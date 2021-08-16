Your letters...

Misleading messages

Sir, — To his credit, Henley MP John Howell has supported “localism” and neighbourhood plans.

Indeed, I suggested him as a patron of Oxfordshire Neighbourhood Plans Alliance, believing him to be sincere about these matters.

In 2011, Tom Fort urged Sonning Common Parish Council to create a neighbourhood plan under the Localism Act.

It was agreed and many heroic volunteers came forward to support it and local democracy.

Tom has done a great job, both as a volunteer parish councillor and through the plan.

However, John no longer has much influence in Whitehall and, judging from local aspirants “on manoeuvres”, he seems to lack the confidence of his increasingly illiberal local party activists.

He was asked to support the Sonning Common neighbourhood plan when it was under challenge from the ridiculous Inspired Villages application.

He simply refused and didn’t even write to the planning inspector. Local residents deserved better.

John has previously denounced the “unmet housing need” of Oxford city as being excessive and caused by an undue allocation of land for employment rather than housing there.

He also denounced the daft draft local plan of the last Conservative administration at South Oxfordshire District Council, stating that “it is not what I would have done” and noting that his mailbag was full of furious complaints from residents.

He also made it clear that he did not agree with the rather domineering view of former Oxfordshire County Council leader Ian Hudspeth (Conservative) in favour of mass population gain and development in the county.

There are lies, damned lies and John Howell’s misuse of statistics.

On July 16, he wrote to the Henley Standard suggesting that the new Liberal Democrat-Green administration at the district council had slashed housing supply. He well knows that that is not the case.

It is true that in June 2019 the annual housing land supply statement for 2019 to 2024 showed 9.75 years of supply, based on an overall housing requirement of 654 from the Government’s own “standard method” formula, of which John was one of the authors.

In the current year’s housing supply statement for 2021 to 2026 the level of supply is 5.33 years.

However, the overall supply of homes remains above 6,000 and is actually slightly up on last year.

So why has the number of years of supply fallen? The only difference is the divisor — the housing requirement.

Instead of 654 previously, that has now leapt to 1,145 per annum.

Following the adoption of the local plan 2035, which Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick famously bullied through examination, the housing requirement has now rocketed.

It is important to understand how it is calculated. It is made up of a current annual requirement of 900 homes per annum, plus a “shortfall” of 954 (because the 900 level now retrospectively goes back to 2011, so a shortfall from the Conservative years of 2011 to 2018/19 is exposed), which has to be “made good” within five years. Finally, there is a five per cent buffer.

So the supply of 6,101 is divided by 1,145 to give 5.33 years. Don’t deal in deception, John.

This higher burden includes unmet housing need of Oxford, which was imposed on the district council, and a presumption of high job growth.

On July 30 John wrote to the Standard to try to dissemble the peremptory breach of faith by the Government in increasing the housing target for Oxfordshire from three years of supply to five.

The three-year supply was specifically agreed to assist in the early years of having higher housing requirements in the new local plan.

But no sooner was the local plan adopted than they broke their side of the agreement on the deal on a false pretext.

The Conservative idea of pushing vast population increases for the Oxfordshire and the OxCam Arc is a levelling down project.

It is based on funnelling investment, extra population and concreting into Oxfordshire, thus denying the necessary economic opportunity to the North and regions.

Massive growth in jobs (and thus population and urban Londonisation) in our area is the very opposite of regional “levelling up”. All that is not about the needs and wellbeing of local residents, nor of the environment.

Apparently, John thinks the district council should be approving even more development applications. Which are they? Discharge of conditions at Thames Farm, for example? Any refusals or delays are properly done on their merits.

Conservatives often try to dissemble their motivations in planning by suggesting that they are mostly concerned to enable local people to get modest housing.

However, that is not what was happening at the district council during the Conservative years. The percentage share of two- and three-bedroom homes within the market housing stock fell and the share of four+ bedroom homes soared.

It is obvious and inevitable that extensions and permitted developments reduce the number of smaller homes in favour of large ones.

That is fine and permitted development changes of use of commercial properties do provide quite a lot of one-bedroom homes but if the overall stock is to be balanced in line with needs then the new-build housing sites must focus the market housing on new two- and three-bedroom homes.

Instead the Conservatives allowed a lot of additional four+ bedroom homes to be built on the new large housing developments.

