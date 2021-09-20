Your letters...

Unfair way to raise tax

Sir, — I fully support the Government’s need to raise taxes to pay for improvements to the NHS and social care but the raising of National Insurance is both unfair across the social spectrum and counterproductive.

As a pensioner on a good pension, I am one of the one per cent of taxpayers who pay 30 per cent of all UK income tax, yet do not pay National Insurance.

I am not lucky, I worked damned hard for my pension, but now feel ostracised by my children and grandchildren for not “doing my bit” when they cannot afford another tax in the post-covid circumstances.

All of society should contribute as they can and a fairer way would be to raise the higher tax rate to 42 per cent, thus excluding the lower earners and spreading the load to those who are capable of shouldering it.

Yes, in my case it would mean paying just into four figures extra tax per annum but this would be me doing my duty to my country.

As things stand, there are now many working adults in my family who will no longer be supporting the Conservative Party which, despite promises to the contrary, is imposing taxes on those who can least afford them. — Yours faithfully,

Capt (Rtd) Dirk Jones

Kennylands Road, Sonning Common

Tax on only workers

We all want much improved social care but I’m surprised that four of your people questioned in Take Five agreed that National Insurance should be raised to pay for social care (Standard, September 10).

The National Insurance tax sounds as though we all equally share the costs of the health service and social care, so that they are there when we need them.

But NI isn’t a fair tax, it is paid only by ordinary working people.

Those who get their money from investments, from property, from the profit of sold investments, the self-employed and wealthy retired pensioners don’t pay NI.

The Government is, in fact, proposing that, a few years later, some of those people will also be charged a tax towards social care but the bulk of the health and social care costs will still be raised by NI.

So most ordinary working people will end up paying the most for social care for themselves and for the wealthier people who don’t pay NI.

It would be much fairer if social care was paid for by taxing all income and profits on the same basis so that, whether your money comes from work, property or investments, we all contribute a fair share towards our health service and social care. — Yours faithfully,

Moira Hankinson

Henley

Dilemma of refugees

Isn’t it interesting how we have so many shortages in the labour market which is filtering down into empty shelves in our supermarkets (I had difficulty in finding blue cheese last week) and yet so many people want to come to live here.

For me and my classmates, we thought that Shakespeare was indulging in some massively over-the-top hyperbole to ingratiate himself with Elizabeth and her courtiers when he wrote: “This other Eden, demi-paradise… This blessed plot, this earth, this realm, this England”.

But, alas, to probably a quite significant portion of the world’s population, England really looks like this today.

And so some of these people risk life and limb and empty their pockets for money-grabbing people- smugglers and get into a rubber dinghy to cross the Channel.

Just a few years ago hardly anyone would have thought it possible to cross one of the busiest stretches of water in the world in a rubber dinghy but yet they come in their thousands. Or perhaps tens of thousands.

What a dilemma. We have always been available to refugees and yet every country has limited capacity.

And the disruptions around the world producing these refugees cannot be addressed by one nation.

What can we do?

Instructing Border Force to turn people back on the sea seems to be impossible.

I can imagine HMS Pinafore pulling up alongside a rubber dinghy and calling out, “Throw us a line. We are going to tow you back to France”.

Then those people on board the rubber dinghy jumping into the water and our crew having to rescue them.

On board our ship, would they not now be in British territory?

I wonder what skills these people who cross the Channel in rubber dinghies might have. Are there any lettuce pickers among them or maybe even a lorry driver or two? — Yours faithfully,

Dan Remenyi PhD

Honorary professor, Kidmore End

In defence of politicians

“Politics is the art of the possible”. This applies to every MP, including John Howell, our excellent constituency Member of Parliament.

I speak as an ordinary voter. I’m an active 80-year-old. I have been pleasantly surprised at the courteous response I’ve had to my occasional requests, first to the then Michael Heseltine MP, now Lord Heseltine, and, in recent years, to Mr Howell.

For the record, when Boris Johnson was MP for Henley, I did not receive any reply or response.

If a constituent writes to an MP demanding, or even politely asking for, the impossible, how is any MP expected to answer?

An MP will always do their best to advise a constituent about the correct government department to contact. He will even forward their request to a minister.

Usually an MP cannot do more, owing to the strict rules that govern voter contacts with ministers who are not their constituents.

MPs can only do what is legally permitted, no more. Constituents first need to consider the best starting point to solve their own specific problem. It may not be their MP but a local government department in Oxfordshire.

The Henley constituency has 70,000 voters. Many face new and unexpected difficulties in so many new and different ways.

Recently, our daughter had to return from Malawi, via France, to avoid paying £2,000 and living in an hotel for 10 days.

Dr Howell kindly forwarded the relevant government regulations within a week of her sending an email from Malawi.

That’s good, effective service that made a difference. How many letters and emails does Dr Howell receive each day? How many can he answer and still attend parliament?

