Your letters...

Safer to be vaccinated

I was very sorry to hear how ill Imogen Allen has been following her vaccination (Standard, February 17).

She was so unlucky to have one of the rare cases of blood clots.

I am concerned that this will put other people off from being vaccinated. This would be a disaster for themselves, their family and friends and the country.

Our best hope of getting back to a “normal” way of life is to have everyone vaccinated. This reduces the chance of there being more new variants of covid.

I have checked the figures on the Government website. For the AstraZeneca vaccine, one in 55,000 may have blood clots after a first vaccination and one in 600,000 following a second vaccination.

Vaccination will greatly reduce your chances of becoming seriously ill with covid.

To me there is no contest. It is much safer to have the vaccine both for yourself and your friends and family.

The vaccination reduces the chance that you will take the infection home and your family is less likely to be seriously ill. Unless you have a medical reason for not being vaccinated, why would you hesitate?

I have had my two jabs and am grateful for them as I feel safer from serious illness. — Yours faithfully,

Stella Kendall

Checkendon

Don’t help anti-vaxxers

While feeling very sorry for Imogen Allen, who became so ill after her covid injection, I do question the requirement for the two-page melodramatic prose on the details of her condition.

There is no medical evidence that the covid vaccination causes blood clots. Having said that, there is a risk in every medical procedure, however small.

Millions of people throughout the world have now been vaccinated, have had no side effects and have remained covid-free but this, of course, does not make for salacious headlines or fill up two pages of print.

This article only adds fuel to the fire of the vociferous and misguided anti-vaxxers.

These people, who see conspiracy in every government action condemning the work of eminent scientists, play on the fears of the vulnerable and by their actions hinder our communities and country from recovering from this terrible pandemic. — Yours faithfully,

Chrissie and Derek Godfrey

Birch Close, Sonning Common

Alarmist reporting

Sir, — While I am sorry to hear Imogen Allen suffered such an adverse reaction to her coronavirus jab, I do think your coverage was disproportionately alarmist, with such heavy headlines.

Did you think of the effect this might have on waverers, who should be encouraged to have the vaccine?

The sooner we can achieve as many vaccinations as possible, the sooner we can hope to return to ordinary life. I do wish

Imogen a thorough recovery. — Yours faithfully,

Valerie Phelps

Priory Copse, Peppard Common

Case is in minority

Sir, — One cannot fail to have sympathy with the young lady in suffering from severe side effects from having a covid jab and I am sure there are also many others who have endured the same problems.

However, I am even more certain that, firstly, the number of people who have suffered (many of whom have died) because they did not have the vaccine and, secondly, the number who have avoided death and serious illness by having the vaccine exceeds many times over the number of cases like the one you reported on.

I trust therefore that your paper will give equal prominence to such cases. — Yours faithfully,

Peter C Stone

Blandy Road, Henley

Only one side of story

Sir, — At a time when we are still in the grip of covid-19 and as the NHS prepares to cope with the expected winter surge in cases, I find the prominence given to your exclusive report on the poor lady who had blood clots allegedly because of her vaccination, irresponsible journalism.

To plaster a sensationalistic headline on the front page of the paper and to follow it up with a two-page report serves no public interest.

It just undermines the incredible work of the NHS and all that have worked so hard to build confidence in the vaccination programme by pandering to the anti-vax lobby with attention-seeking headlines and highly emotional narrative.

While I have the deepest sympathy for Imogen Allen and all that she has been through, I fail to see why this story should command such page space.

I appreciate she was seeking to raise awareness of possible side effects, but balanced journalism calls for both sides of the story to be told and the article singularly failed to provide any data or insight into how rare her reaction to the vaccine is.

If the Henley Standard chooses to report on such sad human circumstances, then it has an equal responsibility to provide context in the interests of balanced journalism.

This one-sided and frankly overly dramatic editorial coverage undermines the normally high credibility of the paper and its standards of journalism. — Yours faithfully,

Andy West

Shiplake

Unfortunate individual

Sir, — While having every sympathy for Imogen Allen (no relative), I was stunned by your two-page spread of jingoistic journalism written by Phil Simms, your deputy editor.

This is the story of one unfortunate individual who experienced problems following a covid injection, who may possibly have contracted covid before her vaccination anyway. No mention of the millions who have not had problems.

