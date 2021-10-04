Your letters...

Phone mast monstrosity

Sir, — Quite by chance, we learned that a planning application had been submitted to South Oxfordshire District Council on August 13 to erect a 5G mobile phone mast against our garden fence on the frontage of Swiss Farm, Henley.

It would be 45ft high and barely 20 yards from our bedroom window.

We have had neither notice of this nor the courtesy of a consultation.

Had it not been for the fact that we are in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, so the application requires planning permission, we would have known nothing about it until it appeared uninvited to overshadow our lives.

Apart from the questionable health risks associated with these installations for all those living in their shadow, it would be a constant eyesore, not only to anyone entering or leaving the town along our leafy road but also to all the residents of Swiss Farm Park homes and the thousands of tourists who we welcome each year from all parts of the world.

It would be visible from every corner of our beautiful camping fields.

The evidence as to the safety of these masts is far from conclusive. Many people do not choose to question it but our research has shown us that we should be concerned.

A report from Brightsandz concludes that the emissions from G5 masts are most dangerous within an immediate radius of 150m.

This mast would tower over the nine dwellings almost directly beneath it and a proportion of the 87 homes on the residential site.

Many people with sensitivity to electro-magnetic waves have reported, among many other health problems, a continuous humming sound which can seriously interrupt sleep.

We have to ask why should such an intrusive and contentious piece of technological equipment be placed in such a conspicuous and unsuitable place?

We were expecting a much-needed pedestrian crossing to be put near our busy entrance shortly, not this monstrosity.

We will be objecting to it in the strongest terms. — Yours faithfully,

Stephen and Karin Borlase

Swiss Farm, Henley

I blame the climate lobby

Well, the chickens are really coming home to roost. If it weren’t so serious one could laugh at the irony of the Henley Standard’s lead story headline last week, “Businesses hit by CO2 shortages”. You really could not make it up.

The cause can be laid at the door of climate activists as well as the massive artificial hike in the price of gas that has shut down the producers of the CO2, which is essential for a number of vital industries. Not to mention the large number of energy companies that have gone to the wall in the last week, including my own supplier.

The indirect result of the climate lobby effectively bringing the UK fracking industry to a halt is that Europe and the UK are at the mercy of imported Russian gas.

And because of government taxation policies, coal-fired power stations were forced to shut down before it could be demonstrated how expensive, inadequate, unreliable and heavily subsidised so-called renewable energy is.

Then there was the failure to invest long ago in viable nuclear power.

Add to that the reckless act of deliberately shutting down our gas storage facility in the North Sea so that we have gone from a back-up capacity of a couple of months to a few days.

Those of us who are sceptical of the man-made catastrophic climate change story have been warning of this for years.

This crisis is not one caused by natural disaster but by reckless government policy, aided and abetted by its Climate Change Committee and the obsession with “zero carbon”. And not just this government, but all governments going back as far as Tony Blair.

There is no scientific evidence for any climate “emergency”, just flawed computer model predictions.

We have a Prime Minister who, nine years ago, was singing the praises of fracking for natural gas and oil as the only viable interim way forward for our energy needs, yet the moment he gets into power he does a U-turn and turns a Conservative government into an offshoot of the Green Party.

He should know that we won’t be fooled twice. If fracking had been allowed back then, we would by now have had our own independent supply of natural gas and oil.

We do not have a man-made climate emergency, but we do have a man-made energy emergency, with the lowest paid being those who will be shivering and unable to heat their houses this winter but probably not the comfortable middle class climate activists, who think they have the right to prevent ordinary people from going about their daily lives. — Yours faithfully,

M Reid

Shiplake

Beyond remit of parishes

Sir, — A number of South Oxfordshire parish councils have formally decided to ask John Howell to support the Climate Emergency and Ecology Bill. This is disturbing.

This private members’ bill is sponsored by 11 MPs, four from the Labour Party and the rest from minority parties. It is opposed by the Government and so the matter is one of national political controversy.

