’s your vision then?

Sir, — I have read with interest the last two letters from our incumbent MP John Howell to your letters page.

I understand, in some manner, the nature of these communications but wonder whether he might like to give a clear indication of his vision for the development of Henley in the next several years? — Yours faithfully,

John Yealland

Reading Road, Henley

Offensive language

Editor, — What a charmer John Howell is.

Whatever the merits of his criticism of Oxfordshire County Council, was it really necessary for him to close his letter (Standard, July 30) with the offensive verb “welch”? — Yours faithfully,

Andy Robertson

Woodcote

MP insulted Welsh folk

Sir, — With regard to the successful appeal against refusal of planning permission for a Sonning Common development, I wonder how many votes the Government’s representative to Henley, John Howell, threw away with his comment last week about local councillors welching on a deal.

By the way, he is apparently unaware that apologies have been required in Parliament from members who have used the term “welching” because of its derogatory origins towards Welsh folk. “Cymryphobia” was how Michael Gove phrased his apology. — Yours faithfully,

Ken Stevens

Red House Drive, Sonning Common

We’ll tackle emergency

Councillor David Bartholomew writes “a huge amount of time has been dedicated to the climate and ecological emergency (Standard, July 30).

Strangely, however, he means this not as a compliment, but as a criticism of the Liberal Democrat/Green coalition running South Oxfordshire District Council.

Lib-Dems make no apologies for putting the climate emergency front and centre of council decision-making.

In Oxfordshire, the largest contributors to carbon emissions are transport and housing, lining up exactly with the responsibilities of Oxfordshire County Council and the district council.

While the Conservatives may think that, in the face of an emergency, it is better to continue business as usual, the Lib-Dems will do what we’ve been elected to do, which is everything in our power to help tackle the

climate emergency. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Freddie van Mierlo

Chalgrove and Watlington division, Oxfordshire County Council

Inaccurate figures

Sir, — I feel that I should respond to Philip Collings regarding electric car charging facilities at the Tesco store in Henley (Standard, July 30).

The estimate quoted by Mr Collings for the “extra money” given to electric car drivers (£4 to £10) is very wide of the mark.

The Tesco chargers are rated at 7KW, which means that a car charging for one hour (not an untypical duration for someone shopping in the store) will receive 7KWh of electricity.

At my current domestic electricity tariff of 17.8p (and I would imagine that Tesco’s is substantially less), this equates to just under £1.25.

To gain the more fanciful estimate of £10, a car would therefore need to be connected to a Tesco charger for eight hours. I’d consider this an unlikely scenario.

If Mr Collings wishes to receive an equivalent benefit from Tesco, he is of course free to fill his vehicle at the Tesco Extra filling station in Reading, where the discount given via subsidised fossil fuels will more than match the “extra money” they give to electric car drivers.

Is he just as irate about this, I wonder?

I’m unsure about the relevance of Mr Collings’s statements about wind power to the issue of electric car charging at Tesco but, suffice to say, they are also inaccurate.

Wind power in July 2021 (including the heatwave to which he referred) supplied 2TWh to the UK grid, which I would suggest is substantially more than “none”. — Yours faithfully,

Kevin Fitzsimons

Western Avenue, Henley

So much for ‘accountable’

Sir, — On May 22, I wrote to Matthew Barber, the new Thames Valley police and crime commissioner, congratulating him on his election.

I also drew his attention to the disturbing principle, based on guidance from the College of Policing, that if the police receive a complaint from someone that they have received a “hate” communication then a police record must be opened on the sender, citing involvement in “a non-crime hate incident”.

The fact that the police confirm that the communication was polite and contained no element of “hate” is irrelevant.

I referred to my own situation, i.e. my police “record” raised by the Thames Valley Police following a totally unfounded complaint, as reported in the Henley Standard, The Spectator, The Times, Mail Online and other media.

I asked Mr Barber whether he would consider using his influence to bring pressure on the College of Policing to reconsider this policy. I received no reply, not even an acknowledgement.

I wrote again on June 18 asking for a response to my original letter. Again, no reply or acknowledgement was received.

On July 11, I repeated this request in a recorded delivery letter, which was signed for at 08.59am on July 13. No reply or acknowledgement had been received as of August 2.

Police and crime commissioners are elected to represent the views of constituents on policing and crime locally and are directly accountable to their public (source: Association of Police and Crime Commissioners’ website).

Does Mr Barber take the view that, once elected, he need not bother to respond to letters from his constituents, not even the courtesy of an acknowledgement?

It is noteworthy that when I wrote to his immediate predecessor on this matter I received a prompt reply expressing concern. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Matthew Barber responds: “I apologise to Mr Kedge for the delay in responding to his correspondence but I have taken some time to get more information about the case from the force.

“I am also implementing a new casework system to ensure a better response to correspondence.

“I have great sympathy with Mr Kedge in this case. While, as police and crime commissioner, I am not in a position to interfere operationally with individual cases — and it would appear that Thames Valley Police operated correctly within the rules as they are — this does not mean that those rules are always correct.

“Victims of crime should have confidence to come forward and their voice should be heard through the criminal justice process but this case highlights the danger of individuals being able to make allegations on matters that are subjective.

“When these allegations are determined to be ‘incidents’, as opposed to ‘crimes’, there is almost no way within the system of objectively assessing them. I have publicly raised my concerns with this ‘perception is all’ concept and will continue to challenge the College of Policing and the Home Office on these matters.

“The real losers will be the victims of real crimes who should be the focus of attention from the police.”

Time to fund new sports

Sir, — Given the appalling performance of the Team GB rowing team at the Olympics (was it the worst in more than 100 years despite the biggest financial investment ever?), should local councils now consider investing in more skate parks and BMX tracks to support the stars of the future? — Yours faithfully,

Paul Winslow

Caversham Heights

Could you help at Trad?

Sir, — This year’s Thames Traditional Boat Festival is having to be held over the August bank holiday weekend and is proving to be more of a problem than usual for our small group of volunteers.

Is there anyone out there who would like to come and help over the weekend with manning the gates, car parking, the information desk, or even checking wristbands on the bridges to deter freeloaders? We can usually muster quite a good band of students but “freedom” has caused something of an exodus.

Also, because it is bank holiday weekend, a lot of our usual traders are already booked elsewhere so we could do with a few more trade stands if anyone local has stuff to sell. Do have a look at the website, www.tradboatfestival.com

It really is the only family fun festival in Henley and deserves support. All the other summer events are on the other bank! — Yours faithfully,

Lady McAlpine

Co-chair, Thames Traditional Boat Festival