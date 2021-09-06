Your letters...

Time to open up Britain

Sir, — The Henley parliamentary constituency is home to a considerable number of workers in the aviation and tourism sectors.

We sit in the Heathrow airport catchment area and our town lies beneath one of the flight paths for incoming aircraft.

It is well-known that travellers returning from so-called “green” or “amber” (or whichever colours selected off the Dulux paint chart this week) countries need to undertake a number of PCR and other related tests before and shortly after arrival in the UK.

The frustration regarding the cost, accuracy, credibility and other problems about the testing system have been widely reported.

It feels like we are being held captive on “Punishment Island” while the rest of the world tries to resume some form of normality; the system arguably prohibits people from travelling.

Travellers are subsidising at great expense a system that should be tracking potential new covid-19 variants coming into the UK yet the Government appears incapable or unwilling to implore testing companies to carry out the genomic sequencing needed to detect these.

So why bother? On such form our Government couldn’t detect the passing of intestinal gas, let alone anything else.

I recently contacted our local MP regarding clarification on the Government’s long-term plan for testing people entering the UK and I am yet to receive a response.

It is fair to say that the testing system is stifling and potentially blocking “global Britain from unleashing its potential” to paraphrase a former Henley MP now turned Prime Minister.

They say cream rises to the top but limescale has its day too, as Boris Johnson aptly demonstrates on a regular basis.

Surely those reliant on the travel and tourism sector for employment deserve clarification of the Government’s long-term intentions?

It is worth pointing out that a fair number of constituencies represented by high profile politicians fall within the Heathrow catchment area.

Our Foreign Secretary, whose foreign policy would fit comfortably on to the back of a postage stamp based on recent showing, is one example.

I was a regular user of Heathrow before the pandemic and I intend to be one again in the not too distant future, as do a lot of people who live in Henley.

We deserve clarification on the opening up of “global Britain”, as do local residents who rely on Britain’s largest airport and national airline for employment.

Perhaps our MP would care to comment or do we wait for the Conservative Party’s powerful 1922 committee to force the issue? — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Rob Romans

Henley Town Council, Cromwell Road, Henley

Tackling the climate crisis

I am very ambitious when it comes to tackling climate change and nature. I understand the feelings of many businesses that they wish to do something to help.

However, I do not feel the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill is the right way of doing this.

Rather than a Bill pushed by campaigners, we have put in place targets both for climate change and for nature that have been guided by independent experts and by the science.

We have also used our chairmanship of the G7 to emphasise the role of nature in all this.

It is therefore very disingenuous of the campaigners to claim that the Bill is the first time that climate change and nature have been linked.

My response to the campaigners’ open letter urging me and other MPs to support the Bill is as follows:

Dear CEE campaigners,

In responding to the open letter to me and other Oxfordshire MPs on the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill, I would like to state unequivocally that I support the Government in being as ambitious as possible when it comes to action to tackle climate change and restore nature.

However, I do not believe the CEE Bill is the right tool to do this. We already have a net zero target (2050) as well as the world’s most ambitious interim emission reduction targets (63 per cent reduction on 1990 levels by 2030 and 78 per cent by 2035) and a 2030 target for halting and reversing the decline of nature.

The UK was the first to adopt a net zero target and was followed by more and more major economies. At the recent G7 summit, we managed to get support from all parties for the 2030 nature target.

I am also particularly pleased that the UK is the first country to include international aviation and shipping in our target, a truly world-leading step.

It has been reported that the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs is also conducting research into an emissions consumption target, which is a much more complex target to set.

Crucially, though, all of these targets have been advised by independent experts rather than campaigners.

Now, through legislation and policy, I and the Conservative Environment Network are supporting the Government to set the frameworks which will allow us to achieve these targets.

These include the Environment Bill, Agriculture Act, Pensions Act, the Prime Minister’s 10-Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution, the Energy White Paper, the Industrial Decarbonisation Strategy, Gear Change, the Transport Decarbonisation Plan and the Hydrogen Strategy, which was recently published.

There’s a lot more to do, especially ahead of COP26 in November.

However, the Government will soon be publishing the Heat and Buildings Strategy, the Net Zero Strategy and the Net Zero Review as well as the Biomass Strategy and Rail Environment Plan next year.