It is not, therefore, within the understood remit of parish councils to make such a request. They are elected to represent their residents regarding parish and local matters.

Parish councillors have allowed their understandable individual concerns about climate change to override their limited elected role.

Even more worrying is the content of the Bill, with its arguably unrealistic, very detailed requirements.

In particular, section 4 requires the establishment of a citizens’ assembly, consisting of a representative cross-section (whatever that means) of the population.

Its purpose would be to work with a secretary of state for climate to make proposals and monitor the Government’s progress.

The Bill requires the assembly to be in operation within five months of the Bill being passed. Should the Bill become an Act, this extra bureaucracy could well delay rather than promote further action.

This innovation is a change of huge political importance and has far-reaching implications, none of which are addressed in the Bill.

I do not think it is too cynical to wonder how many of the parish councillors making this request to John Howell have read the Bill. — Yours faithfully,

Douglas Kedge

Lea Road, Sonning Common

Please stop complaining

Sir, — I found it profoundly depressing reading your story headlined “School won’t listen to our concerns, say neighbours” (Standard, September 24).

The needle has long been stuck in the record, broadcasting a long litany of complaints from the Warren and District Residents’ Association, representing the tiny minority of people who didn’t want the Heights School built in Mapledurham playing fields.

It is totally unacceptable for Wadra to claim that a public consultation on the siting of the school was flawed because it was open to all residents of Reading.

As they well know, those people were entitled to a say because they were compelled to pay for not one but two highly expensive consultations. Those same council taxpayers also had to foot the bill to defend a High Court action brought by those who, for purely selfish reasons, were determined to thwart a democratic vote.

Despite Wadra’s antagonistic approach, the school is organising tours for local residents and has said it looks forward to establishing positive relationships within the community.

The Standard could easily have turned this story on its head, using the quotes from the headmistress, which were at the bottom of the page, to emphasise that the school is prepared to engage.

I ran through Mapledurham playing fields last week and barely noticed the Heights School tucked away in one corner.

The whole area has been landscaped and massively improved, as has the layout on Upper Woodcote Road.

The Reading Borough Council planners should take great credit for this.

The school and grounds have taken up nine per cent of the green space in the park, leaving the other 91 per cent as what it has always been, apart from a few soccer matches at weekends, a rather desolate dogs’ toilet. — Yours faithfully,

David Dibben

Caversham

Concerning treatment

Sir, — Your article about Imogen Allen’s travails and blood clots (Standard, September 17) was both worrying and uplifting.

It is worrying that such a young girl should develop blood clots but it is uplifting that the doctors and medical staff were able to locate and treat the problem.

However, part of the treatment gives me concern.

A few years ago, I was diagnosed with atrial fibrillation and put on the same blood thinner as Imogen, Rivaroxaban.

Shortly afterwards, I was rushed to the Royal Berkshire Hospital with serious rectal bleeding and spent nine days there on a drip having my blood replenished with nine pints.

The cause of the bleeding was the use of Rivaroxaban, which in my opinion is an evil drug and should never be prescribed to anyone.

I do know that I am not the only person to suffer in this way. Better the humble aspirin that has extra benefits too. — Yours faithfully,

Robin Arculus

Warren Row

How could this happen?

Sir, — I was outraged and reading your story about Henley’s Imperial Hotel being used as a cannabis factory (Standard, September 24).

Outraged that something like this could happen in our town.

Perhaps this is why the hotel has not been open for the past 20 years!

Let’s hope there’ll be no such nonsense when the Premier Inn opens. — Yours faithfully,

Simon Barnett

Lower Assendon

Memorable festival...

Sir, — I write to congratulate Henley Festival chief executive Jo Bausor and artistic director Stewart Collins as well as all their team, contractors and Henley Royal Regatta, for together pulling off a festival that will long be remembered.

In the face of truly unprecedented obstacles, it is a near miracle that the event took place at all.

And yet it did, delivering an experience many of us will hold dear for years to come.