He also leads the UK delegation to the Council of Europe and is responsible for representing UK views on that council of 47 member states.

It’s an honour but requires a lot of time monitoring European legislation and understanding the UK’s official position.

I’ve been an advisor to the European Commission, so I know the demands.

How many letters to any MP are a criticism of government policy, or specific legislation, that no individual MP has the power to change, even if they may sympathise with the writer and wish to do so? Politics is the art of the possible.

Often a local coucillor can provide accurate advice about local matters. There are many very competent and helpful councillors and they are probably the first place to seek advice about the best way to tackle any politically affected situation.

They can often reach the relevant local government officials who may be able to help solve a local situation using their local contacts. — Yours faithfully,

Peter Woolsey

Binfield Heath

Give away our vaccines

I would like to add my voice to those who have grave concerns about the Government’s apparent lack of desire to have an equitable distribution of covid-19 vaccination around the world.

I understand any government’s primary concern is for the welfare of its own population.

Although I have a great many issues with this Government’s decisions on many things, it has done well to support the progress of vaccine development, production and distribution (in the UK). The UK is now in a comparatively good place in relation to our population vaccination.

Looking at the UK breakdown of take-up rates, it seems the majority of people who want a vaccination have had the opportunity to have one.

Thus it would seem morally correct to now divert the majority of our vaccine stock to other country’s where their need is greater than ours.

Even if the moral aspect of doing the right thing is disregarded, the protection of the UK population from covid in the long term is dependent on the global population’s protection.

The UK has always liked to promote its self as a “force for good” that is “punching above our weight on the global stage”.

Distributing the majority of our current and future vaccine stock to other countries in greater need than ours would be a cheap and effective way to show this.

This is an opportunity to do real, global good, so why would waste that opportunity? — Yours faithfully,

Richard Graves

Mount View, Henley

Annexation of our island

Sir, — Reading your report on the furore over the imposition of mooring charges on the residents of Rod Eyot (Standard, September 10), prompted me to watch the YouTube video of the meeting of Henley Town Council’s recreation and amenities, which was quite good fun.

I began to raise an eyebrow at this quote from Councillor Kellie Hinton: “You may be a neighbour but you don’t pay council tax to us.”

During the row, committee chairwoman Donna Crook vociferously and categorically told the island residents that “technically, you live in Berkshire” and “that island is in Berkshire”.

Later, Cllr Hinton answers the question posed by island resident Simon Loring as to how he is to get his daughter to school by stating “he hasn’t got a daughter at school in Henley” because “why would someone who lives in Berkshire go to a school in Oxfordshire?”

Neither the town clerk nor the former mayor, who said he had been a councillor for 20 years, or any other councillor at the meeting demurred in any way to these statements.

So my questions are these: When did the councillors of Henley become aware of this sly annexation of part of their town by Berkshire? Did they object or supinely acquiesce through ignorance? And why weren’t we told? — Yours faithfully,

Richard Guy

New Street, Henley

Wrong target for attack

Sir, — It was hugely disappointing that Angie Emerson accused Henley environmental campaigner Ed Atkinson of “hypocrisy” for attending Henley Royal Regatta (Standard, September 3).

This type of attack on environmentalists is, unfortunately, all too common and it is seriously misplaced.

I know Ed and he is a man of integrity, who is deeply altruistic, both in his environmental campaigning and his fostering of children.

The fact is, unless we remove ourselves entirely from civilisation, we cannot currently live carbon- and ecological footprint-free lives.

When Ed wakes up in the morning and cleans his teeth, when he puts his clothes on, eats his breakfast — all of these things generate some kind of carbon or ecological footprint.

This is because we live in a high carbon society and consume products manufactured by companies with problematic global supply chains that wreak devastation upon the natural world.

Our Government has put in place some ambitious climate and nature targets but, as the Government’s own advisory Climate Change Committee has made all too clear, there is currently no sensible policy to back up such targets with real, tangible action.

The very concept of one’s carbon footprint was in fact created by BP in the early Noughties when the corporation hired public relations professionals Ogilvy & Mather to promote the slant that climate change is not the fault of an oil giant but that of individuals.

The term “carbon footprint” was then popularised and the company unveiled its carbon footprint calculator in 2004.

The reality is that individual acts of thrift and abstinence won’t get us the huge distance we need to go in this decade.

It is only by completely transforming our systems (food production, financial, energy, transportation etc) that we will be able to take the collective action that is required at international, national and local levels.

I’m not saying that being mindful of our carbon and ecological footprint is not important. It is, but we can never bring about the changes that are needed by making these responsible individual choices.

The power of the individual, I believe, comes into its own when it comes to collectively calling for transformative change from government.

This is why I work on the Zero Hour Oxfordshire campaign in support of the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill, which provides a legislative framework for climate and nature to bring to life the Government’s own targets.

