Monday, 30 August 2021

Thank you for bins makeover

Sir, — Many thanks to Henley Town Council for the number of newly refurbished and repainted litter bins in the town centre.

The bin in Station Park is my favourite (of course) and here it is in all its glory.

As always, thanks to Karl Bishop and the parks department who keep Station Park looking great all year round. — Yours faithfully,

Steve Ludlow

Station Road, Henley

P.S. Can we have the Station Park paving pressure-washed as well please?