Don’t you think that this article will encourage more people not to have the jab? Shame on you. — Yours faithfully,

Tony Allen

Henley

Monumental ineptitude

Sir, — Over many years of observing and participating in politics, one has seen several instances of governments and their prime ministers shooting themselves in the foot but never, until now, repeatedly shooting themselves through the head but surviving because their brains are so small that they get missed. Of many recent examples, two stand out.

First was the appointment of Amanda Pritchard as chief executive of the NHS.

With a degree in history and then an entire career climbing the greasy pole of NHS politics, she has been welcomed by the vast army of overpaid bureaucrats who “manage” the least effective health service in the developed world as one who is certain not to bring about any change in the bloated behemoth that pays them so much to be so ineffective. The Government is clearly signalling that reform is not to be considered and that the sacred NHS will continue to wring ever more money from us taxpayers.

Second is the impending destruction of much of the healthcare system due to the ill-considered “reforms” announced recently. By vastly increasing the number of older people who will qualify for “free places” in care homes, Boris Johnson has guaranteed that many of those homes will be bankrupted and closed.

Why? Because the majority of homes are owned by companies that must make a profit to survive. To do that they accept a number of publicly funded residents at below cost because their other self-funded residents pay fees that make the homes financially viable.

By slashing the number of self-funding residents and also adding an increased NI cost to them, and to their already low-paid staff, this genius has made it certain that many care homes will close with their occupants being passed to the NHS to be cared for while their staff will be cast into the clutches of Universal Credit. Will they be building Nightingale homes next?

Managers in business learn early on about cause and effect and the laws of unintended consequences; if they don’t, they get the sack.

With a Cabinet of people who would be hard pressed to manage to cross the road unaided, we suffer from their monumental ineptitude. For how much longer? — Yours faithfully,

Philip Collings

Peppard Common

Remember biodiversity

Editor, — While much attention has rightly been paid on these pages and elsewhere to energy consumption and climate change, there has been a less-heralded environmental disaster in the works.

This is the sharp decline in the world’s rich diversity, the diminishing community of animals, plants, bacteria, and ecosystems, all of which affect our food, health, air, water and, yes, climate.

The United Nations Convention on Biological Diversity, originally agreed in 1992 at the Rio de Janeiro Earth Summit, has taken something of a back seat to various global attempts to curb greenhouse gases.

This is about to change with the opening in October of high-level global discussions on a new biodiversity convention. To coincide with this, Henley Rotary Club is hosting a free public webinar to outline what is at stake and why it all matters. It is part of Rotary International’s core focus on working to improve our environment.

The speaker will be Dr David Obura, a leading environmental scientist and member of the Earth Commission that has been advising the UN on biodiversity. He is also director of Kenya-based CORDI East Africa, a group seeking to protect coral reef and marine systems in the region.

Dr Obura, who is due to attend the COP26 UN climate change conference in November, will discuss the dangers arising from the loss of biodiversity and what attempts are being made to halt and reverse the decline.

The webinar is on Tuesday (September 28) at 6.30pm. All are welcome. To register, please go to https://davidoburatalkeventbrite.co.uk — Yours faithfully,

Jeremy Gaunt

Environment committee, Henley Rotary Club

Courtesy is not enough

Sir, — Peter Woolsey favourably compared John Howell MP with Boris Johnson on the grounds that he is conscientious in replying to constituents’ correspondence (Standard, September 17).

Nobody should be surprised by that. However, it is a stretch to say that courteously responding to supporters’ approaches makes Mr Howell an “excellent constituency MP”.

Whilst it is true that Mr Howell generally does reply to correspondence, non-Conservatives find that his invariable cut-and-paste restatements of the party line demonstrate a refusal to engage with the issues we raise with him and are really no more than a brush-off.

An MP is supposed to represent a constituency, not only his voter base. Doubtless his party loyalty will eventually earn Mr Howell his knighthood but the wider Henley public deserve better from their representative. — Yours faithfully,

Andrew Robertson

Woodcote

No need to advertise

Sir, — I thought you might be interested in a very good reply I received from John Howell on the fact that Oxfordshire County Council is using taxpayers’ money to advertise (on Sky Sports no less) its new-found powers on parking enforcement.

He said it was a joint venture with Oxfordshire’s district councils to create special enforcement areas.

This means that parking offences previously enforced by Thames Valley Police will become the responsibility of the county council.

Mr Howell said: “The cost of these adverts would come from council tax. I agree with you that this should not need extensive advertising. If a driver parks in a prohibited place it is immaterial who issues the penalty.”

