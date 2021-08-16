Beautiful moth in our porch

Pupils’ busy year outside class in spite of pandemic
PUPILS at Gillotts School in Henley have enjoyed ... [more]
Monday, 16 August 2021
We found this beautiful elephant hawk-moth in our porch and thought you might like to include the photograph in the pages of the Standard. — Yours faithfully,
Michael and Heather Carver
Wargrave
16 August 2021
