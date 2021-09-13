Your letters...

Plan ignores climate crisis

Sir, — The Oxfordshire 2050 Plan, currently out for consultation, sets out three growth scenarios for 2020-2050; briefly 102,000 houses, 123,000 houses, or 153,000 houses for the county.

To put this into perspective, the 2011 Census noted that there were 55,400 houses in Oxford.

The plan document shows no understanding of the disruption caused by climate change.

It talks about “good growth” and identifies climate change and nature as priorities but there is no response to, or recognition of, the disruptive impact of climate change.

Nor is there any explanation of how the conflict between growth and carbon dioxide production, or between more new homes and protecting nature, will be resolved.

Fundamentally, the plan is based upon the assumption that the world will, essentially, carry on as before. It won’t.

Climate change will bring disruption on a scale that will eclipse anything we’ve seen in recorded history. Already we are seeing floods, extreme heatwaves, fires, drought, food shortages, hurricanes and crop failures.

As these continue and become more frequent and prolonged, there will be massive population movements as those in affected countries move to those less so.

Oxfordshire will not be immune from climate-driven events nor the social and political upheavals that are likely to follow.

The plan needs to have the delivery of a zero-carbon society in Oxfordshire as its overriding priority.

The county needs a plan that:

• Recognises that local plans to date have done nothing to address the existential crisis facing us (despite it being evident for decades).

• Acknowledges the conflict between growth and CO2 reduction.

• Makes clear how the contradictions inherent in the plan will be resolved and how the impact of climate change will be managed in Oxfordshire.

Growth may look good to Whitehall but planners must recognise the immediate existential crisis facing us and plan less for growth and more for social survival.

Plans that ignore, or worse, contribute to climate change are fundamentally flawed. They fail our children and they will rapidly become irrelevant as climate change accelerates over the next 20 to 30 years.

Comments on the latest Oxfordshire Plan 2050 can be made before October 8 at www.oxfordshireopenthought.org/oxfordshire-plan — Yours faithfully,

Dr G P Botting

Woodcote

Too much prominence

Sir, — Shame on the Henley Standard for giving front page prominence to an Extinction Rebellion campaigner (Standard, September 3).

This organisation causes serious disruption to both business and personal lives by severely obstructing roads and spraying graffiti on public buildings and monuments with all the consequential policing and cleaning costs, which come out of taxpayers’ pockets.

It is especially annoying when the Government is doing as much if not more than nearly all other countries in promoting green initiatives. — Yours faithfully,

David Gealy

Baskerville Lane Shiplake

Campaigning for everyone

Sir, — I appreciate Robin Coates engaging with my Thought for the Week (Standard, September 3).

He’s right to point out that there is a degree of uncertainty in our knowledge on both covid and the climate emergency.

I don’t see a conflict between uncertainty and my advocacy for deriving rational beliefs.

However, I suggest that Robin takes a look at the latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report regarding the uncertainties in climate change.

It is forthright on these and yet dismisses the ones Robin mentions.

When it comes to being wary of the powerful influencers working against society’s interests that Robin mentions, I would agree but they are not Extinction Rebellion but lobbyists from fossil fuel companies. Extinction Rebellion members are the ones motivated by society’s interests.

The climate emergency has now reached a stage where it is no longer a choice between action on deforestation or CO2 and methane emissions. Every front must be addressed.

My view is that the climate income advocated by the Citizens’ Climate Lobby is a great policy for quick, robust action on the emergency.

By it, all emissions are taxed at source and the money raised is given to all citizens. This is a politically neutral approach which is fair and has been popular and effective in places where it has been implemented, such as Canada.

I take to heart the advice from Angie Emerson.

Yes, I do need to look in the mirror about my personal carbon footprint and what actions I promote.

I admit to compromises: my heating is on in winter and only one of the cars in my household is electric. (As neither Angie nor I seek to stop the regatta, I don’t consider partying there in a non-fossil fuel boat is such a compromise).

There is a balance to strike between local action, as Angie is promoting, and national action as undertaken by Extinction Rebellion. My view is that national action is the more important because it strongly impacts on the local while the impact of local on national is modest.

Nor can just changes to our personal lifestyles be sufficient. For example, we need options for genuine low carbon heating and car charging infrastructure.

That is where governments in co-operation play such a vital role that only they can perform. — Yours faithfully,

Ed Atkinson

Queen Street, Henley

Action, not promises

Thank you, John Howell, for your reply to our open letter to you (Standard, September 3).

Zero Hour Oxfordshire (www.ceebillallianceoxon.co.uk) welcomes the Government’s world-leading, ambitious targets in tackling climate change and the destruction of nature.

You will know that such targets are critical — the most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report made it clear that we are within a decade of passing irreversible tipping points if dramatic action isn’t taken now.