The council fritters money away like confetti only to warn us we may face a six per cent council tax rise. Unbelievable. — Your faithfully,

Mrs J Hadley

Leaver Road, Henley

Oxfordshire County Council responds: “The cost for the Sky advertising campaign is £8,750 plus VAT.

“It runs between September 1 and October 24 and is estimated to reach 40,000 homes across the county, which works out at about 22p per household.

“Oxfordshire County Council is doing this following advice set out by the Department for Transport in ‘Guidance for local authorities on enforcing parking restrictions’.

“This states: ‘Enforcement authorities should consider the full range of media available to them when communicating with the public. They should consider telling every household in the civil enforcement area when they propose changes.’

Funding for this campaign has been provided equally by South Oxfordshire, Vale of White Horse and Cherwell district councils as these are the areas where the changes will come into force and they are the county council’s partners in the project.

“For more information on the background to civil parking enforcement in Oxfordshire, visit our website,

oxfordshire.gov.uk”

Councillor Tim Bearder, the council’s cabinet member for highways management, responds: “It has been years since the police have enforced the lines and signs in South Oxfordshire, the Vale of White Horse and Cherwell.

“I can completely understand that, with stretched resources and chronic underfunding, they need to prioritise serious crime but this has left our towns and villages a free-for-all where certain people believe they can park anywhere with complete impunity.

“While we accept that this still constitutes a contravention of the rules, we are not in the business of ambushing our residents and profiteering from honest mistakes.

“It is incumbent on us in law to properly communicate major changes and to bring the community with us as we introduce civil parking enforcement across large areas of our county.

“We want people to wilfully comply with the regulations and so we are working for our residents, not against them. The new administration on Oxfordshire County Council thinks it is vital that people are fully informed so that no one gets an unwelcome surprise.”

Real danger of ragwort

Sir, — Diana Barnett’s letter (Standard, August 20) presents a list of invertebrates that feed on ragwort.

She pays no attention to the potential that these creatures may well be ingesting the plant’s toxins, as do cinnabar caterpillars that feed on it.

Being invertebrates, they are unlikely to suffer harm themselves but birds that feed on them will be exposed to potential harm.

Does anyone else think there is cause for concern given that spotted flycatchers, swallows and house martins, for example, are much reduced in numbers despite the great availability of their food, as Diana indicates?

Bill Ellson (Standard, September 10) states categorically that susceptible grazing animals do not eat the living plant.

This exposes his ignorance of the subject. I readily recall two informative incidents. In each case, I had made myself ready to deal with flowering ragwort in fields that had been set for haymaking, so they had plenty of grass and other edible plants available besides the ragwort.

In the separate incidents, sheep in neighbouring paddocks were inadvertently allowed into the ragwort. Once inside, they ignored the grass and went straightaway for the ragwort flowers.

In short order, there were no such flowers left and I had some difficulty finding the flowerless plants. This caused me to wait a week or two to allow re-flowering before pulling the plant to keep it out of the hay crops.

I don’t think that this experience was unusual but it seems to me possible that sheep grazing sometimes can worsen ragwort infestation, as I will explain.

Cattle are not very selective grazers but as they tear off a mouthful of herbage, ragwort can be ingested too. Horses have been suspected of seeking out ragwort but this may be after the brain has been affected by severe liver disease.

Unfortunately, Bill becomes rather patronising when referring to Jon Hatt’s efforts in pulling substantial amounts of ragwort. Perhaps his perceived superiority of having a London address is a cause?

He wrongly supposes that the purpose of pulling the mature plant is to establish future control of the plant. Not likely, I think. Pulling the plant, with its flowers and seeds, is absolutely necessary to exclude dried ragwort from hay crops and to greatly limit the spread of a fresh seed population, both locally and to other people’s property.

Bill goes on to totally rubbish pulling because of residual root tissues. He uses some rather dated sources for support and disregards the availability of natty ragwort forks that ease the plant from the ground along with its root-ball.

There is a need to understand that the most usual development of ragwort is as a biennial plant: that is, it has a first year of establishing itself as a green rosette of leaves and goes on to flower in its second, then produces seeds and dies.

This lifecycle is not always as per routine. Small flowering plants are often seen and are possibly ones still only in their first year. Other, older plants may not senesce as expected and become semi-perennial if allowed. This sequence perhaps is encouraged by damage to the plant, such as sheep deflowering it, rather like pruning other plants.

My preferred aim is to pull the plant as close as possible to its approaching senescence but before seeding, hoping that its death is already programmed.