There is no doubt that Angie is correct to say that large events like the regatta and the Rewind Festival have large carbon (and ecological) footprints.

She may have seen recently in the news that the band Massive Attack commissioned a report by the Tyndall Centre for Climate Change Research on carbon emissions in the music business which came up with some helpful recommendations for the industry.

These large events can and will be transformed but, as Massive Attack said last week, the Government needs to get on board to support the industry.

Please, Angie, can we stop attacking individuals who are trying their hardest, in good faith, to bring about positive change in order to tackle this emergency?

We need to all pull together, not apart, to demand the change that is required for the future stability and prosperity of our local economy and community here in Henley. — Yours faithfully,

Kate Oldridge

Shiplake

Everybody’s responsible

Sir, — Commentary in last week’s letters columns suggested that sorting climate change is the responsibility of government alone but it’s naive to think that governments can fix everything.

It falls into the category of how “everyone wants to change the world but no one wants to change themselves”, just hand it over to someone else.

Solving major problems like this always needs the active agreement and collaboration of communities.

Climate change will never be addressed unless everybody accepts personal responsibility for doing something about it and at a local level.

We have on our doorstep a huge carbon footprint that is self-created. There have been 16 events this year, a quadrupling in recent years, most of which could and can be avoided. This may reduce the pleasure of some but that is the price and unless people accept some sort of personal sacrifice this problem will never be solved.

We cannot just dump it on “government”.

So what are we going to do about something we actually have control of? — Yours faithfully

Angie Emerson

Remenham

Protect our oceans

While the scientific community unequivocally demands urgent action to combat the rapid decline of our oceans, our Government seems incapable of taking the tough decisions necessary to protect them:

• Marine reserves need to be established but then actively protected.

• Harmful fishing practices need to be banned.

• All single-use plastics need to be banned, including all food, delivery and plastic wrap packaging, not just straws and cotton wool buds.

Furthermore, these decisive actions are needed now, not decades down the line. Our oceans should be teeming with life, not barren wastelands. Please help send this message to MPs. — Yours faithfully,

Graham Jenner

Garsington

True power failure

On Wednesday last week, the National Grid, the electricity system operator, was forced to pay more than £20 million to “balance” the system and avoid blackouts, 10 times more than normal.

The entire UK wind fleet was in effect completely absent for much of the day, only rising above a few percent of its theoretical output late in the day when the crisis was over. Happy? — Yours faithfully,

Dave Ramm

Woodley

Problem of rewilding

Sir, — At this time of year it is not at all unusual to see correspondence regarding ragwort.

Our farm has had some acclaim for its operation of schemes such as Higher Level Stewardship, which have included the establishment of floral pastures, hedgerows and woodland.

This has been conducted as a restoration of landscape as depicted in John Blagrave’s 1586 map (or painting rather), which is the oldest mapped area of the Chilterns.

Regrettably, we now find ourselves nearly encircled by other premises that have become infested by ragwort and we have experienced heavy pollution through the seeding of this toxic plant.

As a general matter, a relatively new, accommodating attitude to this plant seems to be progressing alongside the notion of “rewilding” the countryside.

The problems caused by the plant need more understanding. It is toxic due to its content of alkaloids, which progressively harm the liver.

There is said to be no safe lower dose because successive doses have addictive effects. Horses and cattle are fully susceptible but sheep seem more resistant.

However, no species should be fed on contaminated pastures, hay or silage, because besides harm to the animals themselves, the plant can taint (contaminate) milk and other animal products.

Detection of animal contamination leads to condemnation of the animal and its products for human consumption. Further investigation can lead to compulsory slaughter of herd-mates.

Not surprisingly therefore, livestock farmers, haymakers and horse-keepers have to go to great and expensive lengths to counter infestation by the plant.

Unfortunately, once the pollution has taken place, effective remedial action is not always easy.

Pulling up the plant is extremely arduous and labour intensive. Pulled plants often regrow from root fragments.

Other resorts are to repeatedly spray with herbicides, preferably at the young, rosette stage or to regularly mow to prevent any flowering or seeding. Both methods have to be repeated over several years to deal with late-germinating seeds.

Advocates for the plant should take note that if these latter methods have to be used, then the harm to other flora and fauna on the land is likely to be severe.

The foregoing concerns grazing animals but there is another, less regulated issue. Bees harvest from ragwort flowers and bee-keepers sometimes recognise a characteristic taint to honey that is so derived.

Rather alarmingly, on the internet and elsewhere, the recommendation for dealing with this problem is to dilute the tainted honey with alternative product to hide the taint. Perhaps local apiarists would like to assist in the control of ragwort? — Yours faithfully,

A R Austin

Oak Farm, Harpsden Bottom

Seeds mean more weeds

Editor, — The old country expression “One year’s seeding, seven years’ weeding” is as true today as ever.