The effect was that the supply of the market for smaller homes was strangled, so their prices soared and, of course, rents went up too. Moreover, because non-market “affordable” housing rents are set by reference to market rents, they went up as well.

Because of the pricing structure, many of the larger four+ bedroom market properties are bought by people coming in from outside the county. Meanwhile, local people are sold short.

On July 30 the Financial Times reported that developers had donated £18million of funds to the Conservative Party in the last two years, a large part of it total funding.

The article was careful to point out that there was no proof of any linkage to policy. A Conservative Party spokesman said: “Government policy is in no way influenced by donations the party receives. They are entirely separate.”

So that cleared all that up. However, I do wonder what Robbie Burns might have penned about it had he been here to read it.

The Inspired Villages retirement appeal was heard by an inspector who seemed to swallow wholesale the flawed presentation of the applicants.

He decided to sharply disagree with the findings of another inspector for the local plan who had only recently found the very same housing supply statement for 2020 to 2025 sound at 5.35 years and had carefully considered the question of elderly provision.

The plan inspector had found that it was premature to be able to quantify niche types of elderly provision and choices by owner-occupiers in the UK market. Although longevity would affect future demographics and that new supply was appropriate, he felt that there was plenty of time for the necessary provision to be made on the district council’s large strategic sites.

The method of assessment of the supply sites and numbers was plainly starkly different.

In my view, the appeal inspector erred in applying the wrong standards — the ones suggested by the applicants.

This case seems to make the Planning Inspectorate appear in chaos under this Government. Shouldn’t coherent and consistent logic apply between inspectors?

Using a phrase from the American slave trade, John howls that Sonning Common has been “sold down the river”.

Yes, John, but not by residents or councillors. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Leigh Rawlins

(Liberal Democrat), Sonning Common ward, South Oxfordshire District Council

Slipway still not restored

Sir, — On April 30, you reported Henley town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward quite effusively thanking Michael Shanly, of Sorbon Estates, for his “personal guarantees to institute the necessary work” to restore the Friday Street slipway.

More than three months have now passed without any of the promised actions to restore the land of the slipway to how it was. This raises three questions:

1. Why is Henley Town Council completely silent about being let down so badly?

2. Why is Sorbon Estates apparently content to have its reputation tarnished by reneging on an agreement that it freely entered into?

3. Why is the Henley Standard not using its skills of investigative journalism to give us some answers? — Yours faithfully,

Tom Berman

Henley Road, Wargrave

Henley town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward responds: “Henley Town Council is deeply disappointed that Sorbon has not removed the concrete on the Friday Street slipway.

“Sorbon Estates concreted the slipway in summer 2020 without any authority or permission from either the Environment Agency or the planning authority.

“Despite receiving assurances on several occasions that the work would be done, it is still outstanding.

“Last week, the town council met with Katherine Croom, managing director of Sorbon Estates.

“We reiterated our concerns and requested that the slipway be immediately reinstated and received a further commitment that this would happen. We look forward to Sorbon Estates completing this work as a matter of urgency.

“Henley Town Council has also been putting contingency plans in place should Sorbon fail to deliver on its promises.”

Sorbon Estates responded: “Discussions around this area are ongoing.

“In fact, our managing director had a productive meeting on the matter with Henley Town Council last week.

“Plans are underway to improve the area and we look forward to sharing these as soon as possible.”

Bring back putting green

Sir, — How can Henley Town Council be prepared to spend £255,940 on a new adventure golf course, using artificial grass and plastic, after acknowledging that we have an ecological emergency (Standard, August 6)?

What was wrong with the previous putting green? It provided a lot of enjoyment at very little cost and I would like to see it reinstated. — Yours faithfully,

Elizabeth Toms

Meadow Road, Henley

Expensive ‘solution’

Sir, — The pompous title “climate emergency” has been declared by Henley Town Council and South Oxfordshire District Council, lobbied for by a few self-appointed climate activists. I don’t know of anyone who has been consulted about this waste of our council tax.

Local councils should stick to what they are paid for, such as planning and emptying our bins, not political posturing.

The last thing our MP John Howell should do is vote for the undemocratic Climate Ecological Emergency Bill.

At general elections, climate change is far down the list of people’s concerns, which is why there is only one Green Party MP.

Consequently, the catastrophic climate change lobby needs to enforce its will by other means.

