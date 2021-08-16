Poisonous weed is out of control

Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Monday, 16 August 2021
Sir, — I am really concerned about the huge amount of ragwort growing and seeding on verges, National Trust land, farmland and private properties.
It is out of control and is a weed that is poisonous to livestock. The lazy way of control is to leave it for the cinnabar moth. This, clearly, is not working. — Yours faithfully,
Philippa Fisher
Shepherds Green
16 August 2021
More News:
Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Volunteers needed to help launch conservation group
VOLUNTEERS are needed to help set up a new ... [more]
POLL: Have your say