Along with my colleagues in the Conservative Environment Network, I am pushing for these to be as ambitious as possible.

Through these plans, we are bringing forward policies to make sure we get to our targets set nine, 15, and 29 years from now to achieve a net zero economy and repair our relationship with nature.

A citizens’ assembly is not a democratic way of proceeding on this Bill. It offers no advantages over conventional policy-making, such as parliamentary procedure. Where they have been tried, they have not produced impartial or long-lasting results.

Many of the recommendations produced by the assembly, which was formed as a result of work conducted by parliamentary select committees, are already in place or in progress.

Rather than continuing the debate over which targets to set, I am putting my energy into campaigning in Parliament to support the Government in building back better and greener as we come out of the pandemic through existing ambitious plans. — Yours faithfully,

John Howell

MP for Henley

Beware of beliefs

Sir, — In his Thought for the Week (Standard, August 27), Ed Atkinson suggests that he has scrutinised complicated matters and decided that there is only one rational belief following from that.

Unfortunately, it is true that the more we know the more we know how little we know. And, as Donald Rumsfeld said, there are known knowns, known unknowns and unknown unknowns.

Mr Atkinson mentions the covid-19 situation and concludes that the vaccination programme is without any problems.

There are some uncomfortable knowns, one of which is that the virus is not killing a large proportion of those infected. Less than 0.16 per cent of the UK population died of covid in 2020 and many of those died from co-morbidities.

Another is that the vaccines developed so far are all based on experimental science and may have unforeseen long-term consequences. A known unknown.

Mr Atkinson thinks we have all the answers on climate change but this is full of unknown unknowns and known unknowns.

What we do know is that the changes in the sun have very large effects. We also know that pre-industrialisation there were very large changes in the global temperature. We also know that greenhouse gases do affect the climate.

What we don’t know is by how much and how much the natural balances compensate.

For example, how will photosynthesis in trees and other plants and algae in the oceans and rivers accelerate in the era of higher concentrations of CO2?

Empirical science relies on experiments with control conditions alongside the actual experiment but we do not have a second planet to act as a control, so our decisions can at best be based on speculation.

But there are other dangers. Society is made up of individuals but the behaviour of crowds is very different from each individual making up their own mind.

We have to be wary of powerful influencers seeking to influence mass behaviour for reasons not in the individual’s best interests and not in society’s interests either but for enrichment of the powerful.

We have been spooked into behaving as a herd in accepting lockdowns and vaccines, at the same time being censored from having information about the many ways of treating covid with existing medication and other effective treatments.

On climate change we worry about CO2 and methane and rush to go all-electric but fail to take effective action against deforestation and the injustices in society that lead to such behaviour.

We know that over-population in parts of the world is unsustainable but fail to understand why the poor are concentrated in slums, let alone take appropriate action.

It is known that throughout history man has invented irrational explanations for phenomena that are poorly understood. Philosophers, theologians, economists, medics and scientists are all prone to do so.

Beware of misguided beliefs, indeed. — Yours faithfully,

Robin Coates

Henley

Follow your own advice

Sir, — We have another missive from our eco-warrior Ed Atkinson, lecturing us about the apparent lack of awareness in the general population of climate threat.

We can recall his proud posturing in the Standard following his arrest while demonstrating with XR in London in 2019.

This was followed by another piece, exhorting us to “look at ourselves in the mirror” to examine our beliefs.

Recently another photograph in the Standard showed Mr Atkinson enjoying himself on the river during the regatta and he is clearly a staunch supporter of the event.

Can anyone detect a whiff of hypocrisy here? Does it occur to him what the carbon footprints of events like this are?

This is not to suggest that Henley Royal Regatta be abolished but we should consider the exponential increase, both in the number and scale of the many events that now take place (more than 10 so far this summer), and the even more polluting set-up and take-down, over a period of more than three months. A huge carbon footprint.

The aerial photograph in this paper of the Rewind South festival showed thousands of cars and tens of thousands of people amassed at Temple Island Meadows.

It does not show the hundreds of gigantic lorries involved in nearly three weeks of setting up and taking down this event, which apart from belching out polluting fumes, damaged trees along Remenham Lane, requiring some to be felled.