A citizens’ assembly, as proposed in the bill, would indeed be filled almost exclusively with true believers.

The bill, if enacted, would become a legally binding umbrella for anything the assembly wanted. Just like the Brexit remainers, climate activists would use the law to enforce their undemocratic will.

In a previous letter to the Henley Standard, the selection of members to a climate assembly was likened to that of jury service. That is a false analogy.

One cannot refuse jury service but one can refuse to be on a citizens’ assembly. Most people are not interested enough in the climate scare and consequently, if selected, would not bother to join.

Conversely, all true believers would certainly join and from those a select few would be in charge and start to set new legally binding climate objectives for the UK, bypassing Parliament and the true will of the people.

It is the ordinary people on average salaries and less who, through so-called renewable energy subsidies and taxes, will have to foot the £1.3trillion bill for net zero carbon dioxide (the figure now wrung out of the climate change committee).

Boris Johnson is getting nervous that the costs of reaching “net zero” would devastate working class families in seats newly won at the last election.

It would cost him a future election as few would vote for his party if they understood the true price of “net zero”.

Furthermore, the Energy Technologies Institute has said that the cost of retrofitting the UK housing stock alone could be in excess of £2trillion and a report from the Global Warming Policy Foundation put the total cost in excess of £3 trillion. — Yours faithfully,

M Reid

Shiplake

Fake, empty symbolism

Sir, — The Marble Arch Mound, London’s latest attraction, is by far the most significant metaphor for all that is phoney and artificial in our increasingly virtual existence.

Apart from connections with the Trojan Horse or the Emperor’s New Clothes, the mound demonstrates the hollowness which has entered into our collective creative consciousness.

The great mound of Silbury Hill, near Avebury, Wiltshire, is a Megalithic Portal or a burial mound, or an attempt to be the first to greet the sunrise.

Whatever its original intention, it has solidity, purpose and is of the Earth.

The Marble Arch Mound disfigures John Nash’s arch, reducing it to Lego.

The views from the top are far fewer than from the London Wheel and its significance is a blinding reminder that we are gradually moving towards the empty, inauthentic symbolism of imitation. — Yours faithfully,

Clive Duncan

Shiplake

Our greatest Olympian?

I was glued to our television watching the Olympics.

One of the frequent topics of discussion among the pundits concerned who was Britain’s greatest ever Olympian.

However, the debate rarely considered anyone who competed prior to the Seventies and Eighties.

I believe that there is a strong case for believing that if rower Jack Beresford was not our greatest of all time, he must be very close to that accolade.

His record was amazing:

1920 Antwerp — Silver medal in the single sculls

1924 Paris — Gold in the single sculls

1928 Amsterdam — Silver in the eights

1932 Los Angeles — Gold in the coxless fours

1936 Berlin — Gold in the double sculls

So, silver or gold in five successive Olympics.

Beresford was training for the double sculls in the 1940 Olympics when the war intervened and the Games were cancelled.

Had they taken place, it is certain he would have been successful in six consecutive Olympics.

I do not know whether such a feat has ever been accomplished. Beresford lived in Shiplake for most of his life. — Yours faithfully,

Michael Detsiny

Frieth

Wartime witness

I write with reference to the article on the wartime activities of the Upper Thames Patrol (Standard, July 30).

One paragraph mentioned “a woman walking her dog near Nettlebed saw two parachutists land, who turned out to be enemy agents”.

Does anyone have further information on this? — Yours faithfully,

Tyrone Trimmings

Henley

Festival of family fun

How far has the Thames Traditional Boat Festival come from the original little rally of like-minded souls with beautiful classic boats who gathered on Fawley Meadows in Henley more than 40 years ago?

Now thousands flock to relax and eat, drink, listen to great music and admire the largest gathering of classic river craft in the world.

These are joined by a flock of flag-festooned iconic “Dunkirk” boats lovingly preserved and none looking as if it could have completed the momentous task they performed in the last war.

These days, the boats are joined by examples of all forms of vintage transport — beautiful old cars, traction engines, a whole encampment of army vehicles and the much-loved amphibious vehicles that look so outrageous when “swimming” and appear to shake themselves like ducks as they drive out of the water on to dry land.

Majoring at the “Trad” this year is the National Transport Trust, an organisation as important to our engineering heritage as the National Trust is to our built heritage but, sadly, not yet as well known.