COP26, the climate change conference the UK will be hosting in November, calls for ambitious action to meet global targets.

You mentioned “targets” no fewer than 13 times in your letter. The problem is that these government targets are not backed up by policy and action.

You were not able to reference even one piece of actionable policy, planning or ready legislation that will be able to deliver against these targets. That’s because they don’t exist yet.

You say the Environment Bill, Agriculture Act etc will provide the framework for the policy that is needed to meet those targets. But these do not even mention climate change while the Climate Change Committee called the Prime Minister’s 10-point plan an important statement of ambition but not backed up with firm policies.

You claim that it is “disingenuous” to claim that the CEE Bill is the first time that climate and nature have been linked but the Bill is the only joined-up legislative plan before MPs that addresses the interconnections between the climate, environmental degradation and biodiversity loss and sets a clear direction of travel.

Chris Stark, chief executive of the Climate Change Committee, has described the Government’s strategy as “deficient” and its chairman Lord Deben said recently: “It is hard to discern any comprehensive strategy in the climate plans we’ve seen in the last 12 months... [with] very little action, very little delivery.”

The committee has made it quite clear that targets are meaningless without the policy and action in place to achieve those targets.

You say that government targets have been advised by “independent experts rather than campaigners”.

Please note, again, that the CEE Bill has been drafted by scientists, legal experts and economists and is entirely led by the latest science.

World-leading science contributors to the Bill include Professor Joanna Haigh, former president of Royal Meteorological Society, and Julia Steinberger, professor of ecological economics at the University of Lausanne (see www.ceebill/bill).

The UK is forecast to exceed its sixth carbon budget by a long way. Even if we do get to net zero by 2050, the fact that we burned so much carbon on the way means we will make a large contribution to a rise in temperatures beyond 1.5C or 2C with horrific consequences.

You say that a climate and nature assembly is not democratic. It is precisely the opposite. It allows a representative group of citizens to have a real say in the UK’s transition to a zero carbon society and a thriving natural world, while respecting parliamentary sovereignty.

You say the assembly offers no advantages over conventional policy making. However, the UK Climate Assembly, endorsed by Sir David Attenborough, was hailed as a great success.

Its report of September 2020 was welcomed by Alok Sharma MP, who said its recommendations were “an important part of the evidence base for developing the Government’s net zero strategy”. In July, a report by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy said: “The Climate Assembly has proved that deliberative engagement is important for both building consensus and maintaining public trust in the net zero transition and will facilitate the behavioural change required to underpin successful transition to net zero.”

In light of the above, we have two requests. First, we invite you to attend a panel event and Q&A with world-leading scientists at Westminster on September 22 to discuss three essential outcomes we need from the COP26 summit and the COP15 biodiversity summit. This event will be chaired by Sir David King, formerly the Government’s chief scientific advisor, and will be for MPs, peers and their staff.

Secondly, we invite you to attend a Zero Hour Oxfordshire event with your fellow Conservative Oxfordshire MPs at which we will be joined by world-leading Oxfordshire scientists and local business leaders (date to be agreed).

Will you engage with us — an ever-increasing number of concerned constituents, businesses, community groups, councils and schools — on this most urgent of issues?

Readers can sign our open letter to Mr Howell at www.ceebillallianceoxon.

co.uk/open-letter — Yours faithfully,

Kate Oldridge

Zero Hour Oxfordshire, Shiplake

Can we cope with influx?

We are now being asked to house Afghan refugees and provide them with all sorts of support.

This is at a time when our economy is not strong.

In fact, our economy is battered from the covid-19 virus (and looking a bit queasy from the poor Brexit deal negotiated by our blonde charismatic leader) and will take quite a lot of delicate handling to recover. It is not at all clear how we are expected to cope with all of this disruption.

No matter how sympathetic we are to the refugees, how are we going to square this circle and find the resources to really help them?

Our fourth Afghan war (it is arguable that we lost all four of them) cost us 457 lives and many hundred injured. The number of Afghan lives destroyed will never be known.

The amount of flack the American president is taking for having ended his country’s involvement in the war is, quite frankly, astonishing.

Joe Biden does not appear to be aware of George Orwell’s insightful comment: “The war is not meant to be won, it is meant to be continuous.”

At least he saw through the current unsustainable situation and got everyone out. He is indeed a hero of our times.

I wonder how many of us are aware of the famous quotation of General Eisenhower from 1953 when he was US president.

He said: “Every gun that is made, every warship launched, every rocket fired signifies, in the final sense, theft from those who hunger and are not fed, those who are cold and who are not clothed.” Some Americans knew and know what has been going on and continues to this day. — Yours faithfully,

Professor Dan Remenyi

Kidmore End

We’ve armed the Taliban

Sir, — I was wondering, somewhat mischievously, whether all the military equipment we have “donated” to the Taliban qualifies as part of our overseas aid budget? — Yours faithfully,

Paul Fairweather

Rotherfield Greys

Rights being destroyed

Sir, — I am appalled that within the past week the rights of women globally have tumbled so dramatically.

