Watching the ducklings

Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Monday, 16 August 2021
Sharon Hewitt, from Wargrave, took this picture of a female mallard duck with her ducklings too young to go in the water. “You could almost hear her saying, ‘keep still’,” says Sharon.
16 August 2021
More News:
Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Volunteers needed to help launch conservation group
VOLUNTEERS are needed to help set up a new ... [more]
POLL: Have your say