Your letters...

We deserve better

Sir, — Following the concern that so many people felt about the (in)action of the Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab as the Taliban prepared to enter Kabul, I wrote to our local MP John Howell and asked him:

“If you were asked to make a call to help evacuate translators, who have served us so loyally, and so protect them from almost certain death and then failed to make the call and said someone else made it when they did not, do you think the honourable thing would be to resign. If not, why?”

Perhaps unsurprisingly, he sought to evade answering the question by merely copying and pasting what the Foreign Secretary had told the House of Commons on Friday, which in effect was “I was busy on other calls” and that he was “prioritising security and capacity at the airport”.

Faced with Mr Howell not answering the points raised, I replied: “So was it right to have failed to foresee the imminent catastrophe that would unfold with the precipitous withdrawal by our ally, with whom I thought we had a ‘special relationship’, and go on holiday?

“Clearly Mr Raab failed to secure the airport as the security in the form of checkpoints is now provided by the Taliban with babies being passed over barbed wire and interpreters and others being unable to access the airport.

“So having failed, either himself or by delegating, to contact his opposite number, the airport is now far from secure.

“And what will happen when the Americans have completed the evacuation of their nationals and we are left with our nationals, translators and the like still struggling to leave?

“When the refugees do get to England the Home Office will put them up in hotels of the sort where a five-year-old old falls to his death.

“Despite the overt hostility that the Home Secretary shows to anyone seeking sanctuary, this incident is still shocking.

“No doubt the mention of Priti Patel will prompt you to quote her assurance to relocate 20,000 people over the next five years.

“What will these individuals do in the meantime and how does this figure compare with the 800,000 refugees currently in Lebanon fleeing from Syria?

“I am sorry to write with such a harsh and blunt assessment of the facts but the reality is horrendous.

“The fact that you merely copy and paste and fail to answer the questions posed illustrates that either you are either extraordinarily thick-skinned or cannot face the reality of addressing the facts or have a postbag that is overwhelming you. Or perhaps all three.”

Mr Howell had ample opportunity to reply in an informed manner, to try to justify the Government’s position and to have a dialogue with a concerned constituent.

Instead, he merely replied: “No, you got what you deserved.”

Do not the people of Henley and indeed the country (and Afghanistan) deserve better than to be treated with such contempt? — Yours faithfully,

Rob Jones

Manor Road, Goring

John Howell responds: “Let me repeat what the Foreign Secretary said: ‘On Friday afternoon, 13 August, advice was put to my private office (around 6pm Afghan time) recommending a call to the Afghan foreign minister. This was quickly overtaken by events.

“The call was delegated to a minister of state because I was prioritising security and capacity at the airport on the direct advice of the director and the director-general overseeing the crisis response.

“In any event, the Afghan foreign minister agreed to take the call but was unable to because of the rapidly deteriorating situation.’”

More people than homes

Sir, — Accommodation is now required for Afghan refugees who in the future are likely to be joined by their children.

Then there will be many people from Hong Kong with British passports who may wish to come here.

Finally, we have the increasing numbers of people making the hazardous cross-Channel journey in small rubber boats.

The BBC is often leading the welcoming committee.

Meanwhile, against that, we have the almost universal opposition to the proposed rapid development of large housing estates, in many instances encircling small villages and market towns.

One only has to evidence this in the letters page of the Standard.

What is the answer to this conundrum? — Yours faithfully,

William Fitzhugh

Caversham

Public toilets are terrible

Sir, — After having a lovely walk along the river in Henley, I was relieved to see that the Mill Meadows toilets were unlocked.

Sadly, I did not feel the same when I went in to use them.

I was appalled by how dirty the toilets were and the smell was quite disgusting.

They really are so dirty they are a health hazard. The sink is so dirty with engrained dirt you are probably better not using it.

The toilets are so dirty they resemble what I have seen on A Life of Grime on television.

I don’t know who is responsible for checking and cleaning the toilets but, according to the chart, it seems to be done once a day first thing in the morning.

With the number of people using them during the summer they really need to be serviced more regularly, especially as we are still practising handwashing and trying to be covid-safe. — Yours faithfully,

Donna Guile

Nettlebed

Henley town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward responds: “It is clear that the toilets at Mill Meadows need a deep clean. We will arrange this shortly.

“In light of Donna Guile’s comments, we will review our cleaning regime and will ensure that the soap and hand sanitiser are topped up more often.

“We would like to apologise to Donna for the condition of the facilities and will take steps to improve them.

“If anyone has feedback about council facilities, you can call us on (01491) 576982 or email enquiries@henleytowncouncil.gov.uk”

Greener and fairer county

Yesterday (Thursday), the Oxfordshire Fair Deal Alliance will have been in power at the county council for 100 days.

Over the past three months, we have been moving at lightning pace to put in place and start delivering on a new set of priorities.

It was at the first meeting of all councillors following the May 6 election that the Liberal Democrat, Labour and Green groups at the council formed the coalition to lead Oxfordshire in a very different direction to that set by previous administrations.

