Monday, 13 September 2021

US hoverfly with patterned back

I photographed this hoverfly at the Laurelwood Arboretum in Wayne, New Jersey, last month.

While you won’t find the Eastern Calligrapher (Toxomerus geminatus) in the Chilterns, it is something to look for if you visit the USA.

The large shield on its back is called an exosceletal plate. The larvae feed on aphids and caterpillars, while the adults enjoy nectar, pollen and aphid honeydew. It’s found from eastern Canada down to Texas and its common name comes from the gorgeous etched patterns on its back. — Yours faithfully,

Linda Seward

Cookley Green

