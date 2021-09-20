Ted Dexter was a true gentleman

Sir, — I’m sure that you and your readers will have heard about the recent death of the well-known cricketer Ted Dexter.

I’d like to augment the list of Ted’s many accomplishments with two stories detailing his thoughtfulness and generosity.

In 1999 I was in charge of publicity for a quilt exhibition by the Quilters’ Guild of the British Isles that was being held at Lord’s in London.

The celebrity that I had asked to “cut the ribbon” let me down three days before the opening and I had no idea how to find someone else at such short notice.

My husband Robert, who knew Ted from Radley and who regularly played golf with him, suggested I ask him since the exhibition was at Lord’s.

To my surprise and utter relief, he accepted with alacrity and he and his wife Susan turned up at the appropriate hour, full of enthusiasm, to view the quilts and shake the hands of the astonished guests who never expected to meet the great man at a quilt show.

This must have given him an idea because in 2004 he gave me a box full of ties that spanned his entire career and said he thought I should make a quilt with them, which I did.

He was delighted with the result and donated the quilt to the Lord’s Taverners, who auctioned it at their Christmas dinner. It raised £7,500 for the charity.

In July 2015, the man who bought the quilt (John Livock) donated it to the Cricket Museum at Lord’s, where it can be viewed today.

And, being the true gentleman that he was, Ted treated me, John and Susan to a cracking lunch after the presentation ceremony.

There is more information and more photos on my website, www.lindaseward.com/

cricket-quilts.html — Yours faithfully,

Linda Seward

Cookley Green