It has been a whirlwind time for us as we have got our feet under the table and our teeth into delivering the ambitious priorities we have set ourselves.

Our focus is on having a positive impact on the lives of everyone who lives in this wonderful county of ours. We want Oxfordshire to be a greener and fairer county.

Top of the list is our determination to tackle climate change through rapid decarbonisation and proper accounting of carbon emissions and ambitious targets as well as supporting climate resilience and nature recovery.

Our commitment to this was recently underlined by our joining the UK100 organisation, a network for locally elected leaders who have pledged to switch to 100 per cent clean energy by 2050.

We also want to do all we can to improve access to nature and safe green spaces for our communities and increase biodiversity in both rural and urban environments.

Linked to our carbon net zero commitment is our focus on an integrated and sustainable travel network across the county that is fit for the 21st century.

Our aim is to improve choice, making cycling, walking and public transport easier and more accessible to everyone and thereby reduce car journeys.

Oxfordshire is generally seen as a wealthy county but we know there are deep inequalities.

We need to focus on these and, together with our partners, do all we can to tackle them, providing opportunities for everyone to achieve their full potential.

We have also pledged to work with our partners to deliver and support services that make a vital contribution to our residents’ physical and mental wellbeing.

This includes recognising the impact the coronavirus pandemic has had on people’s lives and wellbeing and supporting our brilliant volunteer efforts across the county.

We want to review and reform the way in which we are delivering social care. We will engage nationally to push for a fair deal for the funding of social care, while locally we will support carers and help those who want to live independently, including staying in their own homes.

We will explore new ways to provide services, using co-operatives and the community, and focus on preventative services, helping people to stay active and supported at all stages of their lives.

We have pledged to support all our children and young people so they can enjoy better health and educational outcomes and we will improve our provision for children with additional needs.

This includes wishing to provide a quality youth service which the council sadly ceased to provide in the previous decade.

Support for local employment and businesses is also a key area. We will work with partners to make Oxfordshire a centre for green and sustainable technologies through a local Green New Deal and we will use our purchasing power and contracts to maximise benefit to local employment and businesses.

We are committed to all decisions being taken in an open and inclusive way and our recent changes to the system by which backbench councillors fulfil their roles as watchdogs and scrutineers reflects this.

We are committed to actively listening to residents and undertaking public consultations in a more inclusive way, using a range of different methods to reach as many people as possible.

We are determined that these priorities will guide every single job we do and every decision we make.

We believe the best outcomes for the people of Oxfordshire will rest on a foundation of action to address inequalities, promote equality of opportunity and tackle climate change.

We will put this belief at the heart of our work and our decision-making. — Yours faithfully,

Liz Leffman, leader, and Liz Brighouse, deputy leader

Oxfordshire County Council

Happy days for children

Sir, — I read with some sadness about the death of Terry Cook (Standard, August 20).

So did my children, who went to Harpsden school with members of his family.

Those were the days when village life was vibrant and the school was the centre of the community.

I can remember happy days when the school collected firewood for November 5, aided by parents, and a large bonfire was erected in the field next to the hall with the guy built by the children on top.

The whole village assembled and the children made toffee to chew. We all had soup and great enjoyment.

It was a small school but the headmistress was a wonderful character. She helped all children, whatever their background, and I do not think any child left the school unable to read to a good standard.

She could not provide a range of games so she introduced shinty, which was played for many years at the school and at Harpsden fete.

A great deal is discussed these days about social engineering when referring to education.

Harpsden school catered for the children of builders, foresters, lawyers, businessmen, groundsmen and others, everyone in the village area.

At school sports day everyone took part and all were given a chance to run, even if they had a disability. My children look back on those days with great happiness.

You could also walk to school then but it is very unsafe to do so now.

When the school closed, the centre of the village community faded. Will a school be needed in the future?

I believe so with all the development in Harpsden parish already taking place or planned.

My thoughts go back to those happy days and the Cook family. — Yours faithfully,

Odette Moss

Harpsden

Armed police in Henley?

Please add this to the long list of readers who must be asking: “What are armed policemen doing in Henley?” (Standard, August 20). — Yours faithfully,

Peter Warrick

Churchill Crescent, Sonning Common

Scourge of ragwort

Diana Barnett made her case for keeping ragwort (Standard, August 20) but the plant is proscribed under the 1959 Weeds Act and the 2003 Ragwort Control Act because it is poisonous.

It can affect cattle etc but horses are most susceptible and, as Diana says, hay needs to be ragwort-free.

We try to farm our hay and wildflower fields more or less chemical-free, so we have to hand pull the ragwort — some 10,000 to 20,000 plants per year.

It is quite upsetting to see fields around the area yellow with uncontrolled ragwort, whose seeds may be blown back on to our fields.

This year has been an amazing one for wildflowers. We have had three types of orchid — bee, common spotted and some enormous (18in) pyramidals.

