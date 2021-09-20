Rare event I caught on camera...

Sir, — This event, rarely captured on camera, records an episode of the very secretive annual Hambleden Blessing of the Carpets ceremony.

Every year just at the onset of autumn, many good citizens of Hambleden have their carpets taken to church for a blessing.

The origin of this tradition is shrouded in mystery but seems to have originated from the same source as the equally strange beating of the bounds, which occurs in many parishes. Sometime during August, the elders of Hambleden select up to half a dozen (this year it was just four) ne’er-do-wells whom the village has taken against for some arbitrary misdemeanour. They are made to carry the carpets to church.

So humiliating is this exercise that it is usually carried out only at night. However, this shameless four brazened it out in broad daylight.

Do your readers have any information that they would dare to share? — Yours faithfully,

Name and address supplied