Our wildflower field, which managed to benefit a host of plants, bugs and beasties, cannot be sprayed for ragwort as it would also kill the wildflowers.

If we do not control the ragwort by pulling it, we cannot make and sell the hay. Haymaking not only helps spread the seeds for next year but also removes fertility, further helping the less competitive plants. There is little if any profit in it.

Conversely, a nearby school has an uncut field of overgrown grass and is full of ragwort that will now be blowing over neighbouring fields, including ours, so it’s very disheartening for us.

The point remains that ragwort is poisonous to livestock, which is why there are laws to control it. — Yours faithfully,

Jon Hatt

Coombe End Farm, Goring Heath

Who does fly-tipping?

Editor, — Good news about Ed Atkinson, who will not now be prosecuted for drawing the public’s attention to the climate and ecology disaster we are all facing (Standard, September 10).

Hurrah for Ed and his wife Maggie who are both endeavouring to make this planet a better place to live in how their actions aimed at global action contrast to those in Henley who in small ways worsen our local environment by seemingly careless acts such as dropping litter or stuffing domestic waste into public bins.

I’ve seen smart cars stop and put bags of rubbish into the small public bins on Gravel Hill. And then who thought it was a good idea to tuck these black plastic bags and other home improvement waste behind the old wall on Gravel Hill? The wood will eventually decompose but not the black plastic bags, nor the metal covers.

It has been there for weeks. Maybe one of your readers will recognise this mess and come and remove it? — Yours faithfully,

Susan Edwards

Milton Close, Henley

No plans to close tip

Editor, — A rumour that the Oakley Wood household waste and recycling centre is under threat is unfortunately gathering speed. This has caused concern and unnecessary worry among the community, on Facebook groups and on Nextdoor.co.uk

The rumour being circulated is founded on a misinterpretation of Oxfordshire County Council’s intentions behind a public consultation on its waste and recycling centres across the county.

It is a shame that, rather than asking council officers and the Fair Deal Alliance leaders what their plans for Oakley Wood are, some Conservative councillors have chosen to stoke fear in the community.

If Conservative councillors had been inclined to do so, they would have received the response: “Oakley Wood is one of our best and highest performing sites. We have no plans or intention to close this site or any site at this juncture. The aim of our strategy is to meet future needs as sites are at or near capacity. This, subject to funding, is likely to lead to enhancements of the service rather than any fundamental reductions.”

It is perhaps too much to expect Conservative councillors to do their due diligence before hitting the panic button but hopefully this will reassure residents of the council’s intentions. — Yours faithfully,

Councillor Freddie van Mierlo (Liberal Democrat)

Chalgrove and Watlington division, Oxfordshire County Council

Clarifying court ruling

Sir, — I, too, am appalled at the erosion of women’s rights around the world but I must take issue with Enid Light’s assertion that the Supreme Court has upheld the recent Texas ruling on abortion.

The Texas law was purposely framed to avoid legal challenges.

It is not enforceable by federal law so must rely on private prosecutions. Because of this the Supreme Court has decided it would be impossible to adjudicate on this matter.

It has, however, accepted a challenge to the abortion law from Mississipi and no doubt there are many more in the offing. — Yours faithfully,

Prue Burletson

Remenham Hill

At last, my son’s home

Sir, — Finally, after 20 months, my 26-year-old disabled son Alexander has been able to return home for an overnight visit. I visited him four times during lockdown, which was lovely, but because of his learning disability, he didn’t understand why he couldn’t come home with me.

He would rush off to collect his back pack in anticipation! It has been a tough time for so many people not being able to see their loved ones.

Hopefully, lockdown has made us all a little more kind and understanding. — Yours faithfully,

Lisa Drage

Deanfield Avenue, Henley

Thanks for helping me

I would like to thank the family who ran to help me on Tuesday last week after I fell while trying to get into our boat while moored on the prom in Henley.

Also thanks to the really lovely couple sitting on a nearby bench for their concern and kindness.

I went to the Townlands minor injury unit and, luckily, nothing was broken, although I am still in a lot of pain. — Yours faithfully,

Kerry Collis

Good to have show back

Sir, — May I use this column to congratulate the Henley and District Agricultural Association on the wonderful show experienced by all on Saturday.

After a hiatus of two years and continuing restrictions, it was a delight to stroll through the stands (loved the pop-up individual stands), watch the animals, view the old cars and other motor vehicles, meet up with old friends and just enjoy a great day out. Even the weather assisted with glorious sunshine.

The only thing missing was the locals competing for top giant vegetables, best marmalade and Victoria sponge, local photos and knitting.

Sorry, we couldn’t accommodate Shetland pony racing but bring on the 2022 show. — Yours faithfully,

The Countess of Macclesfield

North Stoke