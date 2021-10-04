Monday, 04 October 2021

Turn and face

Turn and face: Simon Booker, from South Stoke, took this picture of a kingfisher at Withymead nature reserve, near Goring. He says: “I hadn’t been there for some time and normally it’s a good wait but this time my luck was in and this wonderful little man appeared several times five minutes after I’d arrived.”

To see more of Simon’s pictures, visit www.stokerpix.com 

