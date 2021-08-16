Monday, 16 August 2021

Poisonous weed is out of control

Sir, — I am really concerned about the huge amount of ragwort growing and seeding on verges, National Trust land, farmland and private properties.

It is out of control and is a weed that is poisonous to livestock. The lazy way of control is to leave it for the cinnabar moth. This, clearly, is not working. — Yours faithfully,

Philippa Fisher

Shepherds Green

