Simon Booker, from South Stoke, took this picture. “Me and my double” shows a pair of hares taken at 4.30am on July 18. Simon says: “Getting up at dawn has its rewards and this was no exception. After a 30-minute wait in perfect dawn sunlight, these two ran towards the camera, pausing in perfect unison.” To see more of Simon’s pictures, visit www.stokerpix.com