It gives grants and awards for restoration of all forms of transport and works hard to encourage young people to get involved with engineering on all levels.

The trust will be displaying both restored vehicles and some under restoration.

Brooklands Museum is helping with this and will bring a different vehicle each day. We hope Chitty, Chitty Bang Bang will be there (I’ve been trying to get her for six years!)

Robert Morley, a previous trust award recipient, has restored a number of boats, including a First World War motor torpedo boat that was radio-controlled.

This will be on the water as the Bremont Great War Display Team, based at White Waltham airfield, flies over.

The festival will also be visited each day by the Memorial Flight Spitfires. There will also be traditional fairground rides for children and the Denning Montessori School will offer a little respite and a secure place for any “lost” children. There are always a few competitions for children with fun prizes.

The now well-established family dog show will be taking place each day from Saturday.

Entry is £2 per class in aid of the Ways and Means Trust in Peppard and you can enter your dog in as many classes as you wish on the day.

There will also be a gathering of heavy horses and the vintage vehicles they pull.

There will be a street of antique shops and lots of other stands offering everything from brownies (made by two girls aiming for a rowing gold in the next Olympics), fudge and vintage clothes to serious boating kit.

You will find good street food, bars and the Crooked Billet pub from Stoke Row with that same wonderful food.

The show goes on until 11pm each day as the pub becomes a party. Local bands The Covered will play on the Friday and Saturday, Night Train on the Sunday and Led Zeppelin Project on the Monday.

This year, the festival is offering evening tickets for £5 for those who want to come to dance, listen to the music, have dinner, or just enjoy the ambience of a drink or two by the river.

On the Saturday there are illuminated parades on land and on water and even if you don’t want to dance the night away, it really is worth staying for dinner to watch these.

Obviously this year’s event will be different because so many of the food stalls and traders who usually attend in July are already committed elsewhere for the bank holiday weekend. There are, of course, new suppliers and traders filling the gaps.

One sad loss is the ferry that Hobbs of Henley always so kindly provides in July but simply cannot do so over a bank holiday weekend. This may affect the number of visitors — only time will tell. There are prizes each day for the most appropriately dressed visitor.

The time range is enormous so dress up to match any of the vintage vehicles on display to be in with a chance of winning.

The official prize-giving for the various classes of boat and engines etc will be on the Sunday as usual so the Monday will be a day of relaxation for all the boat owners and the judges, who really do not relax until the prizes are awarded.

The ultimate aim of the Thames Traditional Boat Festival is to make sufficient profit to be able to sponsor a boat-building apprentice and two boat-building academies will demonstrate the skills they teach.

This “dream” can only become reality if the event makes money. It is run entirely by volunteers but still it is reliant on sponsors such as Shanly Homes, Grundon, Hobbs and the Flying Scotsman Trust without whom the show would not go on.

Please tell all your friends and contacts that this is a terrific event, well worth a day or two of anyone’s bank holiday weekend. — Yours faithfully,

Lady McAlpine

Co-chair, Thames Traditional Boat Festival, Fawley Hill

Grateful for all your help

Editor, — I recently had a fall outside the Waitrose store in Henley. I was at once helped by a lady doctor and Waitrose first aiders. I was taken to Townlands Memorial Hospital for a check-up.

I am so grateful to you all, thank you. — Yours faithfully,

Anne Varley

Sonning Common

Thank you for kindness

I went to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on Monday morning to have the plaster removed from my arm after breaking my wrist.

The taxi driver dropped me off in quite the wrong place, which was awkward for me as I cannot walk far.

I was so very impressed by the various staff I met who asked me if I was all right or needed help.

Without fail, everyone was so kind and helpful, getting hold of a buggy to take me to the correct place and making sure I ended up in the right place. Thank you.

I was also impressed by the efficiency, timing and care of the medical staff.

Thank you to everyone at the Royal Berks for your care and kindness. — Yours faithfully,

Caroline Beard

Elizabeth Road, Henley

At least you got a reply

Sir, — Congratulations on eliciting a remarkably prompt and detailed reply from Matthew Barber, the new Thames Valley police and crime commissioner to my critical letter (Standard, August 6).

I have waited for a response from him since the May 22.

However, I appreciate that I am not the editor of an influential local paper. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common