For the first time in more than 18 months, we sang to the stars, danced our hearts out and met old friends and new in abundance.

The weather gods blessed the week, Madness did their thing and the Rock Orchestra and stars of the West End came close to launching the floating stage down river as the crowd bellowed for yet another encore. Thank you all. — Yours faithfully,

Michael Warner

Queen Street, Henley

...or too much for too little

Sir, — Henley festival was not “brilliant” as the new chief executive “humbly” suggested.

It was extortionately overpriced with ageing, second-rate bands like Madness.

Who pays to see Madness and a chav DJ? No atmosphere. I won’t go again. — Yours faithfully,

Chris Gray

High Street, Wargrave

More time to think

Sir, — Douglas Kedge, being not very fond of eternal damnation, takes issue with the idea of sin and redemption raised in Trefor Llewellyn’s excellent Thought for the Week (Standard, September 24).

Mr Kedge’s own contribution seems a little careless.

The best physics would more or less agree with him that eternity neither lies before us or behind us.

The modern view is that Time is not exactly like a piece of string with two ends. The ultimate nature of Time is “work in progress”.

Christians usually believe that sin is a removal from the sight of God, that being an instant or present tense condition. Sin is not God’s choice, it’s ours.

The idea that a merciful God can shut out a part of God’s own creation is a contradiction.

Jesus apparently loves atheists and sinners rather more than believers. We hope that’s true.

There is no contradiction in our being redeemed within an eternal present.

Jesus Christ may indeed have lived 2,000 years ago, but that’s hardly a disqualification from being right, and the documents you refer to, Mr Kedge, are beautiful profound and true.

Thank you Douglas Kedge and Trefor Llewellyn, for waking us all up. — Yours faithfully,

Christopher Leeming

Matson Drive, Remenham

Sustained by God’s grace

Sir, — I write with reference to Trefor Llewellyn’s Thought for the Week and Douglas Kedge’s subsequent remarks on the subject of sin.

All Christians have a sense of sin, which is why they believe, trust in and follow Christ as their Saviour from its appalling consequences.

“All sin is abhorrent to God and His judicial reaction to sin is withdrawal and deprivation of good” (Knowing God by J I Packer).

Jesus’ suffering on the cross — “My God, why have you forsaken me?” is proof of this.

The definition of hell as being separation from God is described in vivid terms in the Bible to bring home to us the horror of it.

Christians realise that in this world we are sustained each day by God’s grace, which has given us the gift of eternal life and we shall in the end answer to Him. — Yours faithfully,

Mrs K Pinder

Lambridge Wood Road, Henley

Ap-peal for bellringers

At 9am last Sunday the bells of St Mary’s Church in Henley rang out for virtually the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

(A bell was tolled last year when the Duke of Edinburgh died and, more recently, when the bell-ringers met to practise one Monday evening.)

Apart from that, the bells have been silent.

There are eight bells in the tower but on Sunday only six rang out. The two heaviest bells have been unusable since the tower clock was augmented with a Heath Robinson-style set of pulleys and weights designed to wind the clock automatically.

Norman Topsom had been winding the clock weekly for many, many years and could no longer cope with the climb up the tower and heavy crank handle that had to be turned to keep the clock working.

Unfortunately, the pulley system is outside the casing of the clock and dangerously near to the bell ropes of the two heaviest bells.

The heaviest bell weighs 21 cwt — more than a tonne — and mishandling of that rope when the bell is in motion could already have lethal consequences without the possibility of the rope becoming entangled in some very heavy weights dangling on giant “mass hangers” from the pulleys.

Fortunately, the plan is to encase the pulleys. Carpenters are due any day, as they have been since way before the pandemic.

Sadly, this will not mean that all eight bells will be rung in future. The spring chicken among the bellringers was a mere 69, the rest of us being well into our Seventies and beyond. None of us feels still capable of ringing these heavy bells let alone “ringing them up” first.

The bells of St Mary’s will soon be silent again unless some younger bell-ringers are found.