The Taliban is rapidly imposing its male-dominated cult of the Middle Ages back on women in Afghanistan.

And now the Supreme Court in America has upheld the impending new law in Texas that will make abortion after six weeks illegal.

Similar new laws in other states are also in abeyance.

So women will once again be fighting for control of their own bodies. (Republican members of the Supreme Court were put there by Donald Trump and will remain on it until they die.)

In my lifetime I have seen many welcome improvements in the rights of women, although there is still further to go, but thank goodness we live in an open and free society and are privileged to so do. — Yours faithfully,

Enid Light

Wargrave Road, Henley

The wrong priority

Sir, — Here’s an interesting juxtaposition.

We hear that South Oxfordshire District Council has got the hots for pursuing parking offences with lip-smacking opportunities to slap fines on drivers all over the shop.

Is this the same council that has more than 200 planning complaints queued up, notably in the Henley conservation area, and has allocated nobody to follow them up?

Could the investment in the yellow hatband brigade be diverted for a little while to conserve and enhance our town by addressing these complaints?

It was always suggested that the yellow hatband was designed for parking attendants to deter drivers from parking on their heads.

Another hatband could be provided, perhaps in a friendly shade of green, for a really worthwhile gang of planning complaint checkers who would be welcomed by the many folk who have taken the trouble to contact the council with details of planning transgressions. They actually care about this town. — Yours faithfully,

Richard Jones

Henley

Controlling ragwort

Sir, — Jon Hatt’s response to Diana Barnett’s well-researched letter (Standard, August 27) was incorrect in a number of respects.

There is no such thing as a “proscribed” plant or weed in GB legislation, nor has there ever been.

The Weeds Act 1959 merely allows, but does not require, the minister to issue an order requiring an “occupier of land” to control injurious weeds.

The Act was a consolidation act, saving 1920 legislation that was introduced to protect landowners from their own tenants abandoning the land and letting it become overgrown with weeds.

The Ragwort Control Act 2003 merely inserted a new section into the 1959 Act purporting to “allow” the minister to issue guidance. The last guidance was published in 2007 but withdrawn in 2016.

Animals that might be harmed by eating ragwort do not eat the living plant unless starved.

As for pulling some 10,000 to 20,000 ragwort plants per year, there is a grand rural tradition of pulling or digging up ragwort, leaving root fragments that grow into new plants, blaming neighbours and then coming back the next year and doing the same thing.

As John L Harper and W A Wood observed in the Journal of Ecology in 1957: “It is of great interest that all the known methods for control of this plant may and frequently do lead to its spread by stimulating regeneration from the roots.”

Pulling every ragwort plant in sight does little to control ragwort but does wipe out many of the predator species that are its natural control.

Finally, it should be remembered that it is a criminal offence (section 13(1)(b) of the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981) to uproot ragwort or any other wild plant without authorisation of the landowner etc. — Yours faithfully,

Bill Ellson

London

What are we celebrating?

Sir, — I am amazed at the audacity of both Leander Club and Henley Town Council to believe that the abysmal performance of GB rowing at the Olympics is worthy of public celebration with a Heroes’ Parade (Standard, September 3).

To put my comments into context, these are the facts:

Rowing was the best funded GB Olympic sport with more than £24million invested.

Britain achieved just two medals in Tokyo, a silver and a bronze. This compares with three golds and two silvers at the 2016 Rio Games.

A total of 18 countries competed in rowing events in Japan and Team GB came 14th in the medal table behind countries such as Greece, Ireland, Croatia.

Leander can no longer claim to be the world’s leading rowing club.

Even people such as James Cracknell have called into doubt the value of the return on the financial investment after the worse Olympic result for more than 40 years.

A bright note from the performance director was that we finished fourth six times and can look forward to Paris. Amazing.

Despite the above, it seems an open-bus tour and celebratory breakfast is the order of the day. What on earth are they celebrating?

It would seem to me that the management team need to look closely at themselves as, unless they do, Henley will lose its position as a leader in global rowing. Enough excuses. — Yours faithfully,

Paul Winslow

Caversham Heights

Yet another great ‘Trad’

May I take this opportunity to thank, profusely, all those who helped to make this year’s Thames Traditional Boat Festival such a success.

Whether you were volunteering, exhibiting or visiting, without all of you there would have been no event.

Possibly the greatest praise should go to the team at the Crooked Billet who were overwhelmed by the unprecedented crowds on the Saturday but kept on smiling and producing delicious food until midnight and were still smiling when they began packing up on Monday night after the last guests had departed.