But not a word from Mr Atkinson, our eco-warrior, on an issue that he might actually be able to do something about.

He might do well to follow his own advice and look into that mirror. — Yours faithfully,

Angie Emerson

Remenham

What does MP do then?

Sir, — I was so appalled by the inadequate and frankly rude response by our local MP John Howell to a constituent, Rob Jones, who wrote to him regarding the appalling situation in Afghanistan (Standard, August 27), that I was moved to write to him myself to seek clarification of his position.

His deprecating response to my honest enquiry has been a lesson in the total self-regard in which he seems to hold himself.

Mr Howell informed me that “the role of an MP has not been to represent the views of his constituents since 1774. His role is to cut through the ‘views’ and use his or her judgement to reach a decision.”

The quotation marks around “views” are his. I leave your readers to draw their own conclusion.

Really? Then what is he meant to be doing? How many readers like me are confused by the fact that he is not representing our interests?

In addition, I was concerned by his response to Mr Jones of “you got what you deserved”. On questioning whether this was an appropriate response, Mr Howell said that he had found the exchange “unpleasant and hostile” and that he was “not prepared to be treated in such a way or to prolong that sort of correspondence”.

As Mr Jones had quoted his own correspondence, I re-read it and found it to be measured and considered.

I also received yet another cut and paste response of the Foreign Secretary's statement — Mr Howell is clearly hiding behind this response from his senior, no matter what the enquiry.

Following further rather dismissive exchanges, I asked to be kept informed of ways in which I can help at a local level.

Eventually, Mr Howell responded that he would keep me informed and that he is working on his intentions regarding refugees but does not want to duplicate what Oxfordshire County Council or other organisations are doing.

It is good to know that he is working on the issue and I will look forward to his proposals in this regard.

However, this took several exchanges which were entirely inappropriate in tone and attitude.

Do we, the good people of Henley, really feel that this person is acting appropriately to represent us at government level? — Yours faithfully,

Carol Richardson

Henley

Not just one irony

Sir, — In response to my letter last week regarding John Howell’s reluctance to engage in dialogue, I noted that he copied and pasted what the Foreign Secretary had said.

I am sure the irony of Mr Howell doing the same in response to my original letter to him will not be lost on readers.

Nevertheless, last month Mr Howell expressed concern in the Commons about the safety of the Afghan Women’s Youth Orchestra, an inspiring programme reaching out to many female orphans who have since gone on to tour the world.

But, of course, funding for such projects will have been cut following Mr Howell’s decision to support the Government’s breach of its manifesto commitment to spend 0.7 per cent of national income on overseas aid.

Yet it is this aid that is now being described by the Prime Minister as a “tool of leverage” with the Taliban following the UK’s precipitous withdrawl from Afghanistan as safe passage for those remaining is sought.

Another irony lost on our MP? — Yours faithfully,

Rob Jones

Manor Road, Goring

Time for revolution?

Sir, — I refer to my letter of August 6 asking our MP John Howell for his vision for the future development of Henley.

I can only understand from his silence that he has no such vision.

There seems to be a great deal of obfuscation at the moment concerning local planning laws and Mr Howell has referred on occasion to the overarching role of the Government in these matters.

If it is the case that local opinion and local and district council majority decisions are of no import in the final analysis, then, as our elected representative, our MP is our last hope for input at governmental level.

I would again ask him if he could give some clear way forward for the development of Henley under current planning laws. If local opinion and local councils have no authority and if he is not inclined to represent us on this matter, then could he make this clear?

I have a suspicion that we are now in a similar position to that which was in part responsible for the American Revolution, whose slogan was “No taxation without representation”.

If any legislation robs us of proper participation and representation at Westminster, then the role of the MP is a nonsense. — Yours faithfully,

John Yealland

Reading Road, Henley

Priorities are wrong (again)

Sir, — Last week, on these pages, the new leader and deputy leader of Oxfordshire County Council reflected on their first 100 days in office. (Such grandiose pronouncements are normally the preserve of American presidents.)

They also explained their priorities, which include tackling the climate emergency, tackling inequalities, prioritising wellbeing, reforming the social care system, reducing car journeys and creating a resilient democracy.