And, by the way, the clock had stopped. The self-winding mechanism wasn’t working. — Yours faithfully,

Judith Phelan

Deanfield Road, Henley

Thank you for support

Sir, — Please may I thank Bowling Court residents, family and friends who helped me make £800 from our coffee morning for Macmillan Cancer Support. Thank you. — Yours faithfully,

June Grindley

Bowling Court, Henley

We’re here to support

Sir, — The Henley earlier onset Parkinson’s group is now meeting again in person.

We meet once a month at 7pm at the Bull on Bell Street pub in Henley.

The group is for anyone who has Parkinson’s and was diagnosed while still living a full life.

We vary in age from 50 to 75 years old. Some of us are working and some are retired. We support each other, discussing our symptoms and medication.

I was diagnosed in 2012 when I was only 44 years old. If you would prefer to meet me for a coffee and a chat before you join our group, you are welcome to do so. Just email me at lisaannedrage@gmail.com

The next two meeting dates are Tuesday, October 26 and Wednesday, November 24.— Yours faithfully,

Lisa Drage

Deanfield Avenue, Henley

Remember fishmonger?

I wonder if any of your readers can remember Colebrooks, fishmonger and poulterers, at 8 Hart Street, Henley?

My father, Harold Ellis, was manager there from 1946 to 1963 and our family lived in the flat above the shop.

Three men worked in the shop and two ladies in the little office at the back. I can recall one of the men was a Ted Farmer and maybe his family still live in Henley.

There was a huge sloping marble slab in the centre of the shop with a narrow gangway either side.

Each year Henley held a shop display competition and my father would bedeck the marble slab with a colourful display of the shop’s wares.

I remember cod, kippers, crabs, lobsters and many, many more species.

At the very back, high up, there was a full-size swan, carved from ice and sprayed with a fine mist of water. Hanging on rails either side of the central slab were rabbits and pheasants.

I have searched the internet for pictures from that time but can find nothing.

If anyone has memories or images of the shop, I would so appreciate it if they could contact me by email at

djellis42@gmail.com — Yours faithfully,

David Ellis

Cullompton, Devon

Children in Need walk

Sir, — As part of the BBC show Countryfile’s Ramble Weekend, Walkers are Welcome Henley is organising a sponsored walk for Children in Need on Saturday, October 9.

If any readers would like to take part, please email me at petercstone99@aol.com or visit http://walkhenley.

co.uk/2021/09/17/countryfile-ramble-for-children-in-need — Yours faithfully,

Peter C Stone

Chairman, Walkers are Welcome Henley, Blandy Road, Henley

Please allow memorial

I am writing this as a proud friend of our beloved Kam Hulait who, tragically, was killed in July, well before his time.

Kam has truly left a huge hole in our community, not only in Rotherfield Greys but throughout this area, Henley and Sonning Common in particular.

He was a gentle, kind and considerate man with a beautiful soul and was always there for anyone that needed him.

A lot of our community miss his presence, his infectious laugh and just the man he was.

We, as a community of friends in support of Kam and his beautiful family, would dearly love to respect his memory where he spent so much of his time and where we would all see and chat to him daily.

A really fitting tribute and memorial would be a simple plaque put up on the wall outside the “Top Shops” in Greys Road, Henley

The lovely gentlemen who run the barbers shop have a couple of other ideas. too.

However, I understand that the landlords of the shops have rejected requests for a small plaque in his memory.

So I am writing to reach out to those landlords and appeal to them to please reconsider this little memorial to our lovely friend.

We would all be so grateful if you could allow this small gesture in memory of Kam. It really would be a fitting tribute.

Thank you for your consideration. — Yours faithfully,

Name and address supplied

Ode to the afterlife

Sir, — Here is another of my poems. — Yours faithfully,

David M Page

Bridle Path, Woodcote

I wonder if there is an afterlife

A place called the promised land

When once again we can take each other by the hand.

Will you still love me then

As I still love you now?

What if love is but a dream

Our souls, like fallen leaves, drifting down the stream?