I am unsure how often root fragments, rather than snapped off lower stems, result in regrowth. An alternative explanation is the germination of seeds from the sites of pulled plants, which is quite likely. Buried seeds can be released from dormancy by removal of a dominant plant.

Bill, it seems, would like to threaten readers with the provisions of the Wildlife and Countryside Act to discourage the destruction of ragwort. Often such laws have exclusions allowing prohibited actions “if there is due cause”. I submit that the toxicity of ragwort, the trouble it causes, its spread and prolificacy and its potential danger to other wildlife provides due cause to justify destroying it. — Yours faithfully,

A R Austin

Oak Farm, Harpsden Bottom

Not many sales of ‘sin’

Sir, — In his Thought for the week, Trefor Llewellyn laments the fact that the concept of “sin” is now “very much out of fashion”, both generally and in the Church of England (Standard, September 17).

However, he claims that sin, linked with redemption through Jesus, is “Christianity’s unique selling point”.

How is it that the salespeople are so reluctant to sell this unique truth?

Could it be that they, together with nearly all decent people, reject the appalling doctrine of eternal hell for unrepentant “sinners”, no matter how small the “sins” are?

Perhaps Mr Llewellyn would explain his minority position in more detail, although it would help if he did not simply rely upon quoting from documents. 2,000 to 3,000 years old. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

‘Wood mouse’ was bank vole

Sir, — Ian Shaw’s lovely photograph of a wood mouse (Apodemus sylvaticus) (Standard, September 17) was, in fact, of a bank vole, Myodes (Clethrionomys) glareolus.

The bank vole has less prominent and hairy ears, smaller eyes and a shorter tail than a wood mouse.

The superficially similar field vole, Microtus agrestis, is much more difficult to observe as although common, it spends most of its life under the cover of long grass. — Yours faithfully,

Vincent Ruane

Henley Road, Caversham

Ignorant cyclists

Sir, — Saturday’s Heroes’ Return in Henley was a resounding success and an excellently organised event.

Most drivers managed the rolling and fixed road closures without incidents or frayed tempers.

Sadly, this did not apply to the cyclists. The fixed road closure between the town hall and Hof’s, which was there to safeguard the public and the rowers in front of the town hall, was mostly ignored by cyclists turning left out of King’s Road towards the front of the town hall only to have to dismount because of the number of people mingling.

It is sad that cyclists are at best ignorant of road signage or at worst downright arrogant to think that normal road behaviour does not apply to them. — Yours faithfully,

F Pryce

Burchett’s Green

Well done on great show

Sir, — I would like to congratulate the organisers of the Henley Farm & Country Show. which I much enjoyed. It is held in such a wonderful setting.

I much appreciated the many clumps of straw bales placed at intervals on the showground for weary backsides to sit on. Plenty of loos placed at reasonable intervals, too.

Our special interests were the vintage tractors and the poultry marquee.

Thankfully, the weather kept fine.

To lay on a one-day show of this magnitude (possibly the largest in the UK) is no mean achievement. I am full of admiration for the organisers. Well done and thank you. — Yours faithfully,

Barbara Winnington

Grove Road, Sonning Common

Slick flu jab operation

Sir, — I want to thank all staff and volunteers for such a slick and quick experience my husband and I received on Saturday morning at the Bell Surgery in Henley for our annual flu jab.

A great deal of thought, preparation and effort had gone into the operation to deliver hundreds of vaccines that day. Thank you to everyone involved. — Yours faithfully,

Isobel Morrow

Makins Road, Henley

Lifting the carpet...

Sir, — The letter headlined “Rare event I caught on camera...” (Standard, September 17) was an outrageous slur on the elders of Hambleden.

The perpetrator deserves to be locked in the village stocks and pelted with the current plenteous supply of apples.

The fact is that the village had not taken against the four “ne’er-do-wells” for “some arbitrary misdemeanour”. The four generously gave their time (and strength) to help prepare Hambleden village hall for the launch of Hambleden cinema.

The hilarious film St Trinian’s (2007), is being shown on Saturday, October 16. It was filmed just across the river at Park Place and features our own favourite celebrity resident, Russell Brand.

Doors open at 6pm and at 7pm Russell will regale us with some behind-the-scenes tales.

Tickets (£8) can be bought at Hambleden Village Stores and via hambledencinema.co.uk.

Just avoid the stocks... — Yours faithfully,

Dick Fletcher

Hambleden