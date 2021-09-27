Bee on sunflower cheered me up

As time passes, I have come to appreciate more and more the unique beauty of a September day in the sunshine.

The colours yellow and orange bring me such cheer at what is, for personal reasons, a melancholy time of the year. The sight of this bee laden with pollen from the sunflower filled me with quiet joy, memories of loved ones and hope for the future. — Yours faithfully,

Inese Clayson

South Street, Caversham