I have previously written about how the Liberal Democrat/Green administration at South Oxfordshire District Council has taken its eye off the ball and spent too much time with its head in the clouds debating worthy matters beyond its remit. Sadly, the LibDem/Green/

Labour administration at the county council seems to be going the same way.

As with the district council, I have concerns that many of the county council’s new objectives, while laudable, are mainly national issues way beyond the council’s remit and it can have minimal impact upon them, despite allocating much time, money (your council tax) and resources towards these ends.

The vast majority of the emails I receive are about road maintenance/improvement, signs, traffic accidents, drains, grass cutting, flooding, footpaths, waste disposal/recycling and planning matters yet these get barely a mention by the new administration, which seems to consider such things too mundane and prefer to grandstand on big national issues rather than focus on the unglamorous fundamentals of running a local council.

The Lib-Dems and Greens at both councils would do well to remember the words of a great statesman, “Politics is the art of the possible”.

Or perhaps I should (mis)quote some other famous words for them: “Grant us the sense to accept the things we cannot change, courage to change the things we can and wisdom to know the difference.” — Yours faithfully,

Councillor David Bartholomew

Sonning Common division, Oxfordshire County Council

Did festival spread covid?

Sir, — My two daughters and friends had a very enjoyable time at the Rewind South festival but were very disappointed to find that the toilets were without hot running water or hand soap — there was only hand gel provided.

One of my daughters now has covid-19 and today another family member has tested positive. It is possible this came from the festival.

I feel that if future festivals are to be held on this field, arrangements should be made to have hot running water. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Giles

Earley

Follow the mantra

The long-running mantra that Henley Royal Regatta thrives by never changing was sorely tested this year.

The real secret of the regatta is that the trophies on offer keep pace with domestic and international rowing.

Entries would dwindle if events only reflected the scene when the stewards’ enclosure began 100 years ago, let alone the regatta’s birth year in 1839.

Hence the introduction of more events for women this year is at the core of the regatta’s rowing prosperity.

The plan to accommodate this by spreading the action over six days had to be delayed because of the ever-shifting government guidelines over covid, so more races had to be jammed into an already crowded five-day event.

A very visible change was an end to the ban on trousers and culottes as suitable wear for women in the enclosure. Apparently, this was brought about by the band of female stewards who object to wearing skirts for official duties.

My perambulation through the hallowed ground on Henley Friday was enhanced by some amazing haute trouser couture.

The most noticeable change this year, however, was enforced by the covid policy. There were no athletes to be seen except on the water. The boat tents were moved to an athlete zone hidden under trees on the Bucks bank downstream of Phyllis Court Club, while a rather tacky area of food and drink outlets replaced the Berks boat tent and café.

Thus, the heart of the regatta was ripped from under it. Rowers became a sort of cabaret act like the Olympics, appearing on the course as if by magic and vanishing after doing their stuff.

There are countless stories about the boat tents and its adjacent café but among the best is the visit by the eminent historian Professor Tom Mendenhall, who studied the English medieval cloth trade while rowing at Balliol during the Thirties and returned to the regatta 50 years later. He stayed in a house on the Henley riverside and spent five days sitting in the café.

When I drove him to the airport to return to his home in Martha’s Vineyard, he proclaimed that without entering the stewards’ enclosure he had met everyone he ever knew in England.

When researching my history of the regatta (Henley Royal Regatta, Stanley Paul, 1981, 1983 and 1989), I spent hours around the boat tents in 1980.

The first chapters of the book end with Trinity Cambridge winning the first Grand, recorded in the diary of the 2 man, Warrington Smyth.

I discovered that the “2” man in the 1980 US Grand eight, Dick Cashin, had been at Trinity and I was desperate for a US victory to round off the story.

Fortunately, Cashin had back trouble and spent the week before the race talking to me in the café. Fortunately, too, he retained his seat in the boat and won the Grand. Trinity men in the No 2 seat to win in 1839 and 1980.

This is what the boat tent area is all about. If the press, the rowers, the boatmen, the coaches, the gossips, the parents and the officials can’t mingle, then Henley’s heart no longer beats.

Please, Sir Steve, please follow the mantra. — Yours faithfully,

Chris Dodd

Journalist, editor, author and rowing historian