Unfortunately, the ragwort has also had a bumper year, so please help control it if you can. — Yours faithfully,

Jon Hatt

Goring Heath

Memories of Charlie Watts

Sir, — I was fortunate to be manager, tour manager and booking agent for two tours of America and some European dates by the Charlie Watts Orchestra.

This jazz project extended to some 42 players sourced from the finest British jazz-playing community.

I can confirm that Charlie was always as droll yet affable as he is now universally remembered.

Being in Charlie’s company meant learning something new every day. He was a connoisseur of Italian marble pigs for reasons too long to relate here.

Shorter stories do exist, however. One time he asked me to advise all players that the on-stage dress code for a sold-out three-night run at the Ritz Music Hall in Manhattan would be black tie with coloured berets.

The lead saxophone player, Don Weller, asked me if Irenes were allowed. I duly relayed the question, verbatim, to Charlie. He replied that Irenes were indeed acceptable.

Sometime later, with me still being bemused, I asked him to clarify. Charlie gave me a look of disdain and explained that Irenes were Irene Handls, “You know, Pete, sandals.”

Another time he had a question for me as we travelled down from a show at the Newport Jazz Festival in upstate New York on the band bus.

“How many people are involved on this tour?” he asked. This was a reasonable subject to discuss with me as he was paying for everything that I had put together.

I told him the surprising truth. “Well, Charlie”, I said. “We have 42 musicians and five staff on the road, including myself, to look after everything.”

Charlie smiled and replied: “That’s funny because when I tour with my band (the term he always used for the Rolling Stones), we have five musicians and 42 people to look after us.”

Many a true word said in jest. That saying summed up Charlie Watts.

Every night there would be an early hours chorus from the band bus choir. It was a travelling version of the standard You Make Me Feel So Young entitled “Youngs Makes Me Feel You So”. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Burness-Smith

Elizabeth Road, Henley

Good luck to our Ellen

The 3rd Henley Brownies are enormously proud of their assistant leader Ellen Buttrick, who is rowing in the Tokyo Paralympics.

The girls are really excited to watch Ellen row and to see a Paralympic medal, so no pressure Ellen and team!

Here are a few quotes from the brownies:

“I’m really really proud of Ellen and really happy for her. I think she has been training really hard and I hope she wins.” — Anya.

“I’m really excited to watch Ellen rowing at the Paralympics on television. I hope her team wins.” — Izzy.

“Good luck, Ellen. I’m really excited to watch you rowing. We’re all really proud of you.” — Aoife.

Ellen and her crew have two world championship golds and hold the current world record in their category, PS3 mixed coxed four. They have been training so hard for the Paralympics.

Ellen has shared her love for the sport, running several themed evenings since joining our pack a few years ago.

The 3rd Henley Brownies met via Zoom during the coronavirus restrictions and when Henley Royal Regatta was meant to be taking place last year Ellen ran themed activities, including making an origami boat, practising some flag signals and sharing a regatta powerpoint she had put together. Ahead of the meeting, Ellen cycled to each brownie’s house to drop off a regatta cup and lanyard for the girls and in the evening we all did a regatta “cheers”.

When able to return to outdoors, we ran activities that were able to be socially distanced, finishing the term with a sport/Olympics theme in celebration.

Ellen sent Team GB hats and flags for the girls, which I am sure they will be waving while watching her qualifying race today (Friday) and, fingers crossed, the final on Sunday.

In a recent interview, Ellen said Brownies gives her the opportunity to switch off from rowing and enjoy time and games with the girls.

She gives credit to her own childhood Brown Owl for giving her confidence to strive for the best and believes that her time as a brownie has helped her to push herself, even more so after her degenerative eye condition, Stargardt’s disease, was diagnosed. Ellen completed her leadership qualification at 3rd Henley Brownies this year, despite her busy training schedule.

I want to thank her for all her support of the brownies, which has allowed the pack to meet weekly in some format.

We hope that after a well-earned rest, Ellen will return to continue inspiring the brownies and support the girls with their own dreams.

We wish good luck to all the amazing Paralympic athletes, who have overcome even more this year to make it to Tokyo.

3rd Henley Brownies would welcome new adult volunteers. To register your interest, please visit www.girlguiding.org.uk — Yours faithfully,

Rachel Leverett

Leader, 3rd Henley Brownies

Our autumn show’s back

We have been given the green light to go ahead and hold our autumn show at Emmer Green Primary School on Saturday, September 11 from 2pm to 4.30pm.

We are hoping that after the trials of 2020, this year will be a return to near normal and as such are hoping for a good show, weather permitting.

For more details, check out website, www.caversham-horticultural.org.uk — Yours faithfully,

Gwyneth Rowlands

Show secretary, Caversham Horticultural Society

Thank you for flowers

Sir, — It’s such a joy walking around Henley to see all the wonderful flowers decorating the town. A beautiful display yet again. Thank you. — Yours faithfully,

Jill Irwin

Singers Close, Henley