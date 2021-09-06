Underrated but important pollinator

New charity begins offering boat trips for disabled
Sir, — This small visitor came in from the garden on Friday and landed on the front door window.
Although brownish and with a wing span of only 3.5 ms, it caught my eye.
Not knowing much about moths, I contacted the Butterfly Conservation organisation which swiftly and kindly identified it as a willow beauty moth. I now realise that there is a huge variety of species of these underrated but important pollinators.
It is also possible to report sightings to your local county moth recorder. — Yours faithfully,
Inese Clayson
South Street, Caversham
06 September 2021