I was staggered to find the same team still at work at the real Crooked Billet on Tuesday night last week. Paul Clerehugh really is a legend in his own lifetime.

The other “star” worth singling out is Paul Owen, who joined the committee last year as treasurer and, despite running the Olympic and Paralympic canoe teams and a charity, found time to try to control the finances and make sure the gates and tickets sales ran smoothly, abandoning us only to rush to catch a plane to Tokyo for the Paralympics.

The “Trad” was a huge success this year, despite trials, tribulations and missing components. I need to apologise for the lack of children’s rides: it seems covid struck the family who provide them and no replacements could be found.

The face-painter failed to materialise, traction engines all disappeared to hastily convened local rallies and the hired trailer loos were a constant problem. ASP, who provided the basic loos, worked their socks off trying to keep the trailers running but it was a losing battle.

It was, of course, wonderful to see almost two pages of editorial in last week’s Standard devoted to this year’s festival but I wonder if those who attended or who read the report realised that while there are lots of regattas and music festivals, the Trad is unique.

Not only is it the largest gathering of classic rivercraft in the world, it is the only “boating” event that also includes all other forms of transport with the current exception of trains (I’m working on that).

It is unique and it belongs to Henley. People travel from all around the world to visit the “Trad” yet there are still people in Henley who don’t know it exists.

The current committee is determined to change this: it should be more celebrated locally than the royal regatta.

Just a couple of corrections to your report — the Great War Display Team might be upset to read that the triplanes they were flying were described as bi-planes.

They also very kindly flew the Sopwith and Fokker

triplanes for us on the Monday, not just Saturday and Sunday. Clearly a lot of people who watched them enjoyed seeing such rare planes in action. Next year, we will have these and a few others.

I should also mention the Royal Air Force Battle of Britain Memorial Flight and the Berks-Oxon Military Vehicle Club.

I have to take issue with Councillor Will Hamilton for saying “some” of the boats looked magnificent — they all did!

Every boat moored at the Trad is competing for one of the many trophies we offer and the owners all work hard to ensure their boat is the best of its kind on show.

The same goes for the beautiful vintage and classic cars whose owners simply bring them to display but who are so proud that all are polished to perfection. Next year we will have a couple of new trophies for cars.

Sadly, there was no mention made of the handsome heavy horses and the display of the exquisite vehicles they pull which would have been a common sight on the roads, alongside the vintage cars on display at the festival, when most of the boats here were regularly to be seen on the river.

Their owners spent a vast amount of time and money getting this display to the event and then spent every waking minute talking to the crowds about the horses and the vehicles.

They had asked if we would like them to come and I am so grateful that they did. I do hope they will think it worth coming again next year.

So, again, thanks to all, especially our wonderful sponsors, Shanly, Grundon, Ross Ahlgren, Peter Riley and more, all our members and my fellow committee members who give so much of their time, not just during the year but at the event itself, setting it up and breaking it down.

The regatta gave us only 48 hours to clear the site. Sadly, not all our suppliers can get their stuff off site in time so I finally left the site at 6.30am last Friday.

Anyone wishing to join our volunteers next year please get in touch now. All help is greatly appreciated. This is a not-for-profit event that one day aims to be able to support some boat-building apprenticeships.

Next year’s event should be take place from Friday to Sunday, July 15 to 17. We hope nothing will alter this. — Yours faithfully,

Lady McAlpine

Co-chair, Thames Traditional Boat Festival, Fawley Hill

Unrewarded test pilots

Sir, — I was very interested to read Matthew Wilson’s article in your Homes Weekly section about Brian Holland’s life and am glad that he was able to benefit from Thamesfield at the very end of it (Standard, September 3)

My own late father was chief test pilot for the Aircraft Gun Mounting Establishment at RAF Duxford around 1943, which was also the year in which I was born.

His story ended somewhat less positively than Brian’s since, back in 1951, he was unable to obtain a job in Civvy Street, a disappointment that would have disastrous consequences for our family.

The bottom line seems to be that test pilots’ achievements have historically gone largely unremarked, a poor reward for the huge risks undertaken.

As a footnote, I had the huge privilege to meet astronaut/test pilot Buzz Aldrin when he visited the UK after participating in the very first moon landing.

He came over not too long after his ground-breaking adventure and I attended an event where he spoke. — Yours faithfully,

Jim Munro

Blandy Road, Henley

Let’s enjoy natural world

Editor, — I would like to thank you for printing all the wonderful wildlife pictures taken by readers.

That’s not forgetting Vincent and Rosemary Ruane’s Nature Notes and pictures.

With all the horrors and misery in the world, it is so restful to remember the countryside is still there for us to enjoy. — Yours faithfully,

Sheila Walker

Kennylands Road, Sonning Common