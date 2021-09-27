Monday, 27 September 2021

Thanks for hosting Hogs, Henley

Two Sundays ago, I joined the Chelsea & Fulham Harley owners group HOGS for a ride from King’s Road in London to Henley.

A total of 51 bikes arrived in Falaise Square and it was quite a sight and sound. The local people were fantastic, asking lots of questions and taking photos.

Thank you, Henley. — Yours faithfully,

John Goldsmith

Dunsden Green

