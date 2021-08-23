Your letters...

Path repair is criminal...

Sir, — Henley Bridge is a listed building.

Damage to a listed building is a criminal offence.

To remove the existing footpath paving from the bridge and replace it with tarmac is to damage an intrinsic and vital element of the structure.

Tarmac is out of keeping with the structure and is not an original feature.

Clearly, whoever authorised this work and who also carried it out has committed a combined criminal offence. — Yours faithfully,

Pat Doyle

Hungerford

The editor responds: “As we reported last week, the repair is only temporary.

“Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said it laid tarmac on a small section where the paving stones were damaged as there was not enough time to replace the slabs before Henley Royal Regatta.

“It said the slabs would be reinstated soon.”

Unfair advantage

Sir, — I cannot let M Reid get away with his idea that “the true will of the people” is reflected in the number of MPs a party has (Standard, August 13).

There is only one Green Party MP because we have a first past the post voting system. In the 2019 election it took 865,697 votes to get one Green MP, 336,038 votes to get a Liberal Democrat MP, 50,835 votes to get a Labour MP and 38,264 votes to get a Conservative MP.

Just over 47 per cent of voters voted for the Conservatives and almost 53 per cent voted for a different party yet the Conservatives have a disproportionate majority of 80 seats in Parliament.

I also take issue with Mr Reid’s view of the necessity for this country to tackle climate change.

The cost is indeed huge but you have only to look at the cost of all the floods and wildfires, for just some examples, to realise that inaction and kicking the can down the road will end up costing us and future generations far, far more. We can’t afford not to act.

That action needs to be undertaken at a national, local and individual level.— Yours faithfully,

Helen Watson

Laureate Gardens, Henley

Is MP really interested?

Sir, — It is a rare occasion that I am moved to write a letter to the Standard.

The previous one was about our Member of Parliament John Howell.

I mention his name as he seems to be adept at taking no notice of comments made by readers who have also been moved to try to bring to his attention his ability to take no notice and make erroneous statements.

In last week’s edition there was a rather lengthy but eloquent letter about our MP.

My observation was not to the same standard (no pun intended) but was precise insofar as it took Mr Howell to task, whereby in his contribution to an article in the Standard, he had stated that to have an opinion on a certain matter you had to be a professional medical person.

It begs the questions is he really interested in being our representative and is the likelihood of him being elected again not a certainty? — Yours faithfully,

Terry Allsop

Ewelme

We must help refugees

I was so appalled at the incompetence and indifference of the Government in relation to the desperate plight of UK and NATO interpreters in Afghanistan that I set up a petition urging Boris Johnson, Dominic Raab and all those in positions of responsibility to take the urgent action they can take to rescue these people who have supported our country. Many constituents of Henley MP John Howell have signed the petition and I will be looking to him to fulfil his responsibilities.

Letting down these interpreters means letting down the families of all the soldiers who died in service in Afghanistan. Do not let their ultimate sacrifice be in vain.

You can read, sign and share the petition at www.change.org/PressureUKgovt2getinterpretersoutofAfghanistanNOW — Yours faithfully,

Angela Law

Middle Assendon

Importance of ragwort

Sir, — I would like to reassure Philippa Fisher that her concern for the amount of ragwort she has noticed growing wild this year is unnecessary (Standard, August 13).

Ragwort is an important wildflower for invertebrate wildlife. Thirty-five insect species (not just the cinnabar caterpillar) rely on common ragwort for food, including seven moth and seven beetle species.

Another 83 species are recorded as using common ragwort as a significant food source, with a further 50 or so species of parasite in turn feeding on those.

In addition, common ragwort is a significant source of nectar for others, including some bee species that specialise in feeding on yellow daisies, as well as many species of butterfly.

Government research has shown that of more than 7,000 plant species in Britain, common ragwort is the seventh most important nectar-producing plant. (Agriland Project data/ University of Bristol).

The plants you see growing on verges, field margins and gardens are left deliberately as food and cover for pollinators and wildlife.

We are in an ecological crisis and losing much of our biodiversity. Without our invertebrates — pollinators, earthworms and everything in between — humans will not survive.

Ragwort is toxic if eaten by livestock but responsible horse owners would only feed clean hay to their animals and check that no dried ragwort was in among their feed. We are all part of nature but it is up to us humans to look after it.

Isabella Tree’s book Wilding is a good read for anyone interested in knowing how nature really works and it explains clearly the ragwort controversy. — Yours faithfully,

Diana Barnett

St Katherine’s Road, Henley

How to keep kites away

Sir, — I am writing with regard to the red kite problem, which seems to be getting worse in our area. I have received some advice from Katie Nethercoat, supporter adviser at the RSPB, which I’d like to pass on to your readers.

For restaurants experiencing problems, her advice is this: “The best thing to do would be to install a balloon-type deterrent known as a Guard N Eye. The design of these balloons looks quite odd to people but birds perceive it as a large bird of prey and it can deter them. They could place these on top of the roof of the pub and hopefully this will deter the red kites from swooping so low.”

Katie also says: “It would also be worth highlighting that this behaviour is encouraged by people feeding them in gardens. If there is someone in the area who is feeding them, we would advise that this be stopped so the red kites are encouraged to find food elsewhere. You could contact the council to see if some wording could be sent out to residents or a community-wide reminder be published just so the birds are not causing any harm and they keep a safe distance away from people.” — Yours faithfully,

Linda Seward

Cookley Green

Deer swam across river

Sir, — Having got used to dodging many more paddle boards, canoes and swimmers on and in the Thames this year, we came across a different hazard while out in our boat.

My grandson Tristan had steered us through Sonning Lock and past the Reading Blue Coat School boathouse when he spotted a deer in the water.

Stopping the boat, we watched the deer swim across the river to the south bank where it climbed out of the water, turned and looked at us before disappearing into the bushes. — Yours faithfully,

Pat Hobbs, Emily and Tristan

Bayliss Road, Wargrave

Rest in peace my friend

I attended the large gathering to say a sad goodbye to our dear friend Kam Hulait who was tragically killed in a road crash (Standard, August 13).

Kam spent his days sitting on the wall outside the Greys Road “top shops” in Henley. He was a friend to many, chatting, consoling, helping those in need or just waving to passers-by. Many stories have been shared relating to Kam’s care and kindness to others, myself included.

The community were extremely touched to be invited into the family’s garden to pay their respects to Kam, sharing the moving ceremony.

An evening celebration of his life, attended by many people, was again testament to the feelings of love and loss within the family and community.

Family and friends have expressed a desire to have a tribute plaque situated on the wall in remembrance of a special man. Rest in peace, Kam. — Yours faithfully,

Name and address supplied

Valuable memories

I was interested in your article about a brownie pack in Goring in the early Forties and the memories of Avril Nash (Standard, July 30)

We are historians specialising in what women and children did during the Second World War and have a particular interest in the brownies, giving free talks to local brownie packs, guide groups and trefoil groups and also Zoom talks all over the world.

We gave a talk to a trefoil group in Tilehust a couple of year ago and were delighted to meet four ladies who were brownies in the Forties and might have been in the Goring pack.

We would love to interview Mrs Nash and record her memories so these can be passed on. We have lots of memorabilia, including uniforms, which I am sure she would love to see.

Strangely enough, we are based in Goring. We would be very grateful if you could pass this on to Mrs Nash.

Our website is www.doingtheirbit.co.uk — Yours faithfully,

Karen Wiles

Goring

Legion needs new treasurer

Sir, — The Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion is seeking a suitably skilled individual to take over from the current treasurer, who is retiring after seven years in the post. This is an opportunity to work with an active and friendly branch of the national charity, with about 120 local members, and an enthusiastic committee contributing to the objectives of this well-established and worthwhile cause.

If anyone is interested or knows of someone who may be interested, please email the current treasurer on treasurer@rblhenley.org who will be only too happy to answer any questions.

It is worth mentioning that you do not have to be an qualified accountant.

Its more of a book-keeping task which requires one to three hours of work per week and a concentrated period of activity of five to 10 hours at the year end in July. You can find out more about the role by visiting our website, www.rbl-henley.org — Yours faithfully,

Anne Evans

Chairman, Henley and Peppard branch, Royal British Legion

Let’s keep being safe

Thank you to the people of Oxfordshire for rallying round to drive down covid-19 cases over the summer.

Alongside vaccinations, we know that people’s behaviour is the key determinant in stopping the spread of coronavirus.

Now that national restrictions have been lifted, people are enjoying more freedoms than they have had since early 2020.

It has been great to hear and see people able to safely socialise and embrace a new normal but at the same time we are not back to those pre-pandemic days so caution is still required.

The number of cases being reported in the county remains quite high, with more than 1,700 reported in the past week, and we will remain reliant on people making sensible choices to keep the virus at bay in the coming weeks and months. — Your faithfully,

Ansaf Azhar

Director for public health, Oxfordshire County Council

System must be broken

Sir, — Many thanks to you for allowing Leigh Rawlins to share the maths lottery that undermines our neighbourhood plans (Standard, August 13).

If two planning inspectors can reach opposite conclusions, then the system is broken. — Your faithfully,

Nick Shanagher

Widmore Lane